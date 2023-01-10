Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ijpr.org
David Brock Smith appointed to fill vacant state Senate seat
Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, a state Representative for House District 1, was unanimously appointed to fill the vacant seat for Senate District 1. That seat was left open by Dallas Heard, who resigned earlier this month. Commissioners from Coos, Curry and Douglas counties met Wednesday morning to vote...
kezi.com
Eugene church removes trees without permits
EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
Thesiuslaw News
‘Family Table Event’ addresses childcare challenges
Jan. 10, 2023 — “I’m a stay-at-home mom because we can’t afford childcare. … I’m bending over backwards, killing myself mentally, every day, because I have to,” one mother said during a roundtable discussion at the Siuslaw Family Table Event, held last Friday at the Florence Events Center.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
EWEB unanimous for dam removal
EUGENE: Green could be the color to describe some of the reasoning behind the Eugene Water & Electric Board commissioner’s decision to decommission the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project. The pigment, often used in reference to clean energy production, was pitted against ongoing impacts to the environment. But it was the...
kezi.com
ODOT planning widening of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene
VENETA, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is about to begin construction on a widening of a stretch of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene, and is asking the public for comments on the plan. ODOT says Highway 126 is an important connection between the Willamette Valley and the...
yachatsnews.com
Electrician found, five homeless shelters on Yachats church property could open by Sunday
YACHATS — As high winds, pounding rain and a power outage struck the area Monday, an electrician was at work to get five homeless shelters in operating order. The prefabricated shelters, located in the west parking lot of Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, were delivered and assembled Dec. 19. However, they can’t be opened for use until an electrician hooked up the units’ heaters and lights.
Landslide closes portion of U.S. 101, hinders communities on Oregon’s south coast
Three times per week, Larry Jacobson travels 75 minutes from Gold Beach to Coos Bay for crucial dialysis. So when a landslide early Monday destroyed a portion of U.S. 101 on his route, he knew he’d have to find an alternative. Quick. “I was going to get to Coos...
KCBY
Coos Bay garage fire causes $170,000 in damage
COOS BAY, Ore. — A garage fire in the Libby district of Coos Bay caused an estimated $170,000 in damage Tuesday afternoon, the Coos Bay Fire Department reports. Firefighters responded to 62916 Brights Mill Road and began extinguishing the fire within five minutes of receiving the 911 call at just before 2:00 p.m., the department said in a press release.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
yachatsnews.com
FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default
The owner of six radio stations in Lincoln County faces an uncertain future with the cancellation of a key federal broadcast license and an imminent bank foreclosure on three properties he owns, including his radio headquarters in downtown Newport. Dave Miller of Newport owns Yaquina Bay Communications, which operates six...
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Lost Legends: Gold Mine, Sea Monster to Treasures Debunked, Coos Bay Skyjacker
(Oregon Coast) – Getting lost in history around these parts can be one seriously fun set of rabbit holes to venture into. Yet there's plenty of tales from these beaches that are along various degrees of truth to untruth, which themselves have been lost to time. (Above: Coos Bay's hometown girl gone bad in the '70s.)
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season to see limited opening on Jan. 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the state’s commercial crabbing season will see a partial opening on Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon in Tillamook County to Cape Arago in Coos County.
Lebanon-Express
Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley
Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up...
thatoregonlife.com
Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret
Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
Small earthquakes shake off Oregon coast; no tsunami alert
Two earthquakes were recorded off the Oregon coast early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
kezi.com
Elmira teen finally found after 24 hour search, according to family
UPDATE: 9:30 P.M. - According to a Facebook post by family, Corbin has been found and is safe. At last check he was heading to the hospital. ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.
kptv.com
Restoration underway after storm washed away sea lion docks in Newport
NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular hangout spot for some of Newport’s most famous and noisy neighbors is undergoing repair. Restoration is now underway for the sea lion docks on Yaquina Bay in Newport. The docks were washed away last month following a strong storm on the Oregon coast.
kptv.com
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - One lucky Mega Millions player in Eugene bought a $1 million dollar winning ticket, according to Oregon Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. The winning numbers for the jackpot were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, Mega Ball: 9.
Thesiuslaw News
Florence Police make arrest on vehicle break-ins
Jan. 10, 2023 - The Florence Police Department (FPD) announced Tuesday (Jan. 10) that an arrest was made in the case of a string of vehicle break-ins over the weekend, with several reported stolen items being recovered. On Jan. 8, FPD received reports of car windows being smashed and personal...
