Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Schools Plan to Reopen Classrooms This Week
Update by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. An update to a prior news release shared this evening regarding Santa Barbara County public schools reopening tomorrow after a one-day closure today due to severe weather conditions. We learned that Cuyama schools will continue to stay closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 11,...
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District to reopen Wednesday after heavy rain forced closures
All Santa Maria Joint Union High School District school sites were set to reopen Wednesday, although students have not yet returned back to campus from winter break. The post Santa Maria Joint Union High School District to reopen Wednesday after heavy rain forced closures appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Santa Barbara County Elementary Schools Named Distinguished Schools
Five elementary schools in Santa Barbara County have been named as 2023 California Distinguished Schools by the California Department of Education, the Santa Barbara County Education Office announced this week. According to a press release from the California Department of Education, the Distinguished Schools program “recognizes schools for their excellent...
Santa Barbara Unified School District ends the school day early amid rain and evacuations
Santa Barbara Unified School District is closing its school campuses and asking parents to pick up their students as soon as possible due to the storm. The post Santa Barbara Unified School District ends the school day early amid rain and evacuations appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County School Closures Continue into Tuesday
[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 6:50 p.m.] All 20 Santa Barbara County public school districts have confirmed that they will be closed on Tuesday, January 10, due to extreme storm conditions, according to Camie Barnwell, the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Director of Communications, in a press release Monday night.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Preparations Underway for Incoming Storm System
Now is the time to prepare for the next storm system heading our way. With the current dry weather, public safety officials are asking Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for this weekend’s rain and potential impacts. The National Weather Service is advising that scattered showers will move into...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Annual Rose Pruning Event Postponed Due to Upcoming Storm
The annual volunteer event at the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden, is now scheduled for next Saturday, January 21. The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has postponed its annual Rose Pruning Day in response to the storm expected this weekend. The event will now take place Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Public Health issues beach and water closures around Santa Maria River
Both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County Public Health issued beach and water closures around the Santa Maria River after wastewater spilled into the river during the storm. The post Public Health issues beach and water closures around Santa Maria River appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATED: List of Central Coast schools closed due to storm
The severe weather moving into the Central Coast has prompted school closures across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.
Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms
"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Storm Recap: City Officials Recount Damage After Historic Rainfall
Heading into last weekend, local agencies met with the National Weather Service in preparation for what they expected to be a three-wave storm from Sunday to Tuesday, with the heaviest wave forecasted to drop 2 to 5 inches in the urban areas and anywhere from 4 to 8 inches up in the mountains. When the sky opened up and let loose more than 17 inches of rain on Monday — according to the rainfall meters at San Marcos Pass — it pushed the city’s public services into overdrive, with every arm of the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments scrambling to mitigate the damage.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
Santa Barbara Edhat
No Price Gouging Following Storm Event
On January 4, 2023, the Governor issued a Proclamation of a State of Emergency as a result of the severe winter storms affecting Santa Barbara County and the entire State of California. As a result, the price gouging protections of Penal Code Section 396 (PC 396), which are designed to “protect citizens from excessive and unjustified increases in the prices charged during or shortly after a declared state of emergency,” are in effect.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Post Storm Nature Views
Edhat readers shares stunning photos of Santa Barbara County after the storm. Above is a photo of East Beach onTuesday afternoon - the height from grass to beach is in this area at least 6’. Maybe edhat wants to have a contest for when there will be enough sand...
vcsd.org
Fillmore – Law Enforcement Services
The City of Fillmore first contracted law enforcement services with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in 1987. The station is also responsible for serving about 450 square miles of unincorporated area in the Santa Clara Valley, including the unincorporated communities of Piru, Bardsdale, Rancho Sespe, Santa Paula and Upper Ojai.
Santa Barbara Edhat
COUNTY TO CONDUCT SEDIMENT DEPOSIT OPERATIONS AT GOLETA BEACH
Due to recent rainfall and the increased chance of future storms, Santa Barbara County Public Works will begin sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach. The sediment deposit will start as soon as Wednesday, January 11, and will continue as needed until facilities have been cleared. Operations will occur Monday through Friday Weekend work may be required to complete the process sooner and minimize beach closures.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Evacuation Orders Lifted, Roadways Reopening
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with fire agencies and other public safety officials, has announced that as of 2:00 p.m. January 10, 2023, evacuation orders are lifted for the impacted areas of City of Carpinteria, Montecito, and City of Santa Barbara. Shelter in Place for impacted areas of the Cave Fire Burn Scar and Alisal Burn Scar and Foxen Canyon/Santa Maria Mesa/Tepusquet areas have also been lifted.
400 people isolated at Rancho Oso by debris flows over roadways
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Approximately 400 people and 70 horses have been isolated in Rancho Oso by debris flows across roadways, no injuries or medical emergencies have been reported. The post 400 people isolated at Rancho Oso by debris flows over roadways appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rob Lowe Discusses Damage from Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara, Calif.: 'Nobody Could Get in Or Out'
Lowe said heavy storms downed a large tree that blocked him and his neighbors from getting out of his neighborhood in Santa Barbara Rob Lowe is opening up about the damage his neighborhood suffered after Santa Barbara, Calif. was hit with heavy rain and flooding. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 58, discussed how he and his neighbors made it out of the area safely after the storms downed a large tree on their street. "I'm lucky to be here tonight," he told Extra while at the...
Plane makes emergency landing on Central Coast highway
It’s not clear why the airplane was forced to make an emergency landing, the CHP said.
Comments / 0