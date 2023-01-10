Read full article on original website
deez nuts
3d ago
dont get off subject now, LET'S NOT FORGET THE FACT THAT GEORGIA HANDED TCU THE BIGGEST LOPSIDED LOSS IN A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES HISTORY 65-7
James White
3d ago
I noticed last night the TCU cheerleaders won the eye candy contest. That's about all there was to watch last night.
Bertha Butt
2d ago
Well, the Frogs got slammed by Georgia, but like I told my mom, “our cheerleaders are prettier than theirs!” Gotta find some positive in everything! Proud that my little hometown school got that far! 👏👏👏💜💜💜
