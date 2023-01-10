ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BRONX, NY
104.5 The Team

Ten New York Pro Teams, Ten Insane-But-Possible Predictions for 2023

The last 365 days in New York sports were nothing if not entertaining. In The Bronx, Aaron Judge re-wrote home run history in the American League, while Steve Cohen quickly established his team in Queens as a major player for the foreseeable future. Brian Daboll arrived, and the Giants subsequently burst onto the scene in the NFC. Jalen Brunson elevated the Knicks, while Kyrie Irving nearly did the opposite for the Nets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
104.5 The Team

Hear This Week’s Interview With Pete MacArthur

Below is our interview from earlier today with Adirondack Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur enjoy!. After playing, coaching and owning a franchise in Glens Falls, former NHL player and coach, Barry Melrose, decided to call it home. Take a look inside the walls of an NHL media legend. Ten Capital...
GLENS FALLS, NY
104.5 The Team

Buffalo Bills Likely to Lose a Home Game Overseas Next Season

The Buffalo Bills are not focused on next season just quite yet, as they will play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday in the NFL's Super Wild Card round. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals played one less game than the rest of the NFL, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event on Monday Night Football and the Bills themselves played one less home game than the rest of the AFC because of November's lake effect snowstorm. That home game against the Cleveland Browns was played in Detroit.
104.5 The Team

This Former New York Knicks’ Big-Man Won Big on a TV Game Show!

Sports fans often wonder to themselves: wow, what ever happened to that guy?. The relationship between a professional athlete, and a fan of the team they play for, is a very interesting one. Game-in and game-out, fans cheer for their favorite players. They scream a player's name in excitement, and curse the same name in frustration. Then, the player leaves, or retires, and most times, we have no idea what happens in the life the athlete after that point.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

Footage: Ex-New York Giant is an Embarrassment, May Not Play Again

The more time that Odell Beckham Jr. spends away from a football field, the worse-off he becomes in the public eye. Back in February 2021, Odell Beckham Jr. was in the midst of a career resurgence. He was an important contributor with the Los Angeles Rams down the stretch, as the franchise would go on to win a Super Bowl. Before tearing his ACL in the season's final game against Cincinnati, it appeared as though we were seeing the beginning of the "next wave" of Beckham's career.
104.5 The Team

Will It Be An Easy Win For The Bills Over The Dolphins On Sunday?

It is one of the best weekends of the year as Super Wild Card Weekend is finally upon us. There are six highly intriguing matchups with three in the AFC and three in the NFC. One particular matchup I've got my eye on is the Dolphins and Bills on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. The Dolphins will be starting their rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson and Josh Allen is fully healthy for the Bills. Tua being out is a major blow for the Dolphins. The teams split during the regular season and both games were good and close. Below is my quick take on this from the Times Union:
BUFFALO, NY
Schenectady, NY
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

