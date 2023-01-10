ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Queen City News

Driver charged with texting and driving after pedestrian dies on Brookshire: PD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver is facing multiple charges including text and driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Brookshire Blvd. last November, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Brookshire Blvd. reopens after dead body discovery: CMPD Officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday November 27th where Jaren Watson, 30, […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Denver man fatally shot himself after killing woman: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting; second body found Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday […]
DENVER, NC
WBTV

Victims identified after I-85 crash leaves 4 dead

Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Family Of Mary Collins Wants Murder Suspect To Remain In Jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The family of a 20-year-old woman who was brutally murdered back in 2020 is pushing for one of the suspects to remain in jail without bond. Mary Collins disappeared back in March of 2020. CMPD found her body in an apartment complex days later. Three people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have identified the four people killed in a fiery crash late Tuesday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near University City Boulevard. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the victims were Edwin Garcia, Arturo Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victims Identified after Fiery I-85 Crash on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE: Authorities have identified the four victims of the fiery crash on I-85 at University City Boulevard just before 4:40pm on Tuesday. According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the four victims were identified as Edwin Garcia, Arthruo Garcia, Miguel Turcios and Kevin Turcios. According to NCSHP, a dump truck...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Human trafficking in the Carolinas operating on elevated scale

Parts of search warrants in case of missing Madalina Cojocari unsealed. While most of the information was already released to the public, the documents did reveal that three iPhones were among 25 items seized. I-85 near University City Blvd shut down after fatal car fire. Updated: 10 hours ago. BREAKING...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

‘Bloods’ gang member charged with indecent liberties with a child

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A verified gang member is facing indecent liberties with a child charges following an investigation, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies began investigating a tip that Statesville resident Paul Ghiraldi, 37, inappropriately touched an 11-year-old child over the course of several months. Following interviews and obtaining information […]
STATESVILLE, NC
power98fm.com

TikToker Has Warning For Anyone Thinking About Moving To The South

You can’t stop people from moving south, and it’s not just during the cold winters up north. People are relocating here all year round. Heck, I did it myself back in 2000. It’s why some of the nation’s fastest growing cities are right here in the southeastern United States. See below. But as the old saying goes, look before you leap.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Belmont woman caught in Stanley with meth, black tar heroin

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a Belmont woman had several illegal drug items in her car Monday, including meth and black tar heroin. Authorities say they got an unknown problem/suspicious subject call directing them to come to the Dollar General on East Dallas Road. When they arrived, they found Amy Suzanne Evans in the parking lot. They observed her under the influence of a substance.
STANLEY, NC
WFAE

Charlotte man convicted in multimillion-dollar Medicaid scheme

A jury convicted Charlotte man Donald Booker, 57, of federal charges in connection with a scheme that fraudulently took more than $11 million from the North Carolina Medicaid program, prosecutors said this week. According to court filings and trial testimony, Booker was the owner of Diagnostic Laboratories, a urine toxicology...
CHARLOTTE, NC
