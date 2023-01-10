ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

KTUL

Tulsa police K9 finds wanted man under house

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man with warrants underneath a house thanks to a K9 officer. On Wednesday, officers were responding to a call about an argument between the suspect, Cortnei Wells, and another person. Upon arrival, officers were aware Wells had warrants for his arrest.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso police search for suspect accused of making threats at restaraunt

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of making threats at a local restaurant. OPD says the individual allegedly made threats of bodily injury against a juvenile and also threatened mass casualties. OPD asks if you have...
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

Jenks police looking for man accused of robbing vape shop

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Jenks Police Department is looking for a man accused of shoving a vape shop clerk and stealing from the store. Officers said around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a white male with long black hair entered a You Suck Vape Shop and robbed the store. The...
JENKS, OK
KRMG

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief steals from Jenks dispensary

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks police are searching for a thief after a dispensary was robbed Wednesday morning. Witnesses say the man walked into the “You Suck Vape Shop” around 11:30 a.m., shoved the employee, and stole items. Surveillance footage captured the man get inside a Dodge Ram...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after burglarizing business in north Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after burglarizing a business in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD says it responded to a burglary call at a business near Pine and Harvard at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. The business owner watched on their security cameras as the suspect ransacked the business, stealing money and other items from around the store.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man dies after head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Skiatook man has died after getting into a head-on collision in Osage County Thursday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Bradly Prather was driving his truck eastbound on County Road 2130 when he crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer head on.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

74-year-old Stillwater man with dementia found safe by police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old Stillwater man suffering from dementia, paranoia and a neuro-cognitive disorder. Stillwater police say Franklin Kendrick was last seen leaving his residence in Stillwater Wednesday evening around 9 p.m. Family told police that Kendrick may be trying to...
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa attorney arrested on new rape charges

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney was arrested Thursday night on new rape charges. According to court records, a judge unsealed an indictment from a multi-county grand jury charging Krigel with six felonies including rape and witness intimidation. FOX23 previously reported that Krigel has been out on bond on...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa firefighters give back, give warning after fatal fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa firefighters are giving back after a man with disabilities died last week in the first fatal fire of 2023. On Jan. 2, Eric Parson was left speechless. His neighbor’s house ignited around 8:00 a.m. “I looked out the window just to see the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Hominy police arrest convicted felon allegedly in possession of gun, burglary tools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hominy Police Department arrested a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and other burglary tools on Tuesday, according to police. Hominy police pulled over Colton Gaskey at 3 a.m. near Pettit and Pine in Hominy for a traffic stop. During the stop, officers noticed a gun in the car and asked Gaskey to stop the car.
HOMINY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD’s flock safety cameras lead to recovery of nearly $1m in stolen property

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Flock Safety automated license plate reader network alerts officers when a suspect’s vehicle is in the area. “We’ve deployed the first 25 we’ve used where we have a lot of violent crime occurring,” said Tulsa Police Department Captain Jacob Johnston. “It’s been a force multiplier for us, to say the least,” Johnston said.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

No injuries after fire at south Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department said there are no injuries after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in south Tulsa. TFD says the fire at Newport Shores Apartment complex began at 10 a.m., and when crews arrived on scene they found a side of the building on fire.
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Teen driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing police

(Cushing, Okla.) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Payne County for a Carney teenaged truck driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing Police Officer Heather Snow from Main Street and Howerton into Lincoln County while speeding and narrowly missing hitting 19 other vehicles shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.
CUSHING, OK

