Florence, SC

wpde.com

Woman stabbed at Darlington plant

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A woman was stabbed Thursday night at a plant on Old Florence Road in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis. Davis said the woman is expected to be okay. A suspect has been taken into custody. We are waiting to learn the names of...
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Some upset over Mullins police not doing night patrols for the time being

MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people are upset that officers with the Mullins Police Department aren't doing patrols after 7 o'clock at night. Mullins Police Captain Phillip Mostowski said he knows the citizens have a lot of questions about this situation, but it was a difficult decision that they had to make due to staffing issues.
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in Florence County narcotics investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon that two arrests have been made by narcotics investigators. Mallorie Connor Lemacks, 26, of Hartsville, and Leroy Williams, Jr., 56, of Florence, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies find heroin, marijuana in Florence County; 2 arrested

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin and marijuana during a search in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators and the department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on TV Road on Wednesday. Deputies added...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Man charged in deadly Florence County motel shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting last month in the Pee Dee. Online records show 37-year-old Brandon McFadden, of Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Man breaks into Darlington County home, leaves with gun

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Darlington County home and leaving with a gun, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. James Arnez Barrow-Heidt, of Hartsville, was arrested and is now facing several charges including first-degree burglary and petit larceny, the sheriff’s office said. It happened Monday […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence County K9 receives donation of body armor

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence County Sheriff's Office K9 has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation. The vest from Vested Interest in K9's, Inc. was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Mae Ennis of 14 Frets Music and has been embroidered with the sentiment "Honoring those who served and sacrificed," according to a release.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies investigating after one shot in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in Marlboro County Thursday afternoon. Marlboro County deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Maple Street and Atkins Street, when they arrived on scene they discovered a person was being treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

