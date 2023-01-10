Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
Figment Popcorn Bucket Returning to 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts!
It was 2022 — Disney World had mostly returned to some sense of normalcy following the park closures, and then…. MASS CHAOS ENSUED. Who had any idea that such a small, seemingly insignificant popcorn bucket could wreak havoc on the Disney community?! The Figment Popcorn Bucket was the HOTTEST commodity at last year’s EPCOT Festival of the Arts, and we just learned that Figgy will be BACK for 2023!
disneyfoodblog.com
Our FREE DFB Printable for ALL the 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts Booths
It’s time for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts!. The festival runs from January 13th through February 20th, 2023 and features a Figment scavenger hunt, a food challenge, super fun entertainment, and (of course) FOOD! There are plenty of booths to check out this year, plus additional locations where you can get food at Festival of the Arts, so it can be hard to keep it all straight, but we’ve created a FREE tool to help you out!
disneyfoodblog.com
Get a SNEAK PEEK at the Food and Merchandise for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
It’s the start of a new year, which means it’s time for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts! The 2023 festival runs from January 13th through February 20th. We’ve already got the full menus for the food studios, seen the line-up for the Broadway concert series, and even checked out some of the booths that have started to pop up around EPCOT. So what’s left to do before the start of this year’s festival?
disneybymark.com
Odyssey Pavilion Decorated as Figment’s Inspiration Station for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The Odyssey Pavilion has been decorated to host Figment’s Inspiration Station, a new food studio at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The pavilion is closed while the transition takes place. We spotted rainbows on the pavilion’s windows, visible from the walkways to and from World Showcase....
disneyfoodblog.com
It’s HERE! The Brand-New DFB Guide to the Festival of the Arts Is Available Now!
Today is an exciting day! The 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Arts kicks off later this week, and the DFB Guide to the Festival of the Arts is available now!. This DFB Guide for the 2023 Festival of the Arts is FULL of everything you need to plan your perfect visit! And, right now it’s available for a special introductory price of $10.95.
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: EPCOT’s Most Expensive Restaurant Is Now Accepting Reservations in Disney World
There are some seriously fancy dining destinations in Disney World. From Victoria & Albert’s at the Grand Floridian to Monsieur Paul in EPCOT — you can experience fine dining at the Most Magical Place on Earth. One fancy Disney World restaurant reopened recently but was only accepting walk-ins — until now! Takumi-Tei is taking reservations and we’ve got all the details.
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s NEW 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Can Now Be YOURS!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The 50th Anniversary of Disney World might still be going on (only for a little bit longer!), but Disney has already moved on to the next celebration — 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company!
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: OPENING DATE Announced for TRON Lightcycle Run in Disney World
Disney has been keeping us on our toes lately. We just got huge entertainment news for EPCOT and Magic Kingdom nighttime spectaculars, and recently the Internet burst into chaos when Disney tweeted a potential teaser for the opening date of TRON Lightcycle Run. We had a few theories about what the cryptic video meant, but we don’t need to theorize any longer — WE HAVE AN OFFICIAL OPENING DATE FOR TRON LIGHTCYCLE RUN!
WDW News Today
Machines Installed for Super Nintendo World Reservations at Universal Studios Hollywood
Machines have been installed in Universal Studios Hollywood to be used for making Super Nintendo World reservations. Super Nintendo World opens February 17, 2023. The land will not require advance reservations, but if it reaches capacity, guests will need to make a reservation via the Universal Studios Hollywood app or at these kiosks.
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: END DATE Announced For Harmonious Fireworks Show in EPCOT
It’s shaping up to be a BIG year for Disney World!. Between the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, new attractions, new restaurants, and more — we’ve been keeping up with it ALL! One big change that Disney announced at the 2022 D23 Expo was that EPCOT’s 50th Anniversary nighttime show, Harmonious, would be ending at some point this year. And now, we officially know when Harmonious will have its LAST performance!
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Will Not Need Reservations to Visit in Afternoons
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to visit the parks after 2 p.m. on afternoons without a reservation. This does not include Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays, when a reservation will still be required. “Beginning in the next few months, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will...
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: EPCOT FOREVER Will Return to EPCOT For A Limited Time
Get ready for some EXCITING Disney World entertainment news!. At the 2022 D23 Expo, Disney shared that EPCOT’s current fireworks show, Harmonious, would end and be replaced with a NEW nighttime spectacular. But, change doesn’t just happen overnight (okay, actually in Disney World it usually does) and this time we get to reap the benefits! Disney announced that the EPCOT Forever fireworks show is RETURNING to the park and we’ve got all the details!
WDW News Today
CONFIRMED: TRON Lightcycle Run Opens April 4 2023, Cast Member & Annual Passholder Previews Announced
Confirming what we shared back in November, Disney has now announced that TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise will indeed open during the first week of April at the Magic Kingdom — on April 4, 2023, to be exact. TRON Lightcycle / Run Backstory. The story of TRON...
The best part of my family's 7-night trip to Disney World was our day at Universal Orlando — next time we'll stay there, too
My kids,12 and 13, said a day at Universal Studios was the best part of our seven-night trip to Disney World, where we stayed at a Disney resort.
disneyfanatic.com
Report: Disney World Can Add Two New Theme Parks
It appears that The Walt Disney World Resort has enough space allocated to build at least two additional Theme Parks on top of the four already developed. New reports coming out of The Reedy Creek Improvement District’s latest planning meeting state that a “long-term land use plan ‘was updated to allow for the addition of two more minor parks.’”
disneyfoodblog.com
Virtual Queue Announced for Figment Popcorn Bucket Distribution in EPCOT
Never has a Disney popcorn bucket caused so much drama and scandal as the Figment popcorn bucket in EPCOT. We should have known how popular it would be based on the hype it got on social media once it was announced, but no one was prepared for the 6-hour-long wait times or eBay re-sales going for hundreds of dollars.
disneyfoodblog.com
Josh D’Amaro Comments on Critical Disney Theme Park CHANGES
Today was a HUGE day for Disney. We got news about the opening date for TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom, the return date for Happily Ever After, Park Hopping news for Disneyland, and MORE. 2023 is already shaping up to be quite the busy and transformative year, and now one Disney executive is chiming in on the recent announcements.
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Magic Kingdom Park Passes Booked for TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Day
No more Magic Kingdom Park Passes are available for Annual Passholders on April 4, 2023, the opening day of TRON Lightcycle / Run. April 4 is now grayed out, meaning it has been completely booked for Incredi and Sorcerer Passholders. The week is already blocked out for Pirate and Pixie Dust Passholders.
