NBC News

From Watergate to Jan. 6: Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate after nearly 50 years

WASHINGTON — Patrick Leahy was swept into the Senate nearly a half-century ago in the wake of the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation and pardon. After a historic career, the Vermont Democrat — the last of the so-called “Watergate Babies” of that 1974 class — departs Congress with his mind set on another constitutional crisis: President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
Complex

Trump Sued for $10 Million in Connection With Death of Capitol Cop

Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election, is being sued for millions in connection with the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. As previously reported, Sicknick died in January 2021 after suffering two strokes following the Capitol riot, which itself was preceded by Trump’s aforementioned loss. In a statement in April of that year, U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said it accepted the findings from D.C.’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, notably the determination that he had died from natural causes.
New York Post

Biden blames ‘insurrectionists’ for Capitol cop’s murder by black radical

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Friday blamed the “sick insurrectionists” behind Jan. 6 for the murder of Capitol Police officer Billy Evans — despite a Nation of Islam fanatic actually committing the crime three months after the pro-Donald Trump mob stormed the Capitol. “Today is a ceremony to honor heroes of Jan. 6,” Biden said at an awards ceremony in the White House East Room on the second anniversary of the riot. “We also recognize the late US Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans. His family is with us today.” “While they were still cordoning off the Capital because threats by these sick...
FraminghamSOURCE

Democratic Whip Clark: Election of Speaker McCarthy is a ‘Troubling Sign of What’s To Come From the Republican Majority’

WASHINGTON DC – Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (MA-5) released the following statement on the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives:. “The election of Speaker Kevin McCarthy is a troubling sign of what’s to come from the Republican Majority. At every turn, Speaker McCarthy has put power and politics ahead of the health and well-being of our democracy and the American people. He aligned himself with Donald Trump after insurrectionists attempted to overturn the 2020 election. He led the Republican Conference in voting against veterans’ health care, voting rights, pandemic relief, gun reform, infrastructure investments, and many other opportunities to address the needs of the American people,” said Congresswoman Katherine Clark.
cbs19news

Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

