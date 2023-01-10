ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Comments / 58

Susan Downey
2d ago

I feel bad for all the people who have no where to go...not $$$ like celebrities. And yes, there are are poor folk who live in Montecito. I use to be a caregiver to a lady who lived there and her house was flooded.

Reply(4)
2
All Republicans LIE!
3d ago

answer the point they have to leave just like regular people I don't think the rain is going to say oh it's Oprah will save her home really! I remember what happened the mudslides and the fire it was awful did they tell you to get out get the hell out all of you people have homes everywhere it's not like you're going to be sleeping at the YMCA! and yesterday I saw an article on over I think she's in Hawaii at her house

Reply(1)
19
Mnimar
2d ago

I don't understand why people still live in that area after what happened previously. I live in a tornado state and can tell you that history always repeats itself when it comes to the weather. After the first flooding, I would have left and never went back. They need to bulldoze the place.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Decider.com

Ellen DeGeneres Unable To Evacuate, Forced To Shelter In Place As Raging Flash Floods Decimate Los Angeles

While unprecedented rainfall and flooding hit Santa Barbara County, many residents are being told to evacuate the area; however, one famous face is staying put. Ellen DeGeneres, who owns a home in Montecito, is giving her fans a close-up look at how the storm is wreaking havoc. Sharing a video on Twitter yesterday (Jan. 9) around 3:30 p.m. PT, the talk show host wrote, “Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone.” The video shows DeGeneres in a gray rain jacket, worn over a gray hoodie, standing near...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Montecito Resident Ellen DeGeneres, Sheltering In Place, Posts Video Of Raging Water Beside Her Home: “This Is Crazy!”

With the National Weather Service warning of (caps theirs) “DANGEROUS LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING across southern Santa Barbara county,” Montecito homeowner Ellen DeGeneres put her own exclamation point of sorts on the situation, posting a video of herself with a raging torrent just over her shoulder and in it remarked, “This stream next to our house never flows, ever. It’s probably about nine feet up. It could go another two feet up. We have horses ready to evacuate.” Related Story Stormy Monday: 101 Closed In Multiple Places, Evacuation Order Issued For Montecito As Much Of Southern California Under Flash Flood Warning...
MONTECITO, CA
Victor

Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslides

The authorities at a town in California that also happens to be home to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle was ordered to evacuate on Monday due to terrible weather. The residents of a California community home to Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were forced to flee the area after firefighters warned that mudslides may engulf their homes.
MONTECITO, CA
TODAY.com

Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather

Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
CALIFORNIA STATE
qhubonews.com

There are fears of potentially fatal mudslides as atmospheric rivers pass over areas in California that were previously affected by wildfires, demonstrating what climate-related tragedies can look like.

Heavy rainfall from an atmospheric river triggered mudslides in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 9, 2023. Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG. Rivers of muddy water from heavy rainfall raced through city streets as thousands of people evacuated homes downhill from California’s wildfire burn scars amid atmospheric river storms drenching the state in early January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Storm Recap: City Officials Recount Damage After Historic Rainfall

Heading into last weekend, local agencies met with the National Weather Service in preparation for what they expected to be a three-wave storm from Sunday to Tuesday, with the heaviest wave forecasted to drop 2 to 5 inches in the urban areas and anywhere from 4 to 8 inches up in the mountains. When the sky opened up and let loose more than 17 inches of rain on Monday — according to the rainfall meters at San Marcos Pass — it pushed the city’s public services into overdrive, with every arm of the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments scrambling to mitigate the damage.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Gibraltar Peak Towers Out of Commission

Another casualty of the storm has been air-wave service, as the transmission and repeater towers at Gibraltar Peak are out of commission, affecting a zone that runs from Carpinteria to Goleta. Two power poles were knocked out along Gibraltar Road, said operator John Franklin, who had to walk to the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Fox News

Fox News

930K+
Followers
4K+
Post
716M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy