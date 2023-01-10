Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
WWE Monday Night Raw Live is coming to Orlando, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Car shows come to Hamlin in Winter Garden, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastWinter Garden, FL
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
WESH
Deputies: Man arrested for shooting driver in leg in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Deputies made an arrest Thursday in a road rage shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez says the person of interest they took into custody Wednesday has been arrested and is now facing charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
click orlando
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
WESH
Officials: Man convicted of setting Volusia County woman on fire, killing her
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said a jury has found a man guilty after a woman was set on fire in August 2017. The victim, Tracy Adams, was on fire as she ran into her DeLand home on Aug. 27, 2017. Her car was also engulfed...
Man arrested for locking three people in garage, threatening to kill them
A man was arrested after fighting with a Florida deputy who responded to a 911 call of three people locked in a garage against their will.
Firefighters say battery charger likely cause of house fire in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters believe a battery charger caused a house to go up in flames. Smoke was seen coming from this charred home near Bithlo on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said a battery charger in the garage started the fire. Crews from Seminole, Oviedo, and Orange...
leesburg-news.com
Tinted windows lead to weapons charge for Leesburg man
Tinted windows led to the arrest of Leesburg man on a weapons charge late Monday night. A Leesburg police officer was on traffic patrol on 14th Street when he spotted a red Cadillac with what appeared to be unlawfully tinted side windows. When the Cadillac pulled into the 7-Eleven at 737 South 14th St., the officer put on his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop.
smithmountainlake.com
Florida sheriff confirms teen shot, injured outside basketball game was not suspects' target
ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) -- It's been five days since deputies descended on Wekiva High School after a teen was shot outside the school's gym during a basketball game. It happened around 9 p.m. Friday as Wekiva played Edgewater High School. Investigators have released few details, but Wednesday, Orange County...
WESH
Sheriff: Person hospitalized after road rage shooting in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One person is injured after a shooting in Kissimmee Wednesday. The Osceola County sheriff’s office said shots were fired during a road rage encounter near Boggy Terrace Drive and Simpson Road in a McDonald's parking lot. “There was some type of altercation a little bit...
click orlando
Reprimanded Cocoa Beach officers ‘escalated’ arrest of man sleeping on bench
COCOA, Fla. – Before Jonathan Hosmer was pepper sprayed and restrained by his ankles, Cocoa Beach police say Officer Matt LaFleur was right to check on the 30-year-old after he fell asleep on a bench in front of the Tropics bar last summer. Body camera recorded Hosmer telling LaFleur...
WESH
Man killed in shooting near Orange County jail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that happened close to the Orange County jail and public works building late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Lalchandani Way close at 9:29 p.m. Later, investigators learned a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street and Division Avenue.
click orlando
VIDEO: Home valued at $2.6 million goes up in flames in Ponce Inlet
PONCE INLET, Fla. – A beachfront home in Ponce Inlet caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to Ponce Inlet fire officials. According to Ponce Inlet Fire Chief, Dan Scales, one-third of the home on South Atlantic Avenue was engulfed in flames but is now under control. [TRENDING: FAA computer...
Sanford police release video of 6 suspects wanted in the death of man, 18
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are looking to identify six people whom they named as suspects in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man. Officers released a video showing the people wanted in connection to the November shooting death of Isaiah Diaz while he was sitting in a car at an apartment complex.
click orlando
Man caught using ladder to break into Flagler County home, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. – Flagler County deputies arrested a man caught on camera using a ladder to break into a home and stealing water from packages at a neighboring house. The arrest happened early Friday morning at a home on Ocean Way North in Palm Coast, according to deputies.
Woman found shot dead at car crash scene in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was found fatally shot at a car crash scene in Orange County, deputies said. Deputies responded just after 7:15 p.m. to the 5200 block of North Powers Drive in reference to a car crash. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman in...
Man dies after being shot and driven to another location in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night. Deputies said a man in his 20s, identified as Donneill Davis Jr., 22, was shot around 9:30 p.m. on South John Young Parkway, north of Holden Avenue. Investigators said someone then drove Davis...
click orlando
Shelters to open in Central Florida as strong front brings blast of cold air
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Cold weather shelters are opening in Central Florida as a strong front brings a blast of cool air. Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s and 40s Friday night into Saturday morning and in the 20s and 30s Saturday night into Sunday morning. [TRENDING:...
Marion County Sheriff Looking For Two Ocala Lumber Liquidators
OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole lumber from a construction site. According to MCSO, the two individuals pictured above drove their side-by-side to a home under construction in the 14800 block of SW
click orlando
Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
WESH
Longwood man accused of killing 3-year-old daughter expected to change plea
LONGWOOD, Fla. — A man accused ofkilling one of his daughters and trying to kill the other is expected in court in Seminole County Wednesday. Prosecutors are asking for the death penalty for Juan Bravo-Torres, but it looks like he will change his plea from not guilty, possibly a move to avoid going to death row.
