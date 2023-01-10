Read full article on original website
Experiencing grief? Hospice of the Red River Valley offering free support groups and classes
(Fargo, ND) -- If you or a loved one is experiencing grief, help is available. "Grief really is any reaction or feeling we have in relation to a loss or a significant change in life," said Heather Larson, Grief Support Supervisor with Hospice of the Red River Valley. The agency...
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Park Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day...
University of Minnesota auditorium roof partially caves in
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A portion of the Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota's campus partially collapses. People were evacuated from the building Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The university is investigating the cause of the collapse.
Fentanyl crisis expanding in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- The fentanyl crisis in North Dakota is expanding. The state saw an increase in 2022 in the number of people addicted to opioids and the number of patients seeking treatment for fentanyl addiction. Officials say access is the number one reason for the increase in fentanyl use.
Sanford-Fairview merger feedback meetings underway
(St. Paul, MN) -- Meetings about the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services merger are underway in Minnesota. The first meeting took place Tuesday evening in St. Paul to gather public feedback on the proposal. A second meeting will be held January 17th in Bemidji, followed by meetings January...
YWCA Cass Clay accepting nominations in 13 categories for "Women of the Year"
(Fargo, ND) -- YWCA Cass Clay is accepting nominations for Women of the Year. There are 13 different categories. "Communications and health, faith and community, all the way to Lifetime Achievement, and there's a business category for a business that inspires women in our community. So there are a whole lot of categories to nominate folks," said YWCA Chief Executive Officer Erin Prochnow.
‘A public health crisis in the making’: Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Minnesota — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap...
FREE! North Dakota & Minnesota Visit Here On These Dates
A road trip should be on everyone's "To Do" list in 2023. There is always something magical about getting away from the lights and hitting the road. Grabbing your favorite snacks, and planning to see a "new to you" location or revisiting a scenic closer area. Regardless, we encourage all to write down these dates, pencil them in as a great time to load up the car, grab the kids, or even take the grandparents along for a spin to one of the more than 400 national park sites across the country in 2023.
North Dakota Medicaid recipients encouraged to update contact info
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Medicaid recipients are being encouraged to update their contact information. Eligibility renewals will resume April 1st, and officials want recipients to receive important information in the coming months. The 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act was signed into law in December and requires states to initiate Medicaid...
Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring
If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter
'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
Server Training Ordinance updated for City of Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- An update to who has to go through server training in the City of Fargo is now in effect. At the December 27th Fargo City Commission meeting, commissioners voted to update The City of Fargo’s ordinance No. 5378 as it relates to Server Training. The requirement to complete Server Training now applies to all people involved in the stream of service of alcoholic beverages, including security. This signifies that managers, servers, security, bartenders and door attendants are required to complete server training.
Latest Closure! Local North Dakota Food Co-op
It is never easy to see or hear of a local business having to close its doors. Especially one that caters to the food, and grocery needs of our communities. Then top that off by it being a store that was supplied by our own local farms, ranches, and other smaller businesses.
Two North Dakota tax credit deadlines are approaching in February for seniors and disabled veterans
(Bismarck, ND) -- The deadline to apply for two North Dakota tax credit programs is February 1st. The Homestead Tax Credit and Disabled Veterans Tax Credit can help low-income seniors and those with disabilities manage their property tax bills. Thousands of residents statewide have benefited from a reduced tax liability.
The 5 Most Unpicturesque Cities In North Dakota
Ok, first and foremost I am NOT slamming these 5 places I chose, I only intend on pointing out... ...that there are some cities in North Dakota that at some point or another...ummm...lack scenery. Unpicturesque if you will. They STILL have their own unique personality, somewhere in their town. For instance, one of the cities I chose has probably THE most incredible hockey arena in the country, the scenery inside and outside this sporting spectacle is downright breathtaking - however, the Unpicturesque views are definitely close by. So, no doubt you may disagree with me on some of my choices, but you'll for sure find yourself nodding your head when you recognize where the ( yawn ) pictures were taken. Put it this way, maybe this gallery will prepare you and your family for the next time you take a road trip, and drive through these North Dakota cities.
Minnesotans Must Take Steps To Keep This Killer Out Of Their Home
The Minnesota Department of Health wants to make sure you are not letting this killer into your home this winter. It's something most of us just don't think about but it's dangerous just the same. Especially in the winter months when the heat is on and the house is closed up pretty tightly, odorless and colorless radon gas leaking into your home is a major health problem.
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Trollwood Performing Arts School Summer registration is now open
(Fargo, ND) -- Summer registration for the Trollwood Performing Arts School is now open. The program, which is ran by Fargo Public Schools, is a 'unique youth arts education and leadership organization'. Trollwood offers performing and production arts education opportunities for students from kindergarten through graduated high school seniors. Trollwood...
