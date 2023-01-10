Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
Car-A-Lago trends after classified documents found in President Joe Bidens garageLashaun TurnerWashington, DC
Related
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
From Watergate to Jan. 6: Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate after nearly 50 years
WASHINGTON — Patrick Leahy was swept into the Senate nearly a half-century ago in the wake of the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation and pardon. After a historic career, the Vermont Democrat — the last of the so-called “Watergate Babies” of that 1974 class — departs Congress with his mind set on another constitutional crisis: President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Former DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone says it's 'disgraceful' that only one GOP congressman appeared at a Capitol Hill event commemorating January 6
Fanone on Friday told CNN it was "very difficult to defend" the GOP after only one of their members came out to "show support for law enforcement."
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Jan. 6 committee says it has no evidence Trump 'expressed any remorse' when he was informed about Ashli Babbitt's shooting during the Capitol riot
News of Babbitt's shooting did not affect Trump's "state of mind" and there's "no evidence that the President expressed any remorse that day," the panel found.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Washington Examiner
Senator demands investigation into secret FBI gun confiscations after Washington Examiner report
EXCLUSIVE — A Republican senator is calling for an investigation into the FBI, Secret Service, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for secretly coordinating to strip U.S. citizens of their rights to own, use, or even buy firearms. The Washington Examiner reported on Dec. 13 that the three federal agencies...
Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband
Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
AOC says chaos in the GOP House shows that the Squad is pretty reasonable in comparison
A group of hard-right Republican representatives is refusing to vote for the party's House speaker candidate Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
Complex
Trump Sued for $10 Million in Connection With Death of Capitol Cop
Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election, is being sued for millions in connection with the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. As previously reported, Sicknick died in January 2021 after suffering two strokes following the Capitol riot, which itself was preceded by Trump’s aforementioned loss. In a statement in April of that year, U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said it accepted the findings from D.C.’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, notably the determination that he had died from natural causes.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Biden blames ‘insurrectionists’ for Capitol cop’s murder by black radical
WASHINGTON — President Biden on Friday blamed the “sick insurrectionists” behind Jan. 6 for the murder of Capitol Police officer Billy Evans — despite a Nation of Islam fanatic actually committing the crime three months after the pro-Donald Trump mob stormed the Capitol. “Today is a ceremony to honor heroes of Jan. 6,” Biden said at an awards ceremony in the White House East Room on the second anniversary of the riot. “We also recognize the late US Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans. His family is with us today.” “While they were still cordoning off the Capital because threats by these sick...
Kevin McCarthy may have just won himself the most dysfunctional Congress ever
Exhausted by the last few days of drama on Capitol Hill, which saw Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California trying and failing to win the House speaker’s gavel 14 times before finally eking out a slim majority late Friday night?. You ain’t seen nothing yet. The unbridled chaos...
South Carolina Republican Congressman introduces resolution to place Zelenskyy bust in US Capitol
A South Carolina Congressman introduced a resolution that could result in a bust of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the U.S. Capitol.
Rep. G.K. Butterfield of NC resigns just days before term ends
Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced an early start to his retirement Friday morning just days before Don Davis is set to succeed Butterfield in the U.S. House.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez open to compromise with GOP over speaker of the House
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Wednesday refused to rule out supporting a possible compromise candidate for speaker of the House as Republican drama showed no sign of dying down. The progressive leader sounded like she was looking to play Capitol power broker as she floated the prospect of Democrats being...
Democratic Whip Clark: Election of Speaker McCarthy is a ‘Troubling Sign of What’s To Come From the Republican Majority’
WASHINGTON DC – Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (MA-5) released the following statement on the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives:. “The election of Speaker Kevin McCarthy is a troubling sign of what’s to come from the Republican Majority. At every turn, Speaker McCarthy has put power and politics ahead of the health and well-being of our democracy and the American people. He aligned himself with Donald Trump after insurrectionists attempted to overturn the 2020 election. He led the Republican Conference in voting against veterans’ health care, voting rights, pandemic relief, gun reform, infrastructure investments, and many other opportunities to address the needs of the American people,” said Congresswoman Katherine Clark.
cbs19news
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
Far-right media personality "Baked Alaska" sentenced to 60 days in prison for live-streaming Capitol riot
Washington – A far-right media personality who admitted to live-streaming to thousands of viewers his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in prison. Anthime Gionet, known online as "Baked Alaska," pleaded guilty in July to one misdemeanor count...
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0