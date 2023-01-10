Read full article on original website
BREAKING: OPENING DATE Announced for TRON Lightcycle Run in Disney World
Disney has been keeping us on our toes lately. We just got huge entertainment news for EPCOT and Magic Kingdom nighttime spectaculars, and recently the Internet burst into chaos when Disney tweeted a potential teaser for the opening date of TRON Lightcycle Run. We had a few theories about what the cryptic video meant, but we don’t need to theorize any longer — WE HAVE AN OFFICIAL OPENING DATE FOR TRON LIGHTCYCLE RUN!
NEWS: Disneyland Announces FREE PhotoPass Downloads For ALL Guests
Disney fans have had mixed feelings about some of the changes happening within the Disney company over the last few years. Well, Disney released a big update today, and we think this will be a popular one!. Disney shared that beginning on February 4th, guests will be able to access...
Josh D’Amaro Comments on Critical Disney Theme Park CHANGES
Today was a HUGE day for Disney. We got news about the opening date for TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom, the return date for Happily Ever After, Park Hopping news for Disneyland, and MORE. 2023 is already shaping up to be quite the busy and transformative year, and now one Disney executive is chiming in on the recent announcements.
NEWS: Big Park Hopping CHANGE Announced for Disneyland!
Park Hopping is about to look DIFFERENT in Disneyland!. Some restrictions have been in place for a while now when it comes to crossing between Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The Disneyland website currently notes that those with Park Hopper tickets can cross between parks on the same day starting at 1PM. But soon that’ll be changing!
NEW Florida Resident Room Discount Announced for Disney World
Recently, Disney World has been dropping new special offers left and right!. We’ve seen the new Dining Promo Card deal, a room discount for Annual Passholders, AND a Florida resident ticket offer. There’s also currently a discount on hotel rooms this summer for the general public, but if you’re a Florida resident, you can save even more!
New Ways to SAVE at Disney World in 2023
Disney World has experienced SEVERAL major changes (and several major price increases) recently. And we’ve been burning the midnight oil figuring out how to help YOU not get burned. We’re gonna talk about some NEW ways to save big bucks in 2023 – by skipping some things you shouldn’t...
DFB Video: How to Outsmart Disney World in 2023
Don’t let Disney World FOOL you. We’re exposing some of our NEW favorite secrets, hacks, and killer tips for your next Disney vacation TODAY, here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about How to Outsmart Disney World in 2023. Are you a DFB Video subscriber? If...
NEWS: Cast Member Previews To Be Held for TRON Lightcycle Run in Disney World
The news we’ve been waiting AGES for has finally arrived!. TRON Lightcycle Run will open in Magic Kingdom on April 4th, 2023! Disney recently shared the news and we are SO excited to eventually be able to experience this attraction. But, a select group of people will get to experience it first — could it be YOU?
The BEST Disney DEALS on Amazon Now
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s a new week, and with it are tons of new deals on Disney merch!. While shopDisney is holding their Twice Upon A Year sale, we’re showing you...
Where To Get the NEW 2023 Annual Passholder Magnet in Disney World
About a week ago, Disney announced that a new 2023 Annual Passholder magnet was coming to Disney World, and now we have more details!. From the teaser picture, we guessed that the new magnet would be themed to Dumbo, and it turns out, we were right! Check out the magnet here and find out how you can get one in Disney World.
How Disney’s NEW Dining Promo Card Clues Us in to the Future of the Dining Plan
The future of the Disney Dining Plan still hangs in the air — even over a year after Disney made the announcement that it would be coming back at some point. But, Disney just announced a new Dining Promo Card offer that functions differently than the Dining Plan — though both are all about the FOOD. We’ve seen similar promo card offers from Disney in the past, and the offers seem to expand to more guests each time. So, is the Dining Promo Card the future of the Disney Dining Plan?
BREAKING: Park Pass Reservation CHANGES Announced for Disney World Annual Passholders
Many Annual Passholders are Orlando (or at least Florida) residents who enjoy visiting the parks regularly. Disney World has just made it easier for Passholders to take more spontaneous trips!. Disney realized many Passholders like having the option to just visit the parks on short notice. This has been more...
Plan Your Next Disney Vacation With These NEW Deals and Discounts
We’re celebrating the New Year at Disney World and there are some great travel times coming up! The EPCOT Festival of the Arts kicks off this week, the 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong for a couple more months, and then springtime is coming soon!. This means today...
BREAKING: EPCOT FOREVER Will Return to EPCOT For A Limited Time
Get ready for some EXCITING Disney World entertainment news!. At the 2022 D23 Expo, Disney shared that EPCOT’s current fireworks show, Harmonious, would end and be replaced with a NEW nighttime spectacular. But, change doesn’t just happen overnight (okay, actually in Disney World it usually does) and this time we get to reap the benefits! Disney announced that the EPCOT Forever fireworks show is RETURNING to the park and we’ve got all the details!
Park Passes Have COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Annual Passholders on TRON’s Opening Day in Disney World
We’re just a few months away from the grand opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run!. The highly-anticipated coaster is coming soon to Magic Kingdom, and the opening date was announced just yesterday. But within 24 hours, people are already setting their plans to check out the new ride — Disney Park Passes are filling up!
BREAKING: END DATE Announced For Harmonious Fireworks Show in EPCOT
It’s shaping up to be a BIG year for Disney World!. Between the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, new attractions, new restaurants, and more — we’ve been keeping up with it ALL! One big change that Disney announced at the 2022 D23 Expo was that EPCOT’s 50th Anniversary nighttime show, Harmonious, would be ending at some point this year. And now, we officially know when Harmonious will have its LAST performance!
DFB Video: Why Disney World Could Be Empty in 2023
Disney World saw some rather MASSIVE crowds all throughout 2022, but is that huge surge of guests going to stick around for 2023?. Join us today as we peel back the REAL reasons behind why we could be seeing some empty days at the Most Magical Place on Earth soon — here on DFB Guide.
BREAKING: Nike Executive Mark Parker Named Disney’s NEW Chairman of the Board
The Walt Disney Company recently had a major shake-up when Bob Iger returned as the company’s CEO, replacing Bob Chapek. Following Chapek’s departure, we saw a few other Disney executives exit the company. Now, more executive changes are taking place!. It was announced today on Business Wire that...
Another CLUE About the Opening of TRON Lightcycle Run Shared By Disney
TRON Lightcycle Run will open in Magic Kingdom on April 4, 2023. Before its opening, Disney will hold Cast Member, DVC, and Passholder previews. Dates for those previews have not been shared at this time. If you love to crack codes and solve mysteries, then this is THE post for...
How You Dine at Spice Road Table in EPCOT Has CHANGED
EPCOT is one of our favorite Disney World parks for one BIG reason…. …the FOOD! We are DisneyFoodBlog, after all. You can eat and drink your way around the world here, and there are so many tasty spots to do it. From quick service to table service, EPCOT has it all — and one spot that rarely disappoints is Spice Road Table. You’ll find it in the Morocco Pavilion, and for a while, advance dining reservations weren’t accepted here — but that has changed!
