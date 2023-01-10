ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Local rescue says guinea pigs are being dumped across Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Guinea Pig Rescue claims a breeder has been dumping guinea pigs along I-35 and Mopac. The non-profit organization said calls have been coming in weekly reporting animals in desperate need of help. Many are suffering from exposure and have health issues. They ask the...
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman killed in apparent road rage shooting on Stassney Lane, police say

Police say a woman found dead in her car in Southeast Austin Friday night was killed in an apparent road rage shooting. It happened in the 500 block of East Stassney Lane, outside an apartment complex just west of Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the...
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police looking for suspects who burglarized Clemens High School

SCHERTZ, Texas - The Schertz Police Department needs the public's help identifying two suspects that broke into Samuel Clemens High School Saturday morning. The Schertz Police Department was able to obtain surveillance footage with images showing a female and male suspect walking the hallways. The school was not unlocked at the time and the suspects gained entry by force.
SCHERTZ, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio teens lead police on high speed chase following reports of car burglaries

The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested two teenagers from San Antonio following a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. Police say one suspect remains at large. At approximately 8:40 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of N. Bus. 35 for a report of car burglaries in progress after several men forcibly broke into vehicles in a shopping center parking lot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

