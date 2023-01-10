Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpde.com
Woman stabbed at Darlington plant
DARLINGTON, S.C. — A woman was stabbed Thursday night at a plant on Old Florence Road in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis. Davis said the woman is expected to be okay. A suspect has been taken into custody. We are waiting to learn the names of...
wpde.com
Some upset over Mullins police not doing night patrols for the time being
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people are upset that officers with the Mullins Police Department aren't doing patrols after 7 o'clock at night. Mullins Police Captain Phillip Mostowski said he knows the citizens have a lot of questions about this situation, but it was a difficult decision that they had to make due to staffing issues.
Man faces 6 counts of attempted murder in connection with Halloween night shooting in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police have charged an 18-year-old man in connection with a Halloween night shooting, according to warrants obtained by News13. Jamarion Dakwane Sherman of Conway allegedly shot into a home on Holly Loop that had six people inside. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 […]
Florence man jailed on murder charge in December killing of Darlington man at motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Florence man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a Darlington man at a motel in December, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Maurice McFadden has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, […]
2 arrested in Florence County narcotics investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon that two arrests have been made by narcotics investigators. Mallorie Connor Lemacks, 26, of Hartsville, and Leroy Williams, Jr., 56, of Florence, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, […]
WMBF
Deputies find heroin, marijuana in Florence County; 2 arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin and marijuana during a search in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators and the department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on TV Road on Wednesday. Deputies added...
Hartsville man faces weapons, theft charges after firing gun to ‘show off,’ police report says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing weapons and theft charges after allegedly firing multiple gunshots from a stolen gun inside the city limits of Hartsville, police said. James Arnez Barrow-Heidt, 20, of Hartsville, is accused of firing at least two shots in the vicinity of the 500 block of Marlboro Avenue on Monday, […]
WMBF
Man charged in deadly Florence County motel shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting last month in the Pee Dee. Online records show 37-year-old Brandon McFadden, of Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
wpde.com
Deputies remind residents to beware of scam calls, emails in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Darlington County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about scams going on in the community. Deputies said there are multiple scams going on at this time and people continue to fall for them. Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said if someone calls you or emails...
Sheriff: Man breaks into Darlington County home, leaves with gun
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Darlington County home and leaving with a gun, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. James Arnez Barrow-Heidt, of Hartsville, was arrested and is now facing several charges including first-degree burglary and petit larceny, the sheriff’s office said. It happened Monday […]
Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
WMBF
Darlington County burglary suspect armed himself with victim’s gun, warrants state
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man facing charges for a recent burglary allegedly armed himself with the victim’s own gun, according to documents. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said James Arnez Barrow-Heidt is charged with first-degree burglary and petit larceny in connection to the incident that happened Monday on Oleander Drive in Hartsville.
wpde.com
Florence County K9 receives donation of body armor
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence County Sheriff's Office K9 has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation. The vest from Vested Interest in K9's, Inc. was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Mae Ennis of 14 Frets Music and has been embroidered with the sentiment "Honoring those who served and sacrificed," according to a release.
Florence County man accused of stealing guns, compound bows from home, vehicles in July
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man is facing numerous theft charges after allegedly stealing items worth thousands of dollars from a home and vehicles in July, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jimmy Joshua Lee, 32, of Scranton, is accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of items on July 5 […]
wpde.com
4 women accused of striking employee, stealing from Bath and Body Works in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for four women following an incident Wednesday night at the Bath and Body Works on Scotland Crossing Drive in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Young said three of the four women placed candles and body washes...
Lawsuit: Horry County Schools student fell out of moving bus at 20+ mph
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student fell out of a moving bus at a speed of at least 20 mph because the bus driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the student’s mother. On Feb. 15, 2022, the bus driver, identified in the lawsuit as John […]
WMBF
Deputies investigating after one shot in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in Marlboro County Thursday afternoon. Marlboro County deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Maple Street and Atkins Street, when they arrived on scene they discovered a person was being treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Conway police investigate after man shot in the foot at business on Church Street
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after a man was recently shot in his left foot at a business on Church Street. According to a police report, the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Church Street. Police talked to the man who gave conflicting accounts of the […]
WMBF
Sheriff: Suspect(s) wanted after Marion County home riddled with bullets, resident shot in the back
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Marion County are searching for the suspect(s) after several shots were fired through a home, at least one bullet hitting a man in the back. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 100 block of Danny Drive just before...
Parent sues Horry County Schools after teacher, principal arrested in November
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to fix the name of Ocean Bay Elementary School. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent of an Horry County Schools student filed a lawsuit Thursday against the district after a teacher and a principal were arrested in November. The parent, only identified in the lawsuit as John […]
Comments / 3