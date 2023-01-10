Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
NJ governor rebuffs Republican critique over being ‘woke’
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy invited a national political spotlight in his state of the state address, taking implicit aim at GOP rivals who criticize blue states for being “woke” while also calling for “responsible” government. Murphy marked his fifth state of the state Tuesday before a joint session of the Democrat-led Legislature, which faces an election this year and as jockeying ahead of next year’s presidential contest unfolds. He didn’t mention Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 White House contender, by name but alluded to his recent second inaugural when he said Florida is where “woke goes to die.” Murphy questioned whether such a statement means anything.
Kansas right pushing back more aggressively on LGBTQ rights
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Kansas legislators are pushing back more aggressively this year on LGBTQ-rights issues than in the past two years. They now propose to ban gender-affirming care for trangender youth and restrict how public schools discuss sexual orientation and gender identity. Those are in addition to the ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s K-through-12, club and college sports they pursued in 2021 and 2022. The measure on transgender athletes is part of GOP leaders’ agenda for this year, and Senate President Ty Masterson said he wants to pursue restrictions on how schools deal with human sexuality issues in their classrooms. Two GOP senators have introduced the measure on gender-affirming care.
Illinois bans semiautomatic weapons, critics vow court test
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois has outlawed automatic weapons amid a torrent of mass shootings including a 4th of July parade shooting that killed seven and injured 30. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law Tuesday after the House approved the ban 68-41. Illinois is the ninth state, as well as Washington, D.C., to prohibit the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons. The measure bans dozens of brands or types of rifles and handguns. Those who already own such guns would have to register them. Critics vow to see a court declare it unconstitutional.
Series of drenching California storms put dent in drought
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Atmospheric rivers pounding California since late last year have coated mountains with a full winter’s worth of snow and begun raising reservoir levels but experts say it will take much more to precipitation to reverse the effects of years of drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly update Thursday shows that “extreme” drought has been virtually eliminated. Two weeks ago extreme drought covered 35% of California. The Drought Monitor characterizes the improvement as a significant reduction in drought intensity but cautions that large parts of the state still have moisture deficits. Most of the is state now in the “severe” or “moderate” categories of drought.
Delaware inmate who filed lawsuit dies in apparent suicide
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials say a convicted sex offender being held at Delaware’s maximum-security prison on a probation violation charge has died in an apparent suicide. Department of Correction officials said Brandon Lee Panchigar was found unconscious in his cell about 1 p.m. Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later while en route to a hospital. His body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. Panchigar filed a federal lawsuit against prison officials last year in which he described previous suicide attempts and said he was seriously mentally ill.
Oklahoma set to execute man convicted of killing couple
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma plans to execute a man on Thursday who was convicted of killing an older couple and committing other crimes before authorities caught up to him in Texas 20 years ago. Scott James Eizember is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. His attorneys did not deny he killed A.J. Cantrell and his wife Patsy Cantrell on Oct. 18, 2003. They were both in their 70s. But his attorneys urged the state’s Pardon and Parole Board last month to recommend that his life be spared. The board voted 3-2 to reject a clemency recommendation.
29-year-old awaits extradition from Florida in connection to girlfriend’s homicide on Boone in July
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) identified a suspect in a homicide case from July in the 1400 block of west Boone. 29-year-old Corbin Hood called saying he found his girlfriend dead. Due to the suspicious nature of the death, SPD Major Crimes Unit detectives started investigating.
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment has been charged. News outlets reported on Wednesday that Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment. The train hit the truck last month, injuring two train workers and pushing three locomotives and 10 railroad cars off the tracks. A police investigation found that the driver did not make sure the tractor-trailer could completely clear the tracks before driving over them and didn’t contact Norfolk Southern Railroad about his delivery route.
