ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattawa, WA

Mattawa examines CAD Homes development

By CHERYL SCHWEIZER
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3612_0k92AoLw00

MATTAWA — The nuts and bolts of government - development regulations, comprehensive land use, housing density, traffic impacts and control - was the subject of a lengthy workshop for the Mattawa City Council on Jan. 5.

Council members reviewed a proposed housing development agreement with Moses Lake-based CAD Homes and owner Drew Scott, covering details ranging from parking to financial responsibility for street development. The council requested a development agreement before making a decision on a request to annex 40 acres, known as the Brodero property, into the city limits.

Council member Brian Berghout used an example from his time on Mattawa’s planning commission, and a development in his own neighborhood, to demonstrate what he saw as the council’s job. The proposed development was a six-unit apartment across the street from his house.

“I had to look at that, and decide, ‘Am I going to look at this as a homeowner? Or what’s best for the city?’ I think it’s a tricky thing,” Berghout said.

Council Member Tony Acosta asked Berghot how Berghout had looked at the issue at the time.

“What’s best for the city,” Berghout responded. “Because (the) planning commission approved the apartments to go up across the street.”

Scott has proposed developing about 27 acres in five phases, with about 20 homes per phase. There’s no plan yet for the development of the remaining 13 acres.

The wide-ranging discussion covered housing density, both how many houses might be built per acre and whether or not duplexes could be allowed, the length of the agreement and the ultimate fate of the 13 acres. Council members tentatively decided on a five-year agreement to develop the first five phases with the option for two one-year extensions. City officials would review the extension requests. There will be further discussion over the housing density and the timing of submitting a plan for the 13 acres.

Parking and the effect of the new development on traffic in the existing neighborhood was the subject of a discussion that lasted about an hour.

The Brodero property is located on Saddle Mountain Drive next to Saddle Mountain and Mattawa elementary schools. Acosta lives in an area adjacent to the proposed development and said additional housing will complicate an already-existing problem.

“The traffic in that area is only going to get worse, and it’s not going to get better by adding more population, I can tell you that,” Acosta said.

“And it’s getting worse,” added council member Fabiola Hernandez.

Council members debated two options for a pre-construction evaluation of traffic and the impacts of the new development.

Acosta said a more detailed - and more expensive - study at the start of the project would not address the problem, in his opinion.

“I don’t see how it’s going to help us at the moment, I really don’t,” he said. “We have a traffic issue in that area. Short of having the developer, or the city, or somebody building another access point to Mattawa, there’s going to be a traffic jam in that area when people are coming into it.”

Council members ultimately opted for a less detailed study at the beginning and a more detailed one later.

Council member Sun Hwang brought up an example of the city’s challenges with parking from his own business.

“From my experience, I own a fourplex,” Hwang said. “Each two-bedroom unit, they have a minimum of three to five cars. I want you to consider the parking issue.”

He asked Scott to review the accommodation for parking at each house, but added that parking ultimately may be beyond the control of either developers or landlords, a view echoed by council member Wendy Lopez.

“The way Mattawa is structured, whether you get new housing or not within our city, we still have families that choose to live together. As you can see, over on Patchee Drive, there are new complexes in and there are already cars parked on the curb,” Lopez said.

Acosta said it’s the council’s job to analyze the project and try to provide maximum benefit to the community, if they decide to approve annexation, regardless of their personal preferences.

“My only personal thing would be the traffic,” Acosta said. “I don’t want that traffic in that area. But (Berghout) is correct - I’m here as a council member. As much as I don’t want it on a personal level, I see the good for the community.”

Cheryl Schweizer may be reached at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpq.com

Wenatchee Purchase Of Second RV Park Moves Closer

The city of Wenatchee is moving closer to closing a deal to buy land it's already using for its second safe park. The city's two Safe Parks are designated areas where people living in RV's are allowed to stay for an extended period of time, up to 120 days before having to move on.
WENATCHEE, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Small federal contractor in Richland is state’s Employer of the Year

When Salina Savage took the stage on Nov. 17 to receive the Association of Washington Business Employer of the Year award, she was understandably excited. If the Northwest hadn’t heard of Apogee Group LLC before it received AWB’s top honor, it soon learned about the small, woman-owned company from Richland and its nuclear nonproliferation work for the U.S. government.
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Fire burns at Grant County landfill, no risk to public

