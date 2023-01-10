Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.

