Residents rattled after Worcester shooting leaves 2 adults, baby injured
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Worcester are grappling with a shooting Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. Police were informed that a 25-year-old man,...
Worcester Police arrest burglary suspect on Park Ave
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police arrested a burglary suspect on Park Ave early Monday morning, the department said in a statement. Police say an officer was on patrol around 2 a.m. when he noticed an open door to Smoke Vibez at 258 Park Ave. The officer saw a man appear at the door and enter the business.
Community members demand justice for man killed in officer-involved shooting in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members gathered at a meeting with city officials Thursday to demand justice for a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot during a confrontation with Cambridge police last week. The meeting was intended to address community concerns, as officials say they want to restore trust between...
Police issue Missing Person Alert for East Boston woman last seen in November 2022
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department are seeking any information on the whereabouts of a 41-year-old woman who was last seen nearly two months ago. Officials say Reyna Morales Rojas was last seen on Nov. 26, 2022, in the area of Bennington Street in East Boston. Police described Rojas...
Boston police look to ID armed robbery suspect in Roxbury
The department released two photos of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery in Roxbury Monday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. at Marcella’s Market, located...
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester after Investigation
At about, 7:35 PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Antoine Quarles-Combs, 48, of Dorchester. While on patrol, in the area of 110 Westview Street, Dorchester, officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Antoine-Quarles Combs....
Nashua, NH police searching for man in high-value Costco ‘theft spree’
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man wanted in connection with a spree of high-value thefts at the Costco on Daniel Webster Highway. After an investigation, it was determined that James G. Martin 36, was the...
2 People Apparently Shot On McLean Hospital's Campus In Belmont: Police
Two people are believed to be injured from an evening shooting near a hospital in Belmont, authorities said.Police responded to reports of shots first in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive, on the campus of McLean Hospital, around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, Chief James MacIsaac reports. Mc…
Authorities arrest man wanted in connection with baby born in NH woods
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire have arrested a man they say was connected to a newborn found alone in a tent in freezing temperatures. George Theberge, 45, was taken into custody, according to the Manchester Police Department, days after a warrant was issued. He is now facing...
Hartford man charged with Mansfield armed robbery
State police have arrested a Hartford man in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Mansfield in February 2022. During the robbery the cashier reported that a man with a gun forced him to his knees and zip-tied his hands behind his back, while another man emptied the cash register, according to state police.
Police: 3 juveniles facing charges after Auburn middle schoolers shot with gel pellets while walking home
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three juveniles are facing criminal charges after police say they shot middle schoolers with gel pellets after they got off of the school bus to go home on Wednesday. Officers responding to multiple calls from parents of Auburn Middle School students who said their children had...
Missing Cohasset woman told police her husband threatened to kill her in 2014
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe told police in 2014 that her husband threatened to kill her, according to court documents. An incident report from the Metropolitan Police in Washington D.C. says Brian Walshe made a statement over the phone to Ana Knipp, her maiden name, saying he was going to kill her and her friends.
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
Upton police looking to identify assault and battery suspect
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help as they investigate an assault and battery. Police released images on Tuesday of a man wanted in connection with an assault and battery investigation at Honey Farms on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to...
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
Angel Santiago found not guilty of murder in the killing of Diane Lamarche-Leader
Jurors found former Worcester man Angel E. Santiago not guilty of murder in the death of Diane Lamarche-Leader, who was found dead inside her Rutland home in December 2013. After about 2 hours and 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday, 12 jurors brought forward a not guilty verdict in Worcester Superior Court on day four of the trial.
Fire tears through home in Holbrook
HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a three-story home on Belcher Street in Holbrook early Friday morning. Firefighters remained on scene as of 6:30 a.m. to put out hot spots, focusing on the roof. Multiple communities responded to the blaze, including Weymouth and Rockland. The State Fire Marshal...
Woman found dead in wooded area 1971 positively identified as missing 26-year-old
CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- Investigators have positively identified the remains of a woman who was found deceased over 50 years ago in a wooded area. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Oct. 6, 1971, a woman’s body was discovered at the end of Kilton Road in Bedford, New Hampshire, near Route 101, and analysis determined she had been dead for about one to three months.
Eversource facing more than $300K in fines for deadly underground explosion in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Eversource is facing over $300,000 in fines for a deadly underground explosion in Boston. OSHA cited the company for five violations of workplace safety standards. In July, employees were doing maintenance work on electrical equipment near the State House when there was an explosion. One worker suffered...
BREAKING: Double Shooting in Belmont Leaves Town Shaken Monday Night
BELMONT — Chief James MacIsaac reports that the Belmont Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that occurred Monday night per a press release shared earlier this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Belmont Police received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive. Upon...
