Alton to consider deal for HVAC installation
The Alton City Council has given tentative approval to an agreement with Trane for installation of HVAC systems at various city facilities. The upgrades to the city HVAC systems will be paid for in large part with ARPA funding, and some incentives are available from other entities as well. The process to get to this point actually started before the pandemic hit a few years ago.
Edwardsville School District 7 Board Of Education Approves April Bond Referendum
During a Monday, Jan. 10, 2023, special meeting, the Board of Education voted unanimously to put a $100 million zero-tax-rate change bond referendum on April 4, 2023, ballot, aimed at improving school safety and the infrastructure of District 7 buildings. If the referendum is approved by voters in April, District...
Grant will fund fencing, lighting at park
Village trustees approved a resolution in Bethalto this week to authorize Mayor Gary Bost to apply for Madison County PEP grant funding to purchase fencing for a playground and lighting outside the buildings near Central Park. The fencing will be 4-foot rod iron and surround the splash pad and playground area.
'Mr. Hamel:' Madison County Remembers Board Member Who Died
EDWARDSVILLE — County Board member William S. “Bill” Meyer is being remembered as a man who served his constituents and worked hard for the taxpayers. Meyer, 75, of Hamel died Thursday due to health complications. The Republican spent 18 years serving County Board District 3 and 22 years as a Village of Hamel trustee and six years as Village of Hamel president.
Wood River chat 1-11-23
Your browser does not support the audio element. With Mayor Tom Stalcup, Police Chief Brad Wells, City Manager Steve Palen.
No credible threat at Edwardsville High School
The Edwardsville Police Department does not believe an alleged threat emailed to Edwardsville High School Tuesday afternoon is credible. The person believed to be responsible for sending the email was reportedly quickly identified and located. In a statement from the police department, it states they continue to investigate the incident...
Benefit for Tracy Bogard Jan 21
Your browser does not support the audio element. Team Tracy is raising money to benefit Tracy Bogard who is battling ALS. Lori Peuterbaugh joins the show to talk about the event on Jan. 21 at the Alton Moose. The Venmo link is @Tracy-BogardALSWarrior if you can donate to the cause.
Wood River sees downtown rebirth
When a big box store comes to a small town, anecdotal evidence points to a decrease in the number of local merchants operating in that community. That appeared to be the case in Wood River over the past couple of decades, but there are new signs of life in the area of Ferguson and Wood River Avenues.
Mayor Marcus: Chick-fil-A Should Open Soon In Glen Carbon
GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Orchard Town Center in Glen Carbon will open within 45-60 days, Village of Glen Carbon Bob Marcus said this week. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Marcus...
Madison County Health Department Announces Availability Of Radon Test Kits
WOOD RIVER — You may already know that smoking is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer in the United States. But do you know what’s No. 2?. Radon — a naturally occurring, invisible, radioactive gas. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't...
V Salon in Alton
Your browser does not support the audio element. Valerie Bauman from V Salon in Alton talks about the growth of her business and plans for continued restoration of the building at Piasa and 7th in downtown Alton.
Wood River sewer separation update
More funding is coming to Wood River for its ambitious ewer separation project. Word came from the federal government last week that the city will be getting $7 million for the project, instead of the original $3.5 million that was promised. Phase one is a little more than a $9 million project.
Thriving yeshiva in Chesterfield is just what this doctor ordered
It wasn’t long ago that the St. Louis Jewish educational community faced a crossroads. The lack of a beis midrash — a post-high school yeshiva to provide advanced Torah study —meant some families were moving out of the area and others chose not to move here. Now, Chesterfield has emerged as a major hub of Jewish learning with Missouri Torah Institute (MTI).
Riverview Drive reconstruction update
Repairs to the wall and the nearby compromised area of Riverview Drive in Alton are underway. Part of the wall gave way in January 2020 after significant rains caused a mudslide. Right now the work consists of stabilizing the slope by drilling in “nails” to stabilize the side prior to putting in a permanent solution.
Career Central: 3 job fairs promise jobs with signing bonuses
ST. LOUIS — If you’re a registered nurse, have experience in security, or want to work in the entertainment industry, three major employers are looking to hire this week at a job fair. On-the-spot interviews will be held at an Argosy Casino Alton job fair Wednesday, Jan. 18....
Madison County marks Adoption Day
As 2022 came to a close, more than three dozen children were adopted into 31 Madison County families. December 30 was Adoption Day in the Madison County Circuit Court. A representative from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, performed magic for the children, and there was also t-shirt painting, face painting, balloon artists, and refreshments.
Jerry Shelton
Jerry Ray Shelton, 83, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:28 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born July 26, 1939, in Dixon, Missouri, a son of the late Ray and Melinda (Renfrow) Shelton. He married Sandra Lorene (Wilkins) Shelton on June 30, 1962, in Granite City and she survives. He retired from Boeing in 1996 after 40 years of dedicated service as an electrician with McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis. He proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corp. Jerry loved the outdoors and enjoyed his days of fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time at his property in Vienna, Missouri. He cherished the special times shared with his children and grandchildren and loved his dog, Sugar. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Todd and Tracy Shelton of Granite City, Rob and Julie Shelton of Caseyville and Steve Shelton of Rocheport, Missouri; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Alex) Cole, Josh (Melissia) Wilkins, Megan (Phil Grapes) Shelton, Boone (Courtney) Shelton and Sam Shelton; six great grandchildren, Riley, McKenna, Addison, Mason, Oliver and Kailey; a sister, Joy (Tom) Dye of Springfield, Missouri; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Jane Holcomb, Jackie (Bob) Stack and Carl (Cecilia) Shelton.
MoDOT gives update on their I-64 project
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The central corridor of St. Louis is booming right now, from the City Foundry, the Armory and a new soccer stadium, with even more developments on the horizon. MoDOT wants to make it easier for you to visit these places. News 4 previously reported on...
More details in Alton woman’s murder
A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
Legal documents claim racism and retaliation from St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Newly filed pages of legal documents claim racism and retaliation from Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, the woman elected and sworn to uphold the laws of St. Louis and Missouri. Rebecca Goetz, the person leveling the claims is white and said when a racist rant came...
