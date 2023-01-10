Read full article on original website
Harold Baker
3d ago
The problem with that is he was fired let’s find someone who might of played the game or wasn’t fired for not doing a good job
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Related
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
iheart.com
Kliff Kingsbury Never Should've Coached Arizona Cardinals
Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to the firing of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury after a season marred in controversy, from rumors of quarrels with quarterback Kyler Murray to the awkward reveal that Kyler Murray's contract included stipulations requiring him to watch game tape for a period of time. Also, the ending of the 2022 NFL season with a record of 4-13 didn't exactly make Kingsbury's hot seat any less heated.
Three Free Agents Steelers Must Re-Sign
The Pittsburgh Steelers should go messing with the foundation of their defense. Instead, just add to it.
Yardbarker
Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
Yardbarker
Is There A Perfect Solution For The Steelers’ Quarterback Room In 2023?
A year ago after Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played his final snap against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round, the future of the quarterback position for the organization was in absolute limbo. Fast forward a couple months and the franchise signed Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal and eventually drafted Kenny Pickett following the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins. As the team now looks forward to 2023, the only player who is certain to be back within the quarterback room is Pickett, and general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin will have to make serious decisions about who will back up Pickett going forward.
atozsports.com
Ben Roethlisberger’s comments on Matt Canada could give a hint to Mike Tomlin’s OC decision
All eyes will be on Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin this offseason and his offensive coordinator decision. Will Tomlin fire Matt Canada, a move that fans have been begging for all season?. Or will Tomlin retain Canada after the Steelers’ strong finish to the season?. It’s starting to...
Yardbarker
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
NFL coaching rumors: Patriots ‘have done their research’ on Kliff Kingsbury (report)
Coming off a 2022 season where the offense fell below expectations, the New England Patriots could be in the market for a new offensive coordinator. Early rumblings have linked Bill Belichick to former assistant Bill O’Brien, who’s now at Alabama. However, recent rumors have linked the Patriots to another offensive coach with New England ties.
Steelers Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts
The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing ten players back in 2023.
Bidwill said there was no 'disconnect' with Kingsbury; Cardinals simply had to make a change
When did the disconnect occur between Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and head coach Kliff Kingsbury? Less than a year ago, in March, Bidwill seemed more than all-in with Kingsbury and handed him and general manager Steve Keim new multi-year extensions that locked them both up through the 2027 season. But...
Steelers Biggest Offseason Need Surprises Everyone
Shocking to think the Pittsburgh Steelers are focusing on this during the offseason?
Deion Sanders on becoming "Coach Prime," having faith during health scare
Nicknamed "Prime Time" during his NFL career, Deion Sanders' speed and force helped cement him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011. Over the last few years, Sanders has used what he learned on the field to become known as "Coach Prime" -- also the name of an Amazon Original docuseries about him and the Jackson State University Tigers. He is credited with turning the football team around, helping the historically black university win two SWAC titles and recruiting some of the country's top players. He told "CBS Mornings" what has made...
Hard Knocks finale goes behind scenes on Kliff Kingsbury's firing, J.J. Watt's last game
The departures of coach Kliff Kingsbury and standout J.J. Watt highlighted the final episode of Hard Knocks with the Arizona Cardinals.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reportedly faces 'uphill battle' to play in Wild Card round vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round after splitting the season series one game apiece. Baltimore was able to take the Week 5 battle between the two teams, while Cincinnati won during Week 18. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the team’s...
Cardinals head-coaching candidate tracker: Who is in the mix to replace Kliff Kingsbury?
The Arizona Cardinals must hire a new head coach, as they fired Kliff Kingsbury at the conclusion of a 4-13 2022 season. He coached four seasons. Some of the candidates the Cardinals are considering have begun to be reported. Below is where we will update the search for a new...
thecomeback.com
CFP world reacts to terrible Ohio State news
The Ohio State Buckeyes definitely expected some players to leave school early to enter the 2023 NFL Draft this season, just as offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. announced on Tuesday afternoon. But the Buckeyes are losing one player to the draft that nobody seemed to expect – center Luke Wypler.
5 Coaches Who Could Easily Replace Kliff Kinsbury in Arizona
On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, a former college quarterback with Texas Tech and head coach of the Red Raiders, held the position from 2019 until the end of this season and finished with a record of 28-37-1. With Kingsbury out of the picture, the...
Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal
The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
WDSU
Report: Sean Payton to interview for head coaching jobs with Broncos, Cardinals & Texans
NEW ORLEANS — All quiet on New Orleans Saints front right now, but for a former saint things are really heating up. Former head coach Sean Payton is a man in demand. soon he'll be interviewing for multiple head coaching jobs in the NFL. We knew about the Denver...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2