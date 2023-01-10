It’s time for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts!. The festival runs from January 13th through February 20th, 2023 and features a Figment scavenger hunt, a food challenge, super fun entertainment, and (of course) FOOD! There are plenty of booths to check out this year, plus additional locations where you can get food at Festival of the Arts, so it can be hard to keep it all straight, but we’ve created a FREE tool to help you out!

3 DAYS AGO