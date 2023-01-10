Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
coolcleveland.com
Area Museums & Cultural Institutions Offer Special MLK Day Programming
With schools and government offices closed Monday January 16 for the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and legacy, you’ll find a lot going on, including museums not typically open Mondays opening their doors for special activities and many offering free admission. The Maltz Museum is...
cleveland19.com
Unsung Hero: Dar’riel Taylor nominated for brightening futures of younger generations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The celebration continues as 19 News and the Cleveland Public Library honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We are highlighting local Unsung Heroes who live their lives honoring the teachings of the Civil Rights leader. UNSUNG HERO: Dar’riel Taylor. Dar’riel...
coolcleveland.com
Waterloo Arts Holds Black Light Party at DayGloSho
The DayGloSho, featuring work by area artists made with environmentally friendly paint donated by the Cleveland-based DayGlo paint company, returns to Waterloo Arts this week to celebrate its 10th year. The annual show DayFloSho, featuring work by area artists made with environmentally friendly paint donated by the Cleveland-based DayGlo paint...
thisiscleveland.com
Romantic Travel: CLE Trip Planner
Who needs Paris and the banks of the Seine when you’ve got Cleveland and the mighty Cuyahoga? While Parisians might have a leg up with all those lights, Clevelanders know that their city is pretty swank at making that special someone swoon. Ready to get your pulse racing? Let’s do this thing.
coolcleveland.com
Local Actor Peter Lawson Jones Hosts Benefit Screening of his Latest Film, Starring Tom Hanks
Shaker Heights’ native Peter Lawson Jones was widely known in Northeast Ohio for his career in politics, running on the ticket for Ohio lieutenant governor in 1994, serving in the state legislature, and as a Cuyahoga County Commissioner from 2002-2010, a job he lost when a county charter issue in 2009 abolished the county commission.
Home for the Holidays winner gets her new home
In the final hours of 2022, News 5 announced the winner of the Home for the Holidays raffle. Now, the winner finally gets to see her new home.
Cleveland native Warren Egypt Franklin on ending his ‘Hamilton’ run after 700 shows: ‘It feels surreal’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In “Hamilton,” the song “One Last Time” is performed by George Washington. But forgive Warren Egypt Franklin and his family and friends in the audience if they get a little emotional listening to the lyrics on Sunday, January 15. That’s when Lin-Manuel Miranda’s...
John Adams College and Career Academy closed, offering grief support after student’s death
The John Adams College and Career Academy was closed Wednesday, January 11 after a student was fatally shot at a bus stop after school Tuesday.
Concerts you won’t want to miss this year in Cleveland
The birthplace of Rock & Roll and neighboring cities are the home of some major concerts this year.
The Nauti Mermaid Has Closed After Nearly 20 Years in Business
The casual seafood restaurant and bar opened in 2004
cleveland19.com
CMSD CEO holds Q and A days after shooting outside John Adams College and Career Academy
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CMSD CEO Eric Gordon will be answering questions during a Q&A Thursday night. Gordon’s Q&A comes just days after a student was shot and killed outside John Adams College and Career Academy, the third shooting near a school since August. Questions can be submitted for...
cleveland19.com
Former addicts use their recovery to help others in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After recovering from drug and alcohol addiction, a Cleveland pastor and his wife are using their pain and experience to help others. “I feel like I’m living a miracle right now, because I should have been dead a long time ago,” said Pastor Albert Lewis.
Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year
Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
Inside Cleveland's plan to become an 18-hour city
Cleveland wants to become an 18-hour city, but transforming into a second-tier market with major growth potential won't be easy. Driving the news: Last week, real estate firm Bedrock Enterprises announced plans to buy 3.17 acres of land in downtown's Gateway District. The site is part of Cleveland's $3.5 billion...
Cleveland Jewish News
Plan ahead for level of home care you may need
We all have our favorite place at home, and our happy place. For me, it’s my recliner with an iced cold beverage with some healthy snacks, and a Cleveland sports game to watch with family around. I’m all set. As we age, and deal with various medical issues...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
Frozen meal producer gets $9.6 million grant for plant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A company that sells pre-made meals to school cafeterias is planning on opening a new poultry-processing plant in Cleveland and has won a $9.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. International Food Solutions, a Florida-based company with Cleveland ties, plans on redeveloping a vacant building...
cleveland19.com
Search continues for gunman who killed Adams College and Career Academy student
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The murder of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation by Cleveland police. The school was closed Wednesday and grief counselors were available for any student or family member who needed grief support. Cleveland...
Longtime labor leader appointed to fill Ward 11 vacancy on Cleveland council
For the third time in as many years, residents of Cleveland’s Ward 11 will have a new representative on the city council.
Miracle Michael: Parma baby born at 22 weeks survives after harrowing journey with mom
PARMA, Ohio — It's been the most challenging year of her life, but 28-year-old Michelle Zubek is keeping the faith. In November 2021, she was hospitalized with COVID-19. To make matters much worse, she was 22 weeks pregnant with her second son, Michael. Already a mother to son Jimmy, age 3.
