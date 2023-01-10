Read full article on original website
kuac.org
Teachers and Support Staff at impasse with FNSBSD
The school district started to meet with the Fairbanks Education Association, FEA, in December 2021. The Education Support Staff Association, ESSA, has been negotiating since February, 2022. In May, the district administration announced they could not move forward, and called a recess over the summer. Both unions have contracts that ended last June.
City Council Passes Mahn Choh Resolution
The Fairbanks City Council has approved a resolution supporting Kinross Ft. Knox development of the Manh Choh Mine, and expressing hope for an alternative to trucking ore from the mine at Tetlin to the Ft. Knox mill north of Fairbanks on public roads. KUAC’s Dan Bross reports.
EPA Proposes Air Plan Actions
The US Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to reject portions of a state plan to reduce Fairbanks North Pole area wintertime fine particulate pollution. It’s the latest step in a 14-year struggle to reign in emissions linked to serious health problems. KUAC’s Dan Bross reports.