EPHRATA, Wash. – A fire is burning at the Grant County landfill, and crews are working to extinguish it. According to Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the Public Works department is digging down through the landfill to put out the fire. Weather conditions are favorable, and smoke is not impacting populated areas.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Hop Capital Brewing closes doors

YAKIMA, Wash. – After five years owning Hop Capital Brewing, Jonathon Thomas and his wife Aimee Quast are closing the business. Thomas attributed the closure to lasting effects of the pandemic. The brewery saw a price increase of 300% to make their beer and the numbers couldn’t sustain the...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Homes within a quarter mile of fiery propane tank evacuated in Cle Elum

CLE ELUM - An unfortunate chain of events nearly led to a disaster in south Cle Elum on Thursday. Firefighters with Kittitas County Fire District 7 evacuated homes within a quarter mile of a residence at 400 Tillman Creek Road after a propane tank partially exploded. Deputy Fire Chief Chris...
CLE ELUM, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Noise citation against Wenatchee church sent back for new hearing

WENATCHEE — A citation charging a Wenatchee church with violating the city's noise ordinance must be reinstated in Chelan County District Court, a judge ruled Friday. Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera sent the case against Grace City Church back to the District Court level, saying the lower court appeared not to have correctly adopted the rule of procedure that allowed a judge to render a decisionon the case without a hearing.
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR

A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
ELLENSBURG, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Rock slides closes SR 821 closed at Yakima River Canyon near Selah

SELAH, Wash.— Washington Department of Transportation closes SR 821 near Selah and Ellensburg due to rock slides in the area. At this time, the road is only open to local traffic. All other drivers are asked to us I-82 between Yakima and Ellensburg. WSDOT says there’s not estimated time...
SELAH, WA
92.9 The Bull

It Would Not Be Yakima Without These 5 Businesses

Yakima, by any other name, is still Yakima. Growing up here and seeing several businesses come and go it's nice to see some staple traditions here in the valley with new ones that have popped up and stood their ground. Here are five businesses that, if they were gone, Yakima just wouldn't feel the same.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday

There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Before Modern Bridges Kennewick & Pasco Residents Had to Take a Ferry [PHOTO]

Long before the Blue and Cable Bridges were constructed the only way to cross the Columbia River was by Ferry. In fact, ferry service between the new Pasco and Kennewick area began nearly 140 years ago in November of 1884. First, for pedestrians, horses, and wagons. Then, in the 1920s, motorized vehicles became part of the cargo crossing the south shore of the Columbia River.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

State Law prevents Moses Lake police from pursuing suspect

Moses Lake police are on the hunt for a man suspected of eluding officers in a stolen vehicle. Police Captain Dave Sands says the suspect was asleep when spotted inside the parked vehicle in the area of Miller Street and Longview Street early Tuesday morning. "When officers did yell for...
MOSES LAKE, WA
News Talk KIT

Bon Appétit! 3 of the Best Restaurants in Washington State are in Yakima

A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Eastbound Snoqualmie Pass closed near Ellensburg due to multiple collisions

THORP, Wash. – Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple collisions. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) does not have an estimated time for reopening. There is a detour at Exit 101 on Old Thorp Highway.
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
MOSES LAKE, WA
92.9 The Bull

Many In Yakima Thought a Missing Boy Would Never Be Found

Last week the Yakima Community was invited to a prayer and support time for the family of a Yakima boy who accidentally drowned in the Yakima River last year. This Saturday, January 14 a Celebration of Life will be held for Lucian Munguia at Yakima's Stone Church 3303 Englewood Avenue in Yakima. The event is set to start at 12:00 pm.
YAKIMA, WA
cwuobserver.com

Honoring dearly departed CWU staff and faculty

CWU lost two cherished members of the staff and faculty between December and January: Shelley Spencer, office manager and assistant to the chair of the Engineering Technologies, Safety and Construction (ETSC) department and Dr. Stephanie Stein, chair of the Psychology department for over 20 years. The Observer interviewed their colleagues and friends on campus to honor their legacy in our community.
ELLENSBURG, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Burned body found in Wapato orchard identified

WAPATO, Wash.- The burned body that was found inside a burning car in a Wapato orchard on November 1 has been identified. The remains are those of Jerred Dane King, 47, of Wapato according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The YCSO, Yakima County Coroner’s Office, WSP Missing and...
WAPATO, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
146
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy