Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature DishesMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Ivy League Universities face allegations of running a 'dark-money, revolving-door nightmare' with foreign entitiesEdy ZooPhiladelphia, PA
Do You Remember Joe Carcione ‘The Green Grocer’ from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Do you remember Joe Carcione "The Green Grocer" from Channel 6 in Philly?. If you grew up in or around Philadelphia in the 1970s and 80s and you watched Action News, you probably remember his produce updates, which aired several times per day. For someone who wasn't a true member...
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature Dishes
It is renowned for delivering craveable experiences, intuitive hospitality, soulful food, and shared values. Stepping into the restaurant induces a feeling of delight and excitement that happens when you’re about to experience true hospitality.
Philadelphia, PA Has the 4th Worst Traffic Congestion in the US
Philadelphia, home to the Liberty Bell, Cheese Steaks, and traffic...a lot of traffic. They say the most important commodity we possess is time. These days, more than ever, we seem to have more to do, and less time to do it. If time is money, we're wasting a lot of...
Generations have enjoyed this South Jersey diner that could be demolished
CHERRY HILL — A South Jersey landmark restaurant could soon be demolished and its place? A car wash. According to an application with the township planning board and reported by the Burlington County Times, a New York firm wants to build an automated carwash at the site of the legendary Cherry Hill Diner on Route 38 and Cooper Landing Road.
Like Much of Northeast US, Philadelphia and Its Surrounding Suburbs Are in a Snow Drought
The current snow drought will leave Boathouse Row not looking this picturesque anytime soon. Snow lovers and ski area owners throughout the region are experiencing an unusually subdued winter, writes Ian Livingston for The Washington Post. The cause? A prolonged snow drought. While the mountains in the west are covered,...
Interior Designer Buys Chestnut Hill Home: ‘In About Five Seconds, I Knew This House Was for Me’
The Chestnut Hill home of interior designer Hannah Dee. Interior designer Hannah Dee was only halfheartedly scanning real estate listings for a new home when a friend in the business suggested a property he figured would speak to her artistic DNA. He was correct, as Terri Akman reported in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip
I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
phillyvoice.com
Philly medical society apologizes for 'silence' over Holmesburg Prison experiments
The College of Physicians of Philadelphia offered a "long overdue" apology Wednesday to the inmates of the Holmesburg Prison experiments, who were subjected to dangerous medical tests without informed consent. Between 1951 and 1974, Penn dermatology professor Dr. Albert Kligman conducted tests of more than 250 chemical compounds on the...
Large Regional Bank Closing 4 Philadelphia-area Branches and 4 in NJ
Customers of a large regional bank will have fewer locations to make their financial transactions at in the near future. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the parent company of Santander Bank has filed to close a total of 13 branches, including four in and around Philadelphia, four in Central Pennsylvania, and another four in New Jersey.
Montgomery County Is About to Get a Shipment of Something That Will Delight Some, Challenge Others
A large shipment is scheduled to arrive soon at a service center in Miquon. Its delivery will delight area sweets fans but perhaps represent a challenge to residents who resolved to peel pounds in 2023. What’s being shipped? Nearly 70,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, ready for sale by the...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Bristol Electronics Manufacturer Secures Location Through Purchase of Local Business Complex
A Bucks County company has recently made their home in the area by finalizing the purchase of a well-known business building. Paul Schwedelson wrote about the transaction for the Philadelphia Business Journal. TESCO, an electronics manufacturer based in Bucks County, recently acquired a large portion of the Grundy Commons, a...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Philly Pub Is Officially Closing Its Doors
Some Philly residents and Guy Fieri are about to be extremely upset right now. One of the bars that were featured on season 11 of Guy Fieri’s show ‘Diners Drive-Ins and Dives’ on the Food Network is officially closing its doors in our area. It’s a pretty...
Donate Old Prom Dresses To Absegami High School In Galloway, NJ
Raise your hand if you've noticed it's rough out there in these Jersey streets? When I say streets, I really mean grocery stores, gas stations, Target, and all the places without which we wouldn't be able to run our lives. There's no doubt you've experienced tougher times this past year...
Newtown Resident, Former ‘Good Morning America’ Producer, Remembered for Her Long Career in Television
A Bucks County woman is being remembered for her contributions to the worlds of news and entertainment, as well has her amazing backstory. Frederica Gaffney, a Newtown resident, passed away on Jan. 6. A longtime resident of the Bucks County town, she also lived in Washington Crossing for many years.
Road rage incident ends with overturned car in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a case of road rage that began Thursday morning in Delaware County and ended in Southwest Philadelphia. CBS Philadelphia was told the wild scene all started in Glenolden around 11 a.m.Police say a black BMW SUV and a blue truck were involved. Police say the driver of the BMW hit a blue pickup and didn't stop. That led to a chase into the city when the BMW lost control and hit the 12th police district headquarters at 65th Street and Woodland Avenue. The lieutenant on scene says it's through the grace of God...
New York Times: Popular Meyer-Briggs Test has Roots in Nearby Delaware County
Isabel Briggs-Meyer with granddaughter Kathleen in her Swarthmore living room. The well-known Briggs Meyer personality test, often used to match job hunter personalities with the right jobs, was co-invented by a part-time crime writer and mother of two in Swarthmore, writes Glenn Rifkin and Benedict Carey for The New York Times.
Atlantic City Ice Rink Group Adds Former Borgata Exec to Board
A group that one day hopes to build a new ice rink/athletic complex in the Atlantic City/Egg Harbor Township/Galloway Township area has added a former casino executive to its Board of Directors. The South Jersey Ice and Athletic Center Association is the group behind a possible effort to construct a...
phillyvoice.com
Most Bucks, Montco residents involved in CDC study have moderate to high levels of 'forever chemicals'
A study on PFAS exposure in Bucks and Montgomery counties is underway — and early tests have already flagged high levels of "forever chemicals" in some residents' bloodstreams. The research is part of a larger, national investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into the relationship between...
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dead, 3 Hurt in 2 Separate Philly Shootings
A teenager was killed while three people, including another teen, were injured in two separate shootings in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Just after 5:30 p.m. 16-year-old Semaj Richardson was on the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue in the Tioga neighborhood when a gunman opened fire. Philadelphia police said they found him in a vacant lot.
