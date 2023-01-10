ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longwood, FL

WESH

Deputies: Man arrested for shooting driver in leg in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Deputies made an arrest Thursday in a road rage shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez says the person of interest they took into custody Wednesday has been arrested and is now facing charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Tinted windows lead to weapons charge for Leesburg man

Tinted windows led to the arrest of Leesburg man on a weapons charge late Monday night. A Leesburg police officer was on traffic patrol on 14th Street when he spotted a red Cadillac with what appeared to be unlawfully tinted side windows. When the Cadillac pulled into the 7-Eleven at 737 South 14th St., the officer put on his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Person hospitalized after road rage shooting in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One person is injured after a shooting in Kissimmee Wednesday. The Osceola County sheriff’s office said shots were fired during a road rage encounter near Boggy Terrace Drive and Simpson Road in a McDonald's parking lot. “There was some type of altercation a little bit...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Man killed in shooting near Orange County jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that happened close to the Orange County jail and public works building late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Lalchandani Way close at 9:29 p.m. Later, investigators learned a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street and Division Avenue.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Home valued at $2.6 million goes up in flames in Ponce Inlet

PONCE INLET, Fla. – A beachfront home in Ponce Inlet caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to Ponce Inlet fire officials. According to Ponce Inlet Fire Chief, Dan Scales, one-third of the home on South Atlantic Avenue was engulfed in flames but is now under control. [TRENDING: FAA computer...
PONCE INLET, FL
click orlando

Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
ORLANDO, FL

