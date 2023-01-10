Read full article on original website
dirkadirka
3d ago
Here we go, time to see the biggest flip flop of all flip flops. Let's see those liberal comments defending him. I bet we wont see one liberal accuse him of selling information to foreign governments even though he's had his documents four years longer than Trump did. But no, democrats will find all kinds of reasons to say Biden's situation is different.
Reply
4
Guest # 46
2d ago
Soooo what are the chances that this info will never see the light of day, and the FBI will lose or misplace all the evidence… ??????
Reply
2
Helen Schmelzer
3d ago
oh wow where's all the hateful comments that were posted when it was Trump in this picture
Reply(15)
4
