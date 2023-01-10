Jerry Ray Shelton, 83, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:28 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born July 26, 1939, in Dixon, Missouri, a son of the late Ray and Melinda (Renfrow) Shelton. He married Sandra Lorene (Wilkins) Shelton on June 30, 1962, in Granite City and she survives. He retired from Boeing in 1996 after 40 years of dedicated service as an electrician with McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis. He proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corp. Jerry loved the outdoors and enjoyed his days of fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time at his property in Vienna, Missouri. He cherished the special times shared with his children and grandchildren and loved his dog, Sugar. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Todd and Tracy Shelton of Granite City, Rob and Julie Shelton of Caseyville and Steve Shelton of Rocheport, Missouri; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Alex) Cole, Josh (Melissia) Wilkins, Megan (Phil Grapes) Shelton, Boone (Courtney) Shelton and Sam Shelton; six great grandchildren, Riley, McKenna, Addison, Mason, Oliver and Kailey; a sister, Joy (Tom) Dye of Springfield, Missouri; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Jane Holcomb, Jackie (Bob) Stack and Carl (Cecilia) Shelton.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO