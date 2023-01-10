Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Valley vet transforms feral dog into sweet pup with some love and care
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley veterinarian has transformed a dog lovingly named “Hot Mess” into a sweet pup who’s now looking for her fur-ever family. Dr. Carr’s Pet Repair took in Hot Mess as a patient from Valley Dogs Rescue in Gilbert. The roughly 3-year-old mixed breed dog was covered in almost 3 pounds of matted hair that made it extremely hard to walk or see at all. Dr. Carr and his three technicians spent more than an hour cutting away the matted hair.
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: Deals on everything from mini fundidos to Miso soup
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Looking for good food that doesn’t cost a fortune? Arizona’s Family wants to help you save some cash by finding the best happy hour food deals Valley-area restaurants, bars, diners and more have to offer. Check out a couple of great new options below!
AZFamily
Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger
Cody Allan Smestad, 30, was carrying a rifle when he was shot by officers who were investigating a possible break-in at a Chandler home. Downtown Phoenix shooting suspect tied to sex assault of elderly woman, police say. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in...
Two Hands Korean Corn Dogs to Take Up Residence in Tatum Point This Spring
Two Hands is no stranger to the Valley, with locations currently operating in Goodyear, Chandler, San Tan, Phoenix, and Mesa.
AZFamily
Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
'I just think it's really sad': Residents upset after historic Casa Grande domes demolished
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The mystery and legends coming from the Casa Grande domes brought countless people to see them. Now, they’re gone. On Monday, a team to came in and tore down the oddly shaped domes located on Thornton Road just south of Interstate 8 following the approval of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors.
AZFamily
Happy Hour: Finding meal deals for under $15 around the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s no secret that things cost an arm and a leg these days, and that is very apparent if you’ve gone out to eat lately. Here at Arizona’s Family, we’re going to help you save a buck by searching for some of the best happy hour food around the Phoenix Metro.
ABC 15 News
Queen Creek schools get boost to robotics program from Meta
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Junior high schools in Queen Creek Unified School District received a boost from a new business partner to help with the schools' robotics programs. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, donated $55,000 for the programs to buy 15 new claw robot kits that students learn to build, code, and troubleshoot.
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now Closed
Few things can replace perfectly prepared seafood. Whether you’re a fan of smoked fish, grilled octopus, heaps of shrimp, or battered and fried goodies from under the sea, there really is no replicating that of quality seafood. And yet, metro Phoenix isn’t exactly known for its seafood selection. There are a handful of options, but it doesn’t have the same kind of market share as other segments. While Arizona is still close to the Pacific, as well as the Gulf of California (which puts it about as close to the ocean as a state can get without actually touching water), there are only a handful of excellent seafood restaurants to choose from. And now, there is one fewer.
ABC 15 News
Newly released image in murder of Valley track coach
Police have released a new image of the alleged suspect behind the murder of a beloved track coach, David Denogean. "Kind of made our hearts drop, you know, when you see an image of a person — even though the image isn't as clear as we would like it to be. — but you see an image that basically took our son away," says Frank Denogean, David's father.
AZFamily
Rio Verde Foothills residents protest water cuts outside Scottsdale city hall
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- People living in Rio Verde Foothills continued their fight for water by holding a protest at Scottsdale City Hall on Tuesday night. On Jan. 1, the city cut off the neighborhood from its water supply, citing the drought. Their water woes were not on the agenda, but folks wanted to make it clear to Mayor David Ortega and councilmembers that they were not dropping this issue.
AZFamily
Tents pitched outside emergency room of St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix
Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. Updated: 2...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman works to help dogs find forever homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It can take a village to run an animal rescue. And those who work with the founder of Saving Paws Rescue in Phoenix say she does Something Good every day, helping dogs find a forever home. Trish Houlihan founded Saving Paws Rescue about a decade...
'It wasn’t a stroke, you did have a seizure, and it’s a brain tumor': Long-time Chandler kindergarten teacher is in the fight of her life
CHANDLER, Ariz. — An East Valley community is rallying around a long-time teacher after her life took a 180-degree turn overnight. Kim Shuck has spent her entire career, nearly 20 years, inspiring hundreds of elementary students. And now she has had to do something she never thought she’d do at this stage of her life - step away from teaching for a moment.
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan Valley
Scheduled to open on January 12, the new Home Depot located at 1400 West Hunt Highway, has become one of the most anticipated retail builds for the residents of San Tan Valley. Some locals are excited to spend their money nearby instead of having to drive to other communities.
12news.com
'This is not a choice. I do not choose to be transgender': West Valley school board member becomes target of harassment
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Paul Bixler has devoted her life to public education. Now, her fellow community members are showing up to school board meetings demanding that she resign. Bixler has had a decades-long, illustrious career in public education, ranging from teacher to administrator to principal. She decided to come out of retirement in 2020 to run for an open school board seat at Liberty Elementary after seeing turnover and turmoil around the pandemic, hoping to help.
frontdoorsmedia.com
Family Creates an Authentic Experience at Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen
In Italian, “sfizio” refers to something you don’t need, but want. After being out of the restaurant business for several years, chef Rocco Pezzano didn’t need to open a restaurant but was convinced by his son Marco to open Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen in north Phoenix in 2021.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers to Open Two New Locations
Peoria and Mesa outposts of the chicken chain will join the area's existing 29 restaurants and counting.
roselawgroupreporter.com
The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado is top-selling MPC in Arizona
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Meritage Homes and Richmond American.) Home buyers are seeking out Pinal County’s premier master-planned community, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado. Each year, industry leader RCLCO Real Estate Advisors conducts a national survey identifying thetop-selling master-planned communities in each major metropolitan area. According to their January 4, 2023, year-end report, home sales atThe Lakes at Rancho El Dorado in 2022 were the highest of any Arizona master-planned community (MPC). The Lakes at Rancho Eldorado was also the 29th fastest selling MPC in the nation for 2022. Harvard Investments, an Arizona-based real estate investment and development company isthe developer of the 640-acre master-planned community in the thriving city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix.
