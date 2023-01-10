Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Honored Westchester Art Teacher For Intervening In Subway Knife AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth
Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Files for Two New Trademarks
It's been just nine days since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed at midfield on Monday Night Football. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to have his heartbeat restored on the field by athletic trainers and medical staff. The Bills-Bengals game was postponed and officially canceled a few days...
‘3SPN': Network Uses Hilarious Inside Joke to Honor Buffalo’s Hamlin
In the aftermath of the incident involving Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin last week, the world has been finding creative ways to acknowledge and honor him as he continues his recovery. This past weekend in the NFL, hundreds of players and coaches were seen wearing "Love for Damar" t-shirts, with...
Ten New York Pro Teams, Ten Insane-But-Possible Predictions for 2023
The last 365 days in New York sports were nothing if not entertaining. In The Bronx, Aaron Judge re-wrote home run history in the American League, while Steve Cohen quickly established his team in Queens as a major player for the foreseeable future. Brian Daboll arrived, and the Giants subsequently burst onto the scene in the NFC. Jalen Brunson elevated the Knicks, while Kyrie Irving nearly did the opposite for the Nets.
Remarkable Increase In The Cost of The Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills will be playing against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The game will be seen on CBS and is scheduled for a 1pm kickoff. While tickets are sparse, you may find they are expensive!. The playoffs are huge for fans...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hear This Week’s Interview With Pete MacArthur
Below is our interview from earlier today with Adirondack Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur enjoy!. After playing, coaching and owning a franchise in Glens Falls, former NHL player and coach, Barry Melrose, decided to call it home. Take a look inside the walls of an NHL media legend. Ten Capital...
Report: Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game to Be Played at This Stadium
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their seventh playoff game in the last four seasons, as they will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1:05 pm. The Bills are the 2 seed and the Dolphins are the 7 seed, as Buffalo never...
Buffalo Bills Likely to Lose a Home Game Overseas Next Season
The Buffalo Bills are not focused on next season just quite yet, as they will play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday in the NFL's Super Wild Card round. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals played one less game than the rest of the NFL, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event on Monday Night Football and the Bills themselves played one less home game than the rest of the AFC because of November's lake effect snowstorm. That home game against the Cleveland Browns was played in Detroit.
This Former New York Knicks’ Big-Man Won Big on a TV Game Show!
Sports fans often wonder to themselves: wow, what ever happened to that guy?. The relationship between a professional athlete, and a fan of the team they play for, is a very interesting one. Game-in and game-out, fans cheer for their favorite players. They scream a player's name in excitement, and curse the same name in frustration. Then, the player leaves, or retires, and most times, we have no idea what happens in the life the athlete after that point.
Footage: Ex-New York Giant is an Embarrassment, May Not Play Again
The more time that Odell Beckham Jr. spends away from a football field, the worse-off he becomes in the public eye. Back in February 2021, Odell Beckham Jr. was in the midst of a career resurgence. He was an important contributor with the Los Angeles Rams down the stretch, as the franchise would go on to win a Super Bowl. Before tearing his ACL in the season's final game against Cincinnati, it appeared as though we were seeing the beginning of the "next wave" of Beckham's career.
Will It Be An Easy Win For The Bills Over The Dolphins On Sunday?
It is one of the best weekends of the year as Super Wild Card Weekend is finally upon us. There are six highly intriguing matchups with three in the AFC and three in the NFC. One particular matchup I've got my eye on is the Dolphins and Bills on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. The Dolphins will be starting their rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson and Josh Allen is fully healthy for the Bills. Tua being out is a major blow for the Dolphins. The teams split during the regular season and both games were good and close. Below is my quick take on this from the Times Union:
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0