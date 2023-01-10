ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

IB Nation Sports Talk: What's Notre Dame Football's Ceiling And Floor With Sam Hartman?

By Sean Stires
 3 days ago

Expectations are already high for Notre Dame after the addition of grad transfer quarterback Sam Hartman. We discuss what the ceiling and the floor could be for the Fighting Irish in 2023

Notre Dame will add one of the most experienced quarterbacks in all of college football to its offense in 2023 in Sam Hartman . They return an experienced and improving offensive line, a stable of excellent running backs and an improving group of wide receivers on offense as well as a ton of experience defensively. Irish Breakdown discusses what it could all mean for the Irish next season.

We also discuss Monday's announcement that former Notre Dame All-American linebacker Michael Stonebreaker will join the likes of Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush in the College Football Hall of Fame.

We have plenty more topics in Rapid Fire. See below for the rundown.

Rapid Fire Topics:

  • Safety DJ Brown has announced he will return to Notre Dame for his sixth season of eligibility. We discuss his impact.
  • How much more confident are we now compared to a year ago that Notre Dame football is closer to winning a national championship.
  • Thoughts on the College Football National Championship being played on Mondays
  • How the CFP championship compares to the Super Bowl
  • Thoughts on the Georgia vs TCU national championship game matchup
  • A listener asks about ND men's basketball coach Mike Brey 's future
  • Sean's thoughts on the Irish women's basketball team losing to North Carolina
  • The Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, which gave the Chicago Bears the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL Draft. Did Texans head coach Lovie Smith know he was getting fired before the game when a tie would have locked up the No. 1 pick for Houston?
  • Thoughts on the Detroit Lions beating the Green Bay Packers to end Aaron Rodgers ' hopes for a playoff bid

Comments / 0

 

