WMUR.com
1 killed in head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene
KEENE, N.H. — One person is dead after a head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene, according to police. Police responded to the two-car crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. One vehicle was traveling down Route 12 near Forge Street crossed the center line, crashing with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.
Injuries Reported Following Car Crash On Route 1 South In Peabody (UPDATE)
Injuries were reported following a car crash on Route 1 South in Peabody on Thursday morning, Jan. 12, according to WBZ Traffic on Twitter. #MATraffic - #Peabody - Rte 1 SB near Lake St. A crash with reported injuries blocking the left travel lane. Traffic is jammed approaching the scene.— W…
WMUR.com
Amherst woman arrested after leading police on chase in stolen Jeep, Salem police say
SALEM, N.H. — Police are reminding Granite Staters to avoid leaving their car running and unattended after a Jeep was stolen from a convenience store in Salem. The incident happened last Friday night on North Broadway. According to the Salem Police Department, the thief led police on a chase...
Slick Roads Lead to Crashes on NH, Maine Roads
Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.
Possibly Fatal Boston Car Crash Closes Road For Hours: Police
A two-car crash caused life threatening injuries and closed a Boston road, according to officials. Police were alerted of the accident around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Alford Street near the bridge, Boston Police confirmed to Daily Voice. At least one person has been hospitalized with…
whdh.com
Motorcyclist killed in Hudson, NH crash identified as active duty firefighter
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist who was killed in a violent crash in Hudson, New Hampshire Monday night has been identified as active duty firefighter and paramedic Todd “Woody” J. Berube. According to Nashua Firefighters, Berube has been a member of the Hudson Fire Department since 2002...
WMUR.com
Longtime firefighter killed in motorcycle crash on Route 102 in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — A firefighter was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night in Hudson. The victim was identified as firefighter and paramedic Todd J. "Woody" Berube, 48, a member of the Hudson Fire Department since 2002, officials said. Berube, who began his career as a call firefighter in Milford, was promoted to lieutenant in Hudson in 2017.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Man arrested in Nashua
NASHUA — A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Nashua today. Police say they arrested Anthony Monbleau, of Nashua, charging him with theft by unauthorized taking, a third strike, a class B felony, criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, and breach of bail, a class A misdemeanor.
NECN
Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH
A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
whdh.com
Motorcyclist killed in Hudson, NH crash
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was killed in a violent crash in Hudson, New Hampshire on Monday night. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Derry Street and Route 102 found the injured motorcyclist and immediately began to administer life-saving measures, according to police.
NECN
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham
A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
Medford Man Held Without Bail On Charges He Killed Woman While Mistakenly Running From Cops: DA
The Bristol District Attorney says a 34-year-old Medford man is responsible for the death of a woman who was killed when he crashed into her as he tried to escape police. Though, officers say they did not chase him. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was ordered held with bail at a hearing earlier this …
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: West side teenagers set Christmas tree on fire
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Angel Santiago found not guilty of murder in the killing of Diane Lamarche-Leader
Jurors found former Worcester man Angel E. Santiago not guilty of murder in the death of Diane Lamarche-Leader, who was found dead inside her Rutland home in December 2013. After about 2 hours and 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday, 12 jurors brought forward a not guilty verdict in Worcester Superior Court on day four of the trial.
Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
whdh.com
Police: 3 juveniles facing charges after Auburn middle schoolers shot with gel pellets while walking home
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three juveniles are facing criminal charges after police say they shot middle schoolers with gel pellets after they got off of the school bus to go home on Wednesday. Officers responding to multiple calls from parents of Auburn Middle School students who said their children had...
Hartford man charged with Mansfield armed robbery
State police have arrested a Hartford man in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Mansfield in February 2022. During the robbery the cashier reported that a man with a gun forced him to his knees and zip-tied his hands behind his back, while another man emptied the cash register, according to state police.
thepulseofnh.com
Manchester Police Make Arrest In Connection With Recent Burglaries
Manchester police say they have tracked down the man who was responsible for three recent burglaries in the city. According to investigators, 50-year-old Joselito Carmona broke into the My Eye Doctor store on both December 29th and January 1st and took a large quantity of eyeglass frames. Carmona also allegedly stole over one-thousand dollars worth of alcohol from the New Hampshire Liquor Store January 1st. He’s now facing multiple charges.
Boston police seek assistance locating missing 57-year-old woman
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking assistance locating a missing 57-year-old woman. Lori Baxter was last heard from on December 28, 2022 a little after 2 p.m., via text. Baxter is known to visit Massachusetts Avenue, Melnea Cass Boulevard and Southampton Street area. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts...
Burglar Found Hiding In Ductwork Of Worcester Store: Police
A 38-year-old Worcester man tried to turn a heist of a smoke shop into an "Oceans 11" style caper when he ducked into the ductwork to hide from police, authorities said. Epifanio Lanzo faces two counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, theft from a building, two counts of vandalism, and possession of burglars' tools, Worcester police said.
