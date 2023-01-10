Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Snowmobile trails hanging on, waiting for next snowfall
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - It was a great start to the snowmobile season for many, with snow coming early and often in late November and early December. But that trend has stopped and recent days with above freezing temperatures are not helping the trails. January is the peak season...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander airport personnel comes to the rescue despite
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A frustrating day for airline travelers, as a technology issue grounded flights nationwide. In Rhinelander, the airport already had a tough task of clearing their runways of the freezing rain overnight. While they were working on that into the morning, they learn that the FAA's NOTAM communications system was down, which is essential for safe air travel.
WJFW-TV
Credit union donates to local nonprofits
RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Covantage Credit Union donates just over $18,000 to NATH Frederick Place, a local homeless shelter. The donation comes as part of the larger Giving Tuesday Campaign which ran from November 29, 2022 to December 13, 2022 and raised a total of $433,362.10. Each Covantage branch...
WJFW-TV
Public involvement meeting scheduled on Jan. 18 to discuss future Highway 8 construction project
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Everyone is welcome to a public involvement meeting on Wed., Jan. 18 to discuss future road construction on US 8 between WIS 47 and County Rd. P, in Oneida County. The meeting will take place at Rhinelander City Hall from 5-7 p.m. next Wednesday. A brief presentation...
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Business World teaches Rhinelander High School students about running a business
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Wisconsin Business World is providing Rhinelander High School students a stronger understanding on what it takes to start a business. "They have been broken into production, finesse and marketing and they have to come up with a complete business plan and they’re going to present it at the end of the day," said Michelle Grajkowski. You can’t run a successful company without a leader, some students like Jason Fairfield had the chance to be one. "It’s stressful, it definitely feels like a CEO position. It's nice to be able to kind of have control and be able to determine where things are heading for the company, but at the same time it’s a lot of opportunity," said Jason Fairfield.
Marathon County felony mugshot gallery for Jan. 12, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WJFW-TV
CNC Programmer - 3388000
JOB DUTIES: The CNC Programmer will write code to automate power driven machines such as lathes, grinders and mistouch and finish different materials. Plans numerical control programs to control contour path machining of metal parts on automatic machine tools by performing the following duties. Analyzes drawings, sketches, and design data of part to determine dimension and configuration of cuts, selection of cutting tools and machine speeds and feed rates. Analyzes routings during programming stage and updates processes to guarantee CNC machine tools are used to their fullest capability. This must be done using creativity, vision and an organized plan for the future. Computes angular and linear dimensions, radii and curvatures, and outlines sequence of operations required to machine parts. Writes program of machine instructions in symbolic language to encode numerical control tape or direct numerical control data base to regulate movement of machine along cutting path. Revises program to eliminate instruction errors or omissions. Determines work procedures and expedites workflow. Makes improvements to set up times for a task and contouring of complex shapes. Simplifies tooling time for workers and increases productivity for the client. Evaluates completed designs to validate their functions and ensure they successfully reduce time and money for the client. Monitors programs to make sure they follow blueprint instructions and safely and successfully complete the task.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Freezing drizzle & fog early Wednesday morning, light snow later
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Expect additional rounds for patchy dense fog to develop during the morning hours through Friday. Quiet weather to end the work week and heading into the upcoming weekend. Next weekend may feature some sunshine on Saturday, while clouds filter back in for next Sunday, January 15. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Possible spike in high temperatures Sunday.
WJFW-TV
Underwriting Support Specialist - 3389860
JOB DUTIES: Provide timely and accurate response to assigned internal and external customers to include service requests from producers, agencies, CM Group subsidiaries, and others to support the retention of business. Collaborate with underwriters to establish target dates and communicate coverage limitation issues. Assist in reviewing applications received for completeness and request missing information from producer. Responsibilities to include account set up, quoting, proposals, policy issuance, policy administration requests, and account service. Document and maintain unit processes and procedures and disseminate information to the applicable team. On any given day, you'll: Develop relationships and work within team and across departments to ensure customer tasks are completed and customer response expectations are achieved. Ensure proper initiation and completion of quote requests, including the completion of proposals. Initiate and facilitate renewal process in collaboration with underwriter and timely, professional communication with producer. Analyze and approve or reject endorsement transactions within binding authority. Assist in resolving customer service issues. Complete the clearance process (all channels). Ensure proper initiation and completion of incoming requests for policy issuance and policy administration. Identify areas for improvement with recommendations for process, procedure, or system changes. Complete reports for producer productivity, quality, customer response, and customer satisfaction metrics. Complete reports, audits, and tasks, as needed, to identify individual and team results and report to management. Communicate results with identified assigned producers, agents, or customers. Implement processes to determine customer satisfaction for producer team tasks and responsibilities.
WJFW-TV
Payroll Administrator - 3392866
JOB DUTIES: The Payroll Administrator is responsible for the proper payments of wages to all company employees and maintenance of all records supporting earnings and deductions in addition to: Verification of employee records. Monitoring of earnings and deductions for payroll processing. Maintaining confidentiality of employee's wages and related files. Preparation of reports for payroll related entries. Maintaining 401k deductions. Administration of employee garnishments and reporting requests. Continuous reviews of workflow and methods, searching for process improvements.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
WJFW-TV
Chequamegon's Isaiah Deitz commits to Concordia University, St. Paul
PARK FALLS, Wisc. (WJFW)- Chequamegon star forward Isaiah Deitz announced his commitment to play Division-2 basketball for Concordia University, St. Paul on Tuesday via his Twitter account. He received an offer from the school on January 1st, and it took him 10 days to make his decision. Deitz is currently...
wearegreenbay.com
Northern Wisconsin MMA fighter accused of ‘violent acts against women’ arrested
(WFRV) – An MMA fighter from northern Wisconsin accused of ‘violent acts against women’ has been taken into custody by authorities. According to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, on January 7, 2023, 29-year-old Frank R. Schuman was taken into custody without incident in Forest County. At...
Comments / 0