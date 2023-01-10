ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

ijpr.org

David Brock Smith appointed to fill vacant state Senate seat

Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, a state Representative for House District 1, was unanimously appointed to fill the vacant seat for Senate District 1. That seat was left open by Dallas Heard, who resigned earlier this month. Commissioners from Coos, Curry and Douglas counties met Wednesday morning to vote...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene church removes trees without permits

EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
EUGENE, OR
Thesiuslaw News

‘Family Table Event’ addresses childcare challenges

Jan. 10, 2023 — “I’m a stay-at-home mom because we can’t afford childcare. … I’m bending over backwards, killing myself mentally, every day, because I have to,” one mother said during a roundtable discussion at the Siuslaw Family Table Event, held last Friday at the Florence Events Center.
FLORENCE, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

EWEB unanimous for dam removal

EUGENE: Green could be the color to describe some of the reasoning behind the Eugene Water & Electric Board commissioner’s decision to decommission the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project. The pigment, often used in reference to clean energy production, was pitted against ongoing impacts to the environment. But it was the...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

ODOT planning widening of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene

VENETA, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is about to begin construction on a widening of a stretch of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene, and is asking the public for comments on the plan. ODOT says Highway 126 is an important connection between the Willamette Valley and the...
EUGENE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Electrician found, five homeless shelters on Yachats church property could open by Sunday

YACHATS — As high winds, pounding rain and a power outage struck the area Monday, an electrician was at work to get five homeless shelters in operating order. The prefabricated shelters, located in the west parking lot of Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, were delivered and assembled Dec. 19. However, they can’t be opened for use until an electrician hooked up the units’ heaters and lights.
YACHATS, OR
KCBY

Coos Bay garage fire causes $170,000 in damage

COOS BAY, Ore. — A garage fire in the Libby district of Coos Bay caused an estimated $170,000 in damage Tuesday afternoon, the Coos Bay Fire Department reports. Firefighters responded to 62916 Brights Mill Road and began extinguishing the fire within five minutes of receiving the 911 call at just before 2:00 p.m., the department said in a press release.
COOS BAY, OR
yachatsnews.com

FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default

The owner of six radio stations in Lincoln County faces an uncertain future with the cancellation of a key federal broadcast license and an imminent bank foreclosure on three properties he owns, including his radio headquarters in downtown Newport. Dave Miller of Newport owns Yaquina Bay Communications, which operates six...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley

Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up...
CORVALLIS, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret

Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Elmira teen finally found after 24 hour search, according to family

UPDATE: 9:30 P.M. - According to a Facebook post by family, Corbin has been found and is safe. At last check he was heading to the hospital. ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.
ELMIRA, OR
kptv.com

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - One lucky Mega Millions player in Eugene bought a $1 million dollar winning ticket, according to Oregon Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. The winning numbers for the jackpot were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, Mega Ball: 9.
EUGENE, OR
Thesiuslaw News

Florence Police make arrest on vehicle break-ins

Jan. 10, 2023 - The Florence Police Department (FPD) announced Tuesday (Jan. 10) that an arrest was made in the case of a string of vehicle break-ins over the weekend, with several reported stolen items being recovered. On Jan. 8, FPD received reports of car windows being smashed and personal...
FLORENCE, OR

