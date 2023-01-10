ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

coolcleveland.com

Area Museums & Cultural Institutions Offer Special MLK Day Programming

With schools and government offices closed Monday January 16 for the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and legacy, you’ll find a lot going on, including museums not typically open Mondays opening their doors for special activities and many offering free admission. The Maltz Museum is...
coolcleveland.com

Waterloo Arts Holds Black Light Party at DayGloSho

The DayGloSho, featuring work by area artists made with environmentally friendly paint donated by the Cleveland-based DayGlo paint company, returns to Waterloo Arts this week to celebrate its 10th year. The annual show DayFloSho, featuring work by area artists made with environmentally friendly paint donated by the Cleveland-based DayGlo paint...
thisiscleveland.com

Romantic Travel: CLE Trip Planner

Who needs Paris and the banks of the Seine when you’ve got Cleveland and the mighty Cuyahoga? While Parisians might have a leg up with all those lights, Clevelanders know that their city is pretty swank at making that special someone swoon. Ready to get your pulse racing? Let’s do this thing.
cleveland19.com

Former addicts use their recovery to help others in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After recovering from drug and alcohol addiction, a Cleveland pastor and his wife are using their pain and experience to help others. “I feel like I’m living a miracle right now, because I should have been dead a long time ago,” said Pastor Albert Lewis.
Axios

Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year

Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
Axios

Inside Cleveland's plan to become an 18-hour city

Cleveland wants to become an 18-hour city, but transforming into a second-tier market with major growth potential won't be easy. Driving the news: Last week, real estate firm Bedrock Enterprises announced plans to buy 3.17 acres of land in downtown's Gateway District. The site is part of Cleveland's $3.5 billion...
Cleveland Jewish News

Plan ahead for level of home care you may need

We all have our favorite place at home, and our happy place. For me, it’s my recliner with an iced cold beverage with some healthy snacks, and a Cleveland sports game to watch with family around. I’m all set. As we age, and deal with various medical issues...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
