Markets Insider

Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says

FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
NEW YORK STATE
brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Markets Insider

FTX says it has recovered $5 billion in assets, greatly increasing the amount the failed crypto exchange has hunted down to pay back creditors

FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in various assets, substantially increasing the amount identified by new executives as the failed crypto exchange works to repay creditors. The assets include cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said at a judicial hearing Wednesday as part...
New York Post

Fired Goldman Sachs workers shell-shocked after ‘David’s Demolition Day’

Fired Goldman Sachs workers stumbled out in a daze from the firm’s Manhattan headquarters Wednesday as CEO David Solomon brought down the axe on thousands of employees. One group of analysts – all of them clad in high-end Canada Goose puffer coats — refused to answer a Post reporter’s questions before the shell-shocked troop scurried away from the glass skyscraper at 200 West Street.  The mood wasn’t much better inside the well-heeled offices of the prestigious Wall Street firm, insiders told The Post. “I have never felt it so eerie at 200 West,” said one worker who survived the chop. “This morning was...
MANHATTAN, NY
theblock.co

Thiel, Tom Brady, Gisele among list of FTX shareholders disclosed in court

An LLC linked to billionaire Peter Thiel is listed as an FTX shareholder in a new filing from the collapsed crypto exchange’s bankruptcy proceedings. The document also reveals the shareholdings of Sam Bankman-Fried’s inner circle. An LLC linked to billionaire Peter Thiel is among a list of FTX...

