Bloomington, IN

Hickey: Indiana is softer than Velveeta, and Mike Woodson can't fix that

Mike Woodson’s first season at Indiana was a major success. It’s a testament to how far the Hoosiers have fallen that winning a game in the First Four before getting blistered by Saint Mary’s could be classified in such a manner. But that’s Archie Miller’s legacy. Woodson made it feel like that had all been a bad dream.
Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
'This is a hungry group': No. 6 Indiana cements elite status again in gutsy win over No. 9 Maryland

At this point in Teri Moren's tenure, it's as if every win is backed by some sort of historical feat. In 2020-21, it was leading the leading the Hoosiers to their first Elite Eight in program history. Last season, it was earning a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the highest seeding draw in program history. Earlier this season, it was knocking off mighty Tennessee on the road by double digits.
IU basketball: Indiana at Penn State game day essentials

Indiana (10-5, 1-3) at Penn State (11-5, 2-3) Location: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261), University Park, Pa. Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 54 Penn State 73 No. 23 Indiana 72. Series: Indiana leads 42-13. IU won last meeting 74-57 on Jan. 26, 2022. Penn State’s Micah...
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Linton basketball coach to return to bench

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After a time away from the team during an administrative leave, Linton-Stockton head basketball coach Joey Hart will be returning to the bench at the end of the month. According to Linton-Stockton Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Goad, as of January 28, Coach Hart will have served his suspension and will return […]
Rain and snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
Doctor warns about home-schooling kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
Man Leads Fishers Police on Chase, Shutdown Highway for Several Hours

FISHERS, Ind. — A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase and shooting at Fishers police. It all started around midnight Wednesday. Indiana State Police say Fishers police officers were investigating a case when a person of interest in that same case got in a car and took off. That started a chase through Hancock, Madison and Marion counties. At one point, the car pulled over and a woman was let out.
