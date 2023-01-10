Read full article on original website
UPDATE U.S. 395 Over Conway Summit to Remain Closed Overnight January 12, 2023
MONO COUNTY – U.S. 395 between State Route 167 (Lee Vining) and the town of Bridgeport will remain closed overnight. This stretch of highway, which includes Conway Summit, was one of the hardest hit areas of Mono County during the past week of storms. Maintenance crews have been working 24/7 on the highway, clearing significant amounts of snow, ice, and rocks from the road, and they will continue working overnight and into the morning. Caltrans and CHP will assess the road for reopening tomorrow.
6:30 PM Caltrans UPDATE – U.S. 395 Reopening Between Mammoth Lakes and Lee Vining
BISHOP –Caltrans has reopened U.S. 395 between State Route 203 (Mammoth Lakes) and State Route 167 (north of Lee Vining) with vehicle escorts. CHP and Caltrans crews are escorting traffic between State Route 203 and State Route 158 S (June Lake Junction). Vehicles traveling beyond State Route 158 S to Lee Vining can do so without an escort.
UPDATE: U.S. 395 Reopened Both Directions Between Bishop and Mammoth Lakes
BISHOP –Caltrans has reopened U.S. 395 between Bishop and Mammoth Lakes with chain control restrictions as of noon. Earlier today, crews reopened the southbound lanes only. In some areas between Bishop and Mammoth Lakes, the highway is reduced to one lane in each direction with no shoulder. Please obey posted speed limits. The highway will remain closed from Mammoth Lakes to Bridgeport as crews continue to remove significant amounts of snow, ice, and rocks, plowing 24/7.Crews estimate an additional reopening later this afternoon from just north of State Route 203 (Mammoth Lakes) to Lee Vining.
January 10, 2023 3:30pm – UPDATE U.S. 395 to Remain Closed Overnight
BISHOP – Due to significant heavy snow, wind, and whiteout conditions on the highway, U.S. 395 will remain closed overnight in both directions between Gorge Road, 13 miles north of Bishop, and Bridgeport. Caltrans asks that all drivers respect the closure points and not attempt to access the highway from any other road. Maintenance crews will continue to plow 24/7, working through the night. CHP and Caltrans will reassess highway conditions starting tomorrow morning.
UPDATE: 5:30PM REOPENED State Route 190 Closed Over Towne Pass- 12:15pm 1/10/23
BISHOP – State Route 190 has reopened over Towne Pass in Death Valley National Park. The highway was closed earlier this afternoon due to a small mudslide. Maintenance crews were able to clear the pavement, reopening the road to vehicle traffic. Before you leave home, check quickmap.dot.ca.gov or download...
Bishop Landfill to Reopen January 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM
THE BISHOP LANDFILL WILL BE BACK OPEN TOMORROW, THURSDAY JANUARY 12, 2023 AT 7:30 AM. SUNLAND ROAD WILL STILL BE CLOSED. PLEASE ENTER AND EXIT THE LANDFILL VIA HWY 395. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.
U.S. 395 Closed Due to Heavy Snow – UPDATE; 11:55AM
UPDATE: The closure parameters on U.S. 395 have changed. Due to heavy snow, the highway is now closed from Gorge Road (approximately 17 miles north of Bishop) to the town of Bridgeport. Caltrans District 9 snowplows are out on the highway, working to reopen the road. U.S. 6 remains open...
Weather service strongly discourages travel to Lake Tahoe
The weather service warned of strong winds and whiteout conditions.
U.S. 395 Still Closed Due to Whiteout Conditions
BISHOP – Due to heavy snow, ice, and whiteout conditions on the highway, Caltrans has closed part of U.S. 395 in Mono County. The highway is currently closed from the junction of State Route 203 to the town of Bridgeport. U.S. 6 in Bishop is open as an alternative route, which connects to the Nevada 95. Caltrans will post updates on this closure to its social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
MONO COUNTY ALERT: Mono County Office of Emergency Management Urges Residents and Visitors to Prepare for Upcoming Storms
Even as we experience a break today, the Mono County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is urging residents and visitors to be READY Mono and prepare for another series of storms as the National Weather Service (NWS) predicts impressive snowfall and rain throughout the Eastern Sierra over the next week.
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
The Jan. 12, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Members of the Vacation Home Rental committee hit what I’m calling the halfway mark in their review of the county code after meeting for around five hours on Wednesday. They talked briefly about density of rentals but decided to save that discussion for next time. They hope to be done by March.
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
Snowstorm snarls traffic across region
Buckeye Road remained closed at 10 a.m. Tuesday after floodwaters not just overtopped it but streamed over into Minden’s maintenance yard. The snowstorm dissuaded county commissioners from their meetings to appoint new board members both today and Wednesday. Douglas County made some progress in opening roads, such as Centerville...
Sierra blanketed with heavy, wet snow; Winter storm, avalanche warnings
TRUCKEE -- Heavy snow, strong winds, and a mixture of heavy wet snow and lower elevation flooding were expected in the Sierra Monday, impacting travel through the region.The National Weather Service said a Winter Storm Warning was in effect for the greater Lake Tahoe area until 4 a.m. Wednesday with snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, and accumulations of 2 to 5 feet above 7,000 feet. Wind gusts were expected up to 50 mph and gusts in excess of 130 mph at times on exposed ridges.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaThe Sierra Avalanche Center...
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
Jan. 11, 2023 10:00am – Toiyabe’s Bishop and Lone Pine Locations are Experiencing Phone and Internet Outages
Jan. 11, 2023 10:00am – Toiyabe’s Bishop and Lone Pine locations are experiencing phone and internet outages, making them unable to take calls or access health records. Bishop Medical Behavioral, and pharmacy will be open for appointments only. Bishop and Lone Pine Dental, Bishop Optometry and Public Health,...
Bishop Landfill Closed Wednesday January 11, 2023
THE BISHOP LANDFILL WILL CLOSED, WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2023 DUE. TO STORM DAMAGE AND FLOODING. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.
Douglas County activates call center for flooding
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated a non-emergency phone line for residents to call about localized flooding. Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns. The center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. A livestock evacuation center has also been opened for Douglas...
Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s team up to rescue stuck off-roader
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s Offices teamed up Thursday when an off-road enthusiast became stuck in the mud. Washoe’s RAVEN Helicopter Search and Rescue Team also assisted in the rescue of the man, who became stuck south of Silver Springs. After he...
