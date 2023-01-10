ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Linda
2d ago

Sad But True! The Struggle that was Made was like going in Circles and we're Still Struggling!! People of Color has had Everything around Us Set-Up for Failure and we're Just Realizing and Recognizing ALL the Blocks that were in Our Way!! Low Education that Inner Schools was Taught,To caught up in just Surviving, Blinded by how the System of things was, and Still a Problem!! A Lot of Work NEEDS TO BE DONE to CORRECT THIS!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County to introduce potential funding for African American Cultural Garden: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is expected to consider using $300,000 in COVID-19 stimulus money to support the African American Cultural Garden. Funding for the African American Cultural Garden Monument Project is expected to be introduced to county council during a Tuesday meeting. The $300,000 for the cultural garden will not receive a vote Tuesday. Rather, it will be referred to committee, where more details will emerge, before returning to council for a final vote.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Payroll processing business owner pleads guilty in check scheme that ripped off Cleveland-based KeyBank for $121 million

CLEVELAND, Ohio— The owner of a payroll-processing business admitted to orchestrating a yearslong check fraud scheme that caused several businesses, including Cleveland-based KeyBank, to lose some $150 million. Najeeb Khan, owner of Interlogic Outsourcing Inc., pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Cleveland to bank fraud and attempted tax...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

New Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne starts tenure with legislation on housing for homeless

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne appeared at his first county council meeting Tuesday since taking office at the start of the year.". In brief remarks, Ronayne told council he’d focus on the county’s housing stock, strengthening what’s known as “middle market” housing. The previous county administration and Cleveland’s current administration have both sought to strengthen this part of the housing market.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
coolcleveland.com

Area Museums & Cultural Institutions Offer Special MLK Day Programming

With schools and government offices closed Monday January 16 for the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and legacy, you’ll find a lot going on, including museums not typically open Mondays opening their doors for special activities and many offering free admission. The Maltz Museum is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Beachwood, police chief file defamation lawsuit to find out who has been anonymously criticizing her

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The city of Beachwood and its police chief, Katherine McLaughlin, went to court to unmask the identity of an anonymous online critic. In a lawsuit filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, the city says that “John Doe” is behind a series of accounts that left comments on the Beachwood Police Department Facebook page and sent an email in September to members of city council that accused the chief of, among other things, having “improper relationships” with subordinates and mistreating officers.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Scene

Danny Kelly, Labor Activist Son of Danny Greene, Claims Ward 11 Council Seat

A Democratic caucus of city council confirmed Danny Kelly, the former labor activist and son of notorious mobster Danny Greene, as Brian Mooney's replacement today, as the former Ward 11 councilman readies to take Judge Joan Synenberg's seat at the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Kelly, who was voted in off specific unit rule that requires council consensus, will take over Mooney's vacant seat January 12, and will attend his first council meeting on January 23.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland anti-gun violence campaign plastered on billboards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting this month, anti-gun violence billboards will be going up in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood. The message will read: “Put the guns down”. The initiative was sparked by the murder of a 9-year-old girl in Cleveland in June 2018. Saniyah Nicholson was shot in...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy