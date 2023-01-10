Read full article on original website
Linda
2d ago
Sad But True! The Struggle that was Made was like going in Circles and we're Still Struggling!! People of Color has had Everything around Us Set-Up for Failure and we're Just Realizing and Recognizing ALL the Blocks that were in Our Way!! Low Education that Inner Schools was Taught,To caught up in just Surviving, Blinded by how the System of things was, and Still a Problem!! A Lot of Work NEEDS TO BE DONE to CORRECT THIS!!
Reply(1)
2
Related
One Ohio City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Cleveland Is Recruiting HBCU Students To Be Cops To Police Black Communities
Cleveland's Department of Public Safety is turning to HBCUs to fill positions in law enforcement to help police Black communities. The post Cleveland Is Recruiting HBCU Students To Be Cops To Police Black Communities appeared first on NewsOne.
Cuyahoga County to introduce potential funding for African American Cultural Garden: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is expected to consider using $300,000 in COVID-19 stimulus money to support the African American Cultural Garden. Funding for the African American Cultural Garden Monument Project is expected to be introduced to county council during a Tuesday meeting. The $300,000 for the cultural garden will not receive a vote Tuesday. Rather, it will be referred to committee, where more details will emerge, before returning to council for a final vote.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland law firm drops attorney after text surfaces, insulting employee who quit after maternity leave
CLEVELAND — A Cleveland attorney has been dropped by his law firm following allegations he harassed a former employee when she quit her job shortly after returning from maternity leave. A post on the social media platform LinkedIn contained a text message from a Zashin & Rich attorney, Jon...
Lender takes control of the Flats at East Bank restaurant and apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The signature building of the Flats East Bank entertainment area is under new ownership now that a lender has taken control of the property. The Flats at East Bank building, which has restaurants on its ground floor and 240 apartments on its upper floors, had been on the market since October.
mymix1041.com
Mayor Brooks gives update on former bank building at Cleveland City Council meeting
During yesterday’s Cleveland City Council meeting, Mayor Kevin Brooks gave an update on the former First Tennessee Bank building. Mayor Brooks met with Forest Preston, the owner of the building, and Preston’s attorney. After the meeting, the City Council received a letter from Cleveland Development Enterprises, where Preston...
Payroll processing business owner pleads guilty in check scheme that ripped off Cleveland-based KeyBank for $121 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The owner of a payroll-processing business admitted to orchestrating a yearslong check fraud scheme that caused several businesses, including Cleveland-based KeyBank, to lose some $150 million. Najeeb Khan, owner of Interlogic Outsourcing Inc., pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Cleveland to bank fraud and attempted tax...
Mayor Bibb discusses proposal on how Cleveland should invest $40M funding
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb introduced a proposal to city council Monday evening on how the city should invest $40 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds.
ideastream.org
New Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne starts tenure with legislation on housing for homeless
Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne appeared at his first county council meeting Tuesday since taking office at the start of the year.". In brief remarks, Ronayne told council he’d focus on the county’s housing stock, strengthening what’s known as “middle market” housing. The previous county administration and Cleveland’s current administration have both sought to strengthen this part of the housing market.
South Euclid council learns of troubling disorganization in city’s municipal court during Williams-Byers’ years
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Law Director Michael Lograsso has delivered more disconcerting news to City Council about the operations of the South Euclid Municipal Court while it was directed by former judge Gayle Williams-Byers. Lograsso said that in meeting with former city prosecutor and new South Euclid Municipal Court Judge...
coolcleveland.com
Area Museums & Cultural Institutions Offer Special MLK Day Programming
With schools and government offices closed Monday January 16 for the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and legacy, you’ll find a lot going on, including museums not typically open Mondays opening their doors for special activities and many offering free admission. The Maltz Museum is...
cleveland.com
Tony Apanovitch case has brought Republicans and Democrats together to save a life: Terrence Upchurch
CLEVELAND -- How did it happen that a man could be freed from death row, spend time with his wife, raise his grandchildren, attend church, and then be back in prison awaiting execution without any new evidence that links him to the crime?. Tony Apanovitch is possibly the only man...
Beachwood, police chief file defamation lawsuit to find out who has been anonymously criticizing her
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The city of Beachwood and its police chief, Katherine McLaughlin, went to court to unmask the identity of an anonymous online critic. In a lawsuit filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, the city says that “John Doe” is behind a series of accounts that left comments on the Beachwood Police Department Facebook page and sent an email in September to members of city council that accused the chief of, among other things, having “improper relationships” with subordinates and mistreating officers.
Cleveland settles lawsuit for $50,000 with City Hall employee who sued over lack of overtime pay during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland officials settled a lawsuit for $50,000 with a City Hall employee who said she wasn’t paid overtime while working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Eve Bonvissuto, an assistant administrator in the city’s public safety department’s medical unit, sued the city in federal court...
Plans to turn Detroit-Superior Bridge streetcar corridor into 'park in the sky'
Within the next 2-3 years, newly elected Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne hopes to reopen the streetcar corridor of the Detroit-Superior Bridge as a year-round "park in the sky."
Estate sales business owner arraigned on 6 felonies after News 5 Investigation
A local estate sales business owner was in court today facing 6 felony theft charges. This after a News 5 hidden camera investigation.
Danny Kelly, Labor Activist Son of Danny Greene, Claims Ward 11 Council Seat
A Democratic caucus of city council confirmed Danny Kelly, the former labor activist and son of notorious mobster Danny Greene, as Brian Mooney's replacement today, as the former Ward 11 councilman readies to take Judge Joan Synenberg's seat at the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Kelly, who was voted in off specific unit rule that requires council consensus, will take over Mooney's vacant seat January 12, and will attend his first council meeting on January 23.
Cleveland native Warren Egypt Franklin on ending his ‘Hamilton’ run after 700 shows: ‘It feels surreal’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In “Hamilton,” the song “One Last Time” is performed by George Washington. But forgive Warren Egypt Franklin and his family and friends in the audience if they get a little emotional listening to the lyrics on Sunday, January 15. That’s when Lin-Manuel Miranda’s...
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland anti-gun violence campaign plastered on billboards
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting this month, anti-gun violence billboards will be going up in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood. The message will read: “Put the guns down”. The initiative was sparked by the murder of a 9-year-old girl in Cleveland in June 2018. Saniyah Nicholson was shot in...
