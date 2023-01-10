Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Police searching for suspected homeless man who allegedly kicked in a door and shot homeowner
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a suspect who kicked in the front door of a San Antonio home in September and shot the man who lives there. The suspect kicked in the door of the residence on Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Utica Place, near I-35 and North Flores Street.
KSAT 12
Man crashes vehicle purposely into Circle K convenience store to hit someone, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he purposely crashed his vehicle into a convenience store in an attempt to hit someone early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. at a Circle K store in the 400 block of Perrin Central Boulevard,...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after stealing Ruffles Chips truck from Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for stealing a Ruffles Lays Chips truck, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the Walmart on FM 78 after receiving a call for theft of a vehicle. The suspect, 27-year-old Jeff Jetin, drove the Lays truck...
KSAT 12
Woman shoves, injures employee while stealing watches at Walmart on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is wanted by San Antonio police in connection with a robbery that left a Walmart employee injured. The robbery was reported on Jan. 7 at the Walmart in the 8900 block of West Military Drive. According to Crime Stoppers, the employee saw the suspect...
KSAT 12
Man allegedly running from BCSO deputy killed in car crash on West Side street
SAN ANTONIO – A man who allegedly was trying to run from a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning died after his car crashed on a West Side road. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on W. Military, near Marbach Road. The driver apparently lost control...
KSAT 12
Woman accused of stabbing man in head, neck during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man in his head and neck during an argument, according to San Antonio police. Loretta Oppelt, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting woman through bedroom window during ongoing feud, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say shot at his neighbor’s bedroom window on two occasions, with the latest incident resulting in an injury. Robert Lee Cadena, 45, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
foxsanantonio.com
Man wanted for climbing to 2nd floor balcony, biting woman's arm during attack
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find Jarret Anthony Apolinar. On January 9, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Marbach Oaks for a fight in progress. The caller told the dispatcher that they could hear a woman screaming while she was fighting with a man.
KSAT 12
2 San Antonio teens arrested after car burglaries, vehicle chase in New Braunfels, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two San Antonio teens were arrested in New Braunfels after they were caught breaking into vehicles and then led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning, according to the New Braunfels Police Department. Joe Angel Puente, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old were both taken into...
KTSA
San Antonio police release name of suspect shot by two officers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing the name of the suspect who was shot by two officers last week. The shooting happened at a motel on the west side after calls came in about a man threatening people with a gun. Officers arrived...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect, officers identified following shooting last week at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO - A suspect and officers have been identified following a shooting at a West Side motel last week. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the Luxury Inn off Culebra Road near Northwest 19th Street. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said they several...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio teens lead police on high speed chase following reports of car burglaries
The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested two teenagers from San Antonio following a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. Police say one suspect remains at large. At approximately 8:40 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of N. Bus. 35 for a report of car burglaries in progress after several men forcibly broke into vehicles in a shopping center parking lot.
foxsanantonio.com
Missing 13-year-old San Antonio girl with medical condition found safe, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who went missing nearly a week ago has been found safe. . Maldonaldo was last seen on Jan. 6 in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. San Antonio Police said on Thursday that Joclynn was recently found safe.
KSAT 12
Convicted felon accused of taking more than $13K from Canyon Lake woman for never-completed contract work
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A convicted thief who was in prison as recently as 2018 is accused of accepting nearly $14,000 for Canyon Lake fencing work and then not completing the project. Alleged victims of Taylor McKemberly, 56, told KSAT they had some difficulty in recent months identifying him...
KTSA
Two people shot and killed in west Bexar County now identified
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names of two people shot and killed Friday night in west Bexar County are now being released. The Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Xavier Lopez and 38-year-old Janell Lopez were both shot after 9:30 p.m. and authorities are working the case as a homicide.
foxsanantonio.com
Inmate dies by suicide at Bexar County Jail, officials confirm
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate died by suicide on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. The 31-year-old inmate was attempting to commit suicide when a deputy was conducting face-to-face observation checks. Life-saving measures were performed by medical personnel, but they were unsuccessful. According to the Bexar County...
SA residents say cars were 'destroying the streets'. Video shows how dangerously they were driving.
SAN ANTONIO — Chaos in southside streets. KENS 5 received cell phone which shows dangerous burnouts happening in the middle of a neighborhood. As a result, neighbors are on edge and are frustrated. They said this happened late Saturday night at Isabel and Kalteyer Street. A neighbor named Rose...
KRGV
‘This is like a nightmare:’ Cameron County man remains hospitalized after being dragged by vehicle on Christmas Day
A Cameron County man remains hospitalized weeks after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged for 500 feet by the car. Jesus Marroquin, 31, is receiving care in San Antonio. Jesus Marroquin’s uncle — Juan Manuel Marroquin — said his family is shocked by what happened.
KTSA
San Antonio child predator to serve 20 years in prison, pay $100K to victims
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It will be 20 years in prison for a San Antonio man convicted of sexually exploiting children. Tanner Real, 22, will also have to pay $100,000 in restitution to his victims. According to court documents, Real extorted 10 minor victims into producing sexually explicit...
