Oklahoma State

KFOR

Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says

CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) –An arrest has been made as the search for 4-year old Athena Brownfield continues in Caddo County. Officials say 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the 200 block of W. Nebraska. Investigators say it all began when a postal carrier...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
People

Okla. Girl, 12, Fatally Stabs 9-Year-Old Brother as Parent Slept Upstairs, Police Say

The young girl allegedly woke up a parent in their Tulsa home just before midnight on Jan. 5 and claimed she stabbed her 9-year-old brother Authorities in Oklahoma have arrested a 12-year-old girl accused of fatally stabbing her younger brother as their parent slept upstairs. The young girl allegedly woke up a parent in their Tulsa home just before midnight on Jan. 5 and claimed she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother, according to a press release from the Tulsa Police Department. After first responders performed CPR on him, the young boy was rushed...
TULSA, OK
Narcity USA

A Texas Inmate Escaped A Transport Van & Went On A Wild Chase Throughout A Town (VIDEOS)

An inmate escaped from a jail transport van in Tyler, TX, and went on a wild foot chase around the town on Tuesday, several social media videos show. Timothy Chappelle, of Killeen, TX, was arrested on January 5 and accused of escaping from a vehicle belonging to the Smith County Sheriff's Office and burglarizing two homes while on the run, local media outlet CBS 19 reported.
TYLER, TX
The Independent

Quinton Simon’s mother was using drugs before killing toddler and dumping him in the garbage, indictment says

The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon used drugs before killing him and dumping his body in the trash, according to a new indictment. Prosecutors in Chatham Couty, Georgia, accused 22-year-old Leilani Simon of striking Quinton with an unknown object and causing him “serious bodily injury” before reporting him missing on 5 October, according to an indictment returned by a grand jury on Thursday, WTOC reported. The night before, prosecutors said, she had met with a drug dealer and used an unspecified drug. Ms Simon then allegedly dumped Quinton’s body in a trash bin outside the Azalea Mobile Home Park,...
SAVANNAH, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
People

Oklahoma Police Search For Missing Girl, 4, After Postal Worker Finds Sister, 5, Wandering Alone

A community in Cyril, Oklahoma, is looking for Athena Brownfield after a postal worker found her older sister wandering around alone Authorities in Oklahoma are searching for a little girl after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister alone and wandering around. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shared Facebook post that they and the Cyril Police Department are looking for Athena Brownfield, 4. Athena was reported missing earlier Tuesday afternoon. In a follow-up post shared Wednesday morning, the OSBI shared more details, adding that "a postal carrier reported finding...
CYRIL, OK
AL.com

Oklahoma girl, 12, allegedly stabs 9-year-old brother to death

A 12-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, police say. "All homicides are tragic, but the second homicide of 2023 in Tulsa shows a definitive societal problem," Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a statement on Twitter. "The question is, how does society address a child killing another child?"
TULSA, OK

