Hudson, NH

WMUR.com

1 killed in head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene

KEENE, N.H. — One person is dead after a head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene, according to police. Police responded to the two-car crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. One vehicle was traveling down Route 12 near Forge Street crossed the center line, crashing with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.
KEENE, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Slick Roads Lead to Crashes on NH, Maine Roads

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.
WELLS, ME
WMUR.com

Longtime firefighter killed in motorcycle crash on Route 102 in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — A firefighter was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night in Hudson. The victim was identified as firefighter and paramedic Todd J. "Woody" Berube, 48, a member of the Hudson Fire Department since 2002, officials said. Berube, who began his career as a call firefighter in Milford, was promoted to lieutenant in Hudson in 2017.
HUDSON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police: Man arrested in Nashua

NASHUA — A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Nashua today. Police say they arrested Anthony Monbleau, of Nashua, charging him with theft by unauthorized taking, a third strike, a class B felony, criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, and breach of bail, a class A misdemeanor.
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH

A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Motorcyclist killed in Hudson, NH crash

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was killed in a violent crash in Hudson, New Hampshire on Monday night. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Derry Street and Route 102 found the injured motorcyclist and immediately began to administer life-saving measures, according to police.
HUDSON, NH
NECN

Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham

A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
DEDHAM, MA
manchesterinklink.com

MPD Under the Radar: West side teenagers set Christmas tree on fire

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole

SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
AMHERST, NH
Journal Inquirer

Hartford man charged with Mansfield armed robbery

State police have arrested a Hartford man in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Mansfield in February 2022. During the robbery the cashier reported that a man with a gun forced him to his knees and zip-tied his hands behind his back, while another man emptied the cash register, according to state police.
HARTFORD, CT
thepulseofnh.com

Manchester Police Make Arrest In Connection With Recent Burglaries

Manchester police say they have tracked down the man who was responsible for three recent burglaries in the city. According to investigators, 50-year-old Joselito Carmona broke into the My Eye Doctor store on both December 29th and January 1st and took a large quantity of eyeglass frames. Carmona also allegedly stole over one-thousand dollars worth of alcohol from the New Hampshire Liquor Store January 1st. He’s now facing multiple charges.
MANCHESTER, NH
Daily Voice

Burglar Found Hiding In Ductwork Of Worcester Store: Police

A 38-year-old Worcester man tried to turn a heist of a smoke shop into an "Oceans 11" style caper when he ducked into the ductwork to hide from police, authorities said. Epifanio Lanzo faces two counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, theft from a building, two counts of vandalism, and possession of burglars' tools, Worcester police said.
WORCESTER, MA

