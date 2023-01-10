ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 78

deez nuts
3d ago

dont get off subject now, LET'S NOT FORGET THE FACT THAT GEORGIA HANDED TCU THE BIGGEST LOPSIDED LOSS IN A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES HISTORY 65-7

Reply(8)
25
James White
3d ago

I noticed last night the TCU cheerleaders won the eye candy contest. That's about all there was to watch last night.

Reply(2)
34
Bertha Butt
2d ago

Well, the Frogs got slammed by Georgia, but like I told my mom, “our cheerleaders are prettier than theirs!” Gotta find some positive in everything! Proud that my little hometown school got that far! 👏👏👏💜💜💜

Reply(1)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

TCU Transfer Quarterback Announces Commitment

That didn't take long. After entering the transfer portal on Tuesday, shortly after his team got blown out by Georgia in the national championship game, former TCU quarterback Sam Jackson has reached a decision about where he will continue his playing career. Jackson announced Wednesday that he ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Shaq Paid Up On Bet To Eat Frog After TCU Loss

Shaquille O'Neal was a man of his word on Thursday night during TNT's "Inside The NBA. Shaq made a bet with Ernie Johnson that TCU would beat Georgia in the 2023 National Championship Game but lost badly. Georgia blew TCU out on Monday night, 65-7 in a game that was over by halftime.  To ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral

Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Resident Wins Mega Millions

There was one very lucky Plano resident Monday as the Texas Lottery said a resident had stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize, reported WFAA. The drawing for the ticket was first held on July 29 and was set to expire on January 25, 2023. The winning ticket, purchased...
PLANO, TX
Larry Lease

Tragedy Strikes: City Attorney Arrested for Killing Father and Son in High-Speed Hit-and-Run

City attorney Michael Halla has been arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter following a fatal car accident that occurred in Ferris, Texas in November 2021. Fox 4 reports the accident, which involved a father and son, the Beltrans, who were struck and killed while walking home from playing basketball. Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams announced that the city has decided to suspend its contract with Halla, pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.
FERRIS, TX
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
711K+
Followers
90K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy