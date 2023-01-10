Read full article on original website
Related
Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says
FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
dailyhodl.com
Former FTX Executive and Housemate of Sam Bankman-Fried Cutting Immunity Deal With Feds: Report
A former senior executive at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has met US federal prosecutors with a view of cutting an immunity deal. According to a new Bloomberg report, Nishad Singh, a former director of engineering at FTX, recently visited the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York for a proffer session.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Bill Gates responds to skepticism about him owning 275,000 acres of farmland: 'There isn't some grand scheme involved'
Gates owns 275,000 acres of US farmland and says he bought them to "create more jobs." The US had 895 million acres of farmland in 2021, per the USDA.
Trade unions representing laid-off Keystone XL workers silent after report shows thousands of job losses
Four major trade unions that were set to represent Keystone XL pipeline workers before President Biden canceled the project's permits, were silent this week when asked the job losses.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Legendary investor Bill Miller says he's shorting Tesla because the EV maker has a looming competition problem: 'If it goes up, I'll short more'
Legendary value investor Bill Miller is shorting Tesla because of stiff auto-market competition. Miller told CNBC on Friday that Tesla is starting to lose market share as more electric vehicles hit the road. "It's a phenomenal company but it's not worth $380 billion. I shorted it recently," Miller said. Legendary...
FTX says it has recovered $5 billion in assets, greatly increasing the amount the failed crypto exchange has hunted down to pay back creditors
FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in various assets, substantially increasing the amount identified by new executives as the failed crypto exchange works to repay creditors. The assets include cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said at a judicial hearing Wednesday as part...
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Fired Goldman Sachs workers shell-shocked after ‘David’s Demolition Day’
Fired Goldman Sachs workers stumbled out in a daze from the firm’s Manhattan headquarters Wednesday as CEO David Solomon brought down the axe on thousands of employees. One group of analysts – all of them clad in high-end Canada Goose puffer coats — refused to answer a Post reporter’s questions before the shell-shocked troop scurried away from the glass skyscraper at 200 West Street. The mood wasn’t much better inside the well-heeled offices of the prestigious Wall Street firm, insiders told The Post. “I have never felt it so eerie at 200 West,” said one worker who survived the chop. “This morning was...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
Biden slams GOP for criticizing his border policies when they refuse to pass his new legislation
President Biden said his new immigration policy makes it easier for migrants to come to the U.S. and avoid the arduous journey, while Mexico's president thanked him on the wall.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Elon Musk Cries 'Constitutional Violation' Over Facebook's Alleged Censorship Of 'Often-True' COVID-19 Vaccine Content
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to a post by author Michael Shellenberger on how social media companies, such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META censored “often-true content” that “discouraged vaccines.”. What Happened: Musk said it was a “constitutional violation” in response to the post...
Sam Bankman-Fried says both FTX and Alameda were raking in billions in profits in 2021 before token values plunged in crypto winter
"FTX International and Alameda were both legitimately and independently profitable businesses in 2021, each making billions."
theblock.co
Thiel, Tom Brady, Gisele among list of FTX shareholders disclosed in court
An LLC linked to billionaire Peter Thiel is listed as an FTX shareholder in a new filing from the collapsed crypto exchange’s bankruptcy proceedings. The document also reveals the shareholdings of Sam Bankman-Fried’s inner circle. An LLC linked to billionaire Peter Thiel is among a list of FTX...
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
Comments / 0