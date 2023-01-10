Read full article on original website
KFOR
Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says
CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) –An arrest has been made as the search for 4-year old Athena Brownfield continues in Caddo County. Officials say 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the 200 block of W. Nebraska. Investigators say it all began when a postal carrier...
DOC agrees to allow Oklahoma death row inmate's minister in execution chamber
Attorneys for an Oklahoma man set to be put to death this week are now suing the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
Okla. Girl, 12, Fatally Stabs 9-Year-Old Brother as Parent Slept Upstairs, Police Say
The young girl allegedly woke up a parent in their Tulsa home just before midnight on Jan. 5 and claimed she stabbed her 9-year-old brother Authorities in Oklahoma have arrested a 12-year-old girl accused of fatally stabbing her younger brother as their parent slept upstairs. The young girl allegedly woke up a parent in their Tulsa home just before midnight on Jan. 5 and claimed she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother, according to a press release from the Tulsa Police Department. After first responders performed CPR on him, the young boy was rushed...
A Texas Inmate Escaped A Transport Van & Went On A Wild Chase Throughout A Town (VIDEOS)
An inmate escaped from a jail transport van in Tyler, TX, and went on a wild foot chase around the town on Tuesday, several social media videos show. Timothy Chappelle, of Killeen, TX, was arrested on January 5 and accused of escaping from a vehicle belonging to the Smith County Sheriff's Office and burglarizing two homes while on the run, local media outlet CBS 19 reported.
Arkansas woman killed by authorities after taking Mississippi Walmart employee hostage
A woman was killed by authorities Wednesday during a hostage situation inside a Mississippi Walmart, authorities said.
Idaho murders: Daughter of BTK killer 'wouldn't be surprised' if suspect contacted her father
Kerri Rawson, the daughter of infamous BTK serial killer Dennis Rader, shares concern about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's potential ties to her father.
Caretaker of missing 4-year-old arrested on child neglect charges
Authorities in Oklahoma said they have arrested the caretaker of a 4-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday.
Quinton Simon’s mother was using drugs before killing toddler and dumping him in the garbage, indictment says
The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon used drugs before killing him and dumping his body in the trash, according to a new indictment. Prosecutors in Chatham Couty, Georgia, accused 22-year-old Leilani Simon of striking Quinton with an unknown object and causing him “serious bodily injury” before reporting him missing on 5 October, according to an indictment returned by a grand jury on Thursday, WTOC reported. The night before, prosecutors said, she had met with a drug dealer and used an unspecified drug. Ms Simon then allegedly dumped Quinton’s body in a trash bin outside the Azalea Mobile Home Park,...
Bryan Kohberger's Family Are Victims Too, BTK Killer's Daughter Says
People "need to be supportive, not jump to conclusions and respect this family's right to privacy," Kerri Rawson told Newsweek.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Scott Eizember's Final Words Before Oklahoma Execution
Eizember was convicted of the 2003 killings of 76-year-old A.J. Cantrell and 70-year-old Patsy Cantrell.
Oklahoma Police Search For Missing Girl, 4, After Postal Worker Finds Sister, 5, Wandering Alone
A community in Cyril, Oklahoma, is looking for Athena Brownfield after a postal worker found her older sister wandering around alone Authorities in Oklahoma are searching for a little girl after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister alone and wandering around. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shared Facebook post that they and the Cyril Police Department are looking for Athena Brownfield, 4. Athena was reported missing earlier Tuesday afternoon. In a follow-up post shared Wednesday morning, the OSBI shared more details, adding that "a postal carrier reported finding...
WATCH: TikTok captures Texas jail inmates escape from police
'Give me a ride,' the inmate asked one person.
Court rules against Texas inmates who accused state of using expired drugs for executions
HOUSTON — Texas’ top criminal appeals court has barred a civil court judge from issuing any orders in a lawsuit by three death row inmates who allege the state plans to use expired and unsafe drugs to execute them. Attorneys for inmates Wesley Ruiz, John Balentine and Robert...
Law enforcement searching for missing Oklahoma 4-year-old
Oklahoma state authorities and local law enforcement are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was first reported missing Tuesday afternoon.
Oklahoma girl, 12, allegedly stabs 9-year-old brother to death
A 12-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, police say. “All homicides are tragic, but the second homicide of 2023 in Tulsa shows a definitive societal problem,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a statement on Twitter. “The question is, how does society address a child killing another child?”
Oklahoma to execute convicted murderer Scott James Eizember after losing clemency
Oklahoma plans to execute convicted murderer Scott James Eizember on Thursday. He was convicted of killing an elderly couple after breaking into their home in 2003.
