Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Globe
Here’s an early short list for Jean Stanfield’s Senate seat
The announcement that State Sen. Jean Stanfield (R-Westampton) will not seek re-election to a second term this year sets up a rare open seat contest in one of the state’s most politically competitive districts. Republicans marginally increased their standing in the Burlington County-based 8th district during last year’s legislative...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
New Jersey Globe
Poll: Booker job approvals strong, but Menendez drop six points in one year
Cory Booker has a strong 52%-33% job approval rating from New Jersey voters, but Bob Menendez is at 38%-38% one year before he’s up for re-election in a Monmouth University poll of New Jersey’s two United States Senators. Menendez, who is reportedly facing an investigation, has seen his...
New Jersey Globe
Most N.J. Dems vote with GOP to create committee to get tough on China
New Jersey’s delegation voted 10-2 with a majority of the U.S. House of Representatives to establish a Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party today, with Reps. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-Long Branch) and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-Ewing) voting no. Six Democrats...
New Jersey Globe
Grossi aligns with Pennacchio, Webber and Bergen in Morris
The Republican incumbents in the 26th legislative district are teaming up with Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi with the hope that they will all emerge as running mates after the county GOP organization endorses their line candidates this winter. So far, Senate Assistant Minority Leader Joseph Pennacchio (R-Montville) as no...
New Jersey Globe
Opinion: Let’s Commit to More Investment in New Jersey’s Water Infrastructure
Access to clean water is essential, but not guaranteed. The network of pipes and systems that keep water running across New Jersey are in need of substantial upgrades. The good news is, in June of last year, Governor Phil Murphy signed a state budget that included a $300 million allocation of New Jersey’s share of the American Rescue Plan funds to water infrastructure.
Comments / 0