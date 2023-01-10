ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, CA

UPDATE U.S. 395 Over Conway Summit to Remain Closed Overnight January 12, 2023

MONO COUNTY – U.S. 395 between State Route 167 (Lee Vining) and the town of Bridgeport will remain closed overnight. This stretch of highway, which includes Conway Summit, was one of the hardest hit areas of Mono County during the past week of storms. Maintenance crews have been working 24/7 on the highway, clearing significant amounts of snow, ice, and rocks from the road, and they will continue working overnight and into the morning. Caltrans and CHP will assess the road for reopening tomorrow.
UPDATE: U.S. 395 Reopened Both Directions Between Bishop and Mammoth Lakes

BISHOP –Caltrans has reopened U.S. 395 between Bishop and Mammoth Lakes with chain control restrictions as of noon. Earlier today, crews reopened the southbound lanes only. In some areas between Bishop and Mammoth Lakes, the highway is reduced to one lane in each direction with no shoulder. Please obey posted speed limits. The highway will remain closed from Mammoth Lakes to Bridgeport as crews continue to remove significant amounts of snow, ice, and rocks, plowing 24/7.Crews estimate an additional reopening later this afternoon from just north of State Route 203 (Mammoth Lakes) to Lee Vining.
January 10, 2023 3:30pm – UPDATE U.S. 395 to Remain Closed Overnight

BISHOP – Due to significant heavy snow, wind, and whiteout conditions on the highway, U.S. 395 will remain closed overnight in both directions between Gorge Road, 13 miles north of Bishop, and Bridgeport. Caltrans asks that all drivers respect the closure points and not attempt to access the highway from any other road. Maintenance crews will continue to plow 24/7, working through the night. CHP and Caltrans will reassess highway conditions starting tomorrow morning.
U.S. 395 Closed Due to Heavy Snow – UPDATE; 11:55AM

UPDATE: The closure parameters on U.S. 395 have changed. Due to heavy snow, the highway is now closed from Gorge Road (approximately 17 miles north of Bishop) to the town of Bridgeport. Caltrans District 9 snowplows are out on the highway, working to reopen the road. U.S. 6 remains open...
U.S. 395 Still Closed Due to Whiteout Conditions

BISHOP – Due to heavy snow, ice, and whiteout conditions on the highway, Caltrans has closed part of U.S. 395 in Mono County. The highway is currently closed from the junction of State Route 203 to the town of Bridgeport. U.S. 6 in Bishop is open as an alternative route, which connects to the Nevada 95. Caltrans will post updates on this closure to its social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
Record-Courier

The Jan. 12, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Members of the Vacation Home Rental committee hit what I’m calling the halfway mark in their review of the county code after meeting for around five hours on Wednesday. They talked briefly about density of rentals but decided to save that discussion for next time. They hope to be done by March.
AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
Record-Courier

Snowstorm snarls traffic across region

Buckeye Road remained closed at 10 a.m. Tuesday after floodwaters not just overtopped it but streamed over into Minden’s maintenance yard. The snowstorm dissuaded county commissioners from their meetings to appoint new board members both today and Wednesday. Douglas County made some progress in opening roads, such as Centerville...
CBS San Francisco

Sierra blanketed with heavy, wet snow; Winter storm, avalanche warnings

TRUCKEE -- Heavy snow, strong winds, and a mixture of heavy wet snow and lower elevation flooding were expected in the Sierra Monday, impacting travel through the region.The National Weather Service said a Winter Storm Warning was in effect for the greater Lake Tahoe area until 4 a.m. Wednesday with snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, and accumulations of 2 to 5 feet above 7,000 feet. Wind gusts were expected up to 50 mph and gusts in excess of 130 mph at times on exposed ridges.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaThe Sierra Avalanche Center...
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County activates call center for flooding

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated a non-emergency phone line for residents to call about localized flooding. Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns. The center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. A livestock evacuation center has also been opened for Douglas...
