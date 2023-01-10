Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa police K9 finds wanted man under house
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man with warrants underneath a house thanks to a K9 officer. On Wednesday, officers were responding to a call about an argument between the suspect, Cortnei Wells, and another person. Upon arrival, officers were aware Wells had warrants for his arrest.
KTUL
Owasso police search for suspect accused of making threats at restaraunt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of making threats at a local restaurant. OPD says the individual allegedly made threats of bodily injury against a juvenile and also threatened mass casualties. OPD asks if you have...
KTUL
Jenks police looking for man accused of robbing vape shop
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Jenks Police Department is looking for a man accused of shoving a vape shop clerk and stealing from the store. Officers said around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a white male with long black hair entered a You Suck Vape Shop and robbed the store. The...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief steals from Jenks dispensary
JENKS, Okla. — Jenks police are searching for a thief after a dispensary was robbed Wednesday morning. Witnesses say the man walked into the “You Suck Vape Shop” around 11:30 a.m., shoved the employee, and stole items. Surveillance footage captured the man get inside a Dodge Ram...
KTUL
Man arrested after burglarizing business in north Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after burglarizing a business in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD says it responded to a burglary call at a business near Pine and Harvard at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. The business owner watched on their security cameras as the suspect ransacked the business, stealing money and other items from around the store.
KTUL
Man dies after head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Skiatook man has died after getting into a head-on collision in Osage County Thursday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Bradly Prather was driving his truck eastbound on County Road 2130 when he crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer head on.
KTUL
74-year-old Stillwater man with dementia found safe by police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old Stillwater man suffering from dementia, paranoia and a neuro-cognitive disorder. Stillwater police say Franklin Kendrick was last seen leaving his residence in Stillwater Wednesday evening around 9 p.m. Family told police that Kendrick may be trying to...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa attorney arrested on new rape charges
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney was arrested Thursday night on new rape charges. According to court records, a judge unsealed an indictment from a multi-county grand jury charging Krigel with six felonies including rape and witness intimidation. FOX23 previously reported that Krigel has been out on bond on...
KTUL
Tulsa firefighters give back, give warning after fatal fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa firefighters are giving back after a man with disabilities died last week in the first fatal fire of 2023. On Jan. 2, Eric Parson was left speechless. His neighbor’s house ignited around 8:00 a.m. “I looked out the window just to see the...
KTUL
Nowata deputies arrest man after methamphetamine, fentanyl found on person, deputies say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Nowata County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after they found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a gun on his person, deputies say. On Monday, deputies pulled over 56-year-old Jerry Anderson in northwest Nowata County for a traffic violation. Deputies found a substance believed to be methamphetamine...
KTUL
Tulsa County deputies arrest man accused of stealing copper for second time in a year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County deputies arrested a man accused of stealing copper this week. Deputies say the suspect, Matthew Thomas Sipek, was arrested for the same crime in April of 2022. This time, deputies responded to a burglary call at a wrecking company near South 48th West...
WATCH: News On 6's Lori Fullbright Provides Testimony On Scott Eizember Execution
The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Scott Eizember for the 2003 murder of a Creek County couple. News On 6's Lori Fullbright was a media witness to the execution and shared her testimony on Thursday. Eizember was convicted of murdering AJ and Patsy Cantrell in their Depew...
Claremore Woman Looking For Help After Someone Stole Memories Of Her Late Husband
A Claremore woman is begging for someone to return items that were stolen from her home. She says one of the items that was taken was a small safe that contained the only things she has left from her late husband. News on 6's McKenzie Gladney has the story.
KTUL
Man arrested after stealing cigarettes, running from officers on bike, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man after he stole cigarettes and assaulted a clerk at a gas station in south Tulsa before fleeing from officers on a bike, police say. TPD says it responded to a convenience store near 71st and Riverside for an...
KTUL
Hominy police arrest convicted felon allegedly in possession of gun, burglary tools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hominy Police Department arrested a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and other burglary tools on Tuesday, according to police. Hominy police pulled over Colton Gaskey at 3 a.m. near Pettit and Pine in Hominy for a traffic stop. During the stop, officers noticed a gun in the car and asked Gaskey to stop the car.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD’s flock safety cameras lead to recovery of nearly $1m in stolen property
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Flock Safety automated license plate reader network alerts officers when a suspect’s vehicle is in the area. “We’ve deployed the first 25 we’ve used where we have a lot of violent crime occurring,” said Tulsa Police Department Captain Jacob Johnston. “It’s been a force multiplier for us, to say the least,” Johnston said.
KTUL
Second alleged threat made in 2 days to Central Middle School, student arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department is investigating another threat to the Central Middle School. Officers said they received information about the threat and a search warrant was served at the suspect's residence. A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody during the search and charged with a...
KTUL
No injuries after fire at south Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department said there are no injuries after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in south Tulsa. TFD says the fire at Newport Shores Apartment complex began at 10 a.m., and when crews arrived on scene they found a side of the building on fire.
1600kush.com
Teen driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing police
(Cushing, Okla.) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Payne County for a Carney teenaged truck driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing Police Officer Heather Snow from Main Street and Howerton into Lincoln County while speeding and narrowly missing hitting 19 other vehicles shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 74-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Stillwater
A Silver Alert has been issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a missing 74-year-old man who was last seen in Stillwater on Wednesday night. OPH issued the alert on behalf of the Stillwater Police Department. According to police, 74-year-old Franklin Kendrick was last seen around 9 p.m. near North...
