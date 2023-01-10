ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, MA

whdh.com

Residents rattled after Worcester shooting leaves 2 adults, baby injured

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Worcester are grappling with a shooting Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. Police were informed that a 25-year-old man,...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Worcester Police arrest burglary suspect on Park Ave

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police arrested a burglary suspect on Park Ave early Monday morning, the department said in a statement. Police say an officer was on patrol around 2 a.m. when he noticed an open door to Smoke Vibez at 258 Park Ave. The officer saw a man appear at the door and enter the business.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Boston police look to ID armed robbery suspect in Roxbury

The department released two photos of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery in Roxbury Monday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. at Marcella’s Market, located...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester after Investigation

At about, 7:35 PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Antoine Quarles-Combs, 48, of Dorchester. While on patrol, in the area of 110 Westview Street, Dorchester, officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Antoine-Quarles Combs....
BOSTON, MA
Journal Inquirer

Hartford man charged with Mansfield armed robbery

State police have arrested a Hartford man in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Mansfield in February 2022. During the robbery the cashier reported that a man with a gun forced him to his knees and zip-tied his hands behind his back, while another man emptied the cash register, according to state police.
HARTFORD, CT
whdh.com

Missing Cohasset woman told police her husband threatened to kill her in 2014

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe told police in 2014 that her husband threatened to kill her, according to court documents. An incident report from the Metropolitan Police in Washington D.C. says Brian Walshe made a statement over the phone to Ana Knipp, her maiden name, saying he was going to kill her and her friends.
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

Upton police looking to identify assault and battery suspect

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help as they investigate an assault and battery. Police released images on Tuesday of a man wanted in connection with an assault and battery investigation at Honey Farms on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to...
UPTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire tears through home in Holbrook

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a three-story home on Belcher Street in Holbrook early Friday morning. Firefighters remained on scene as of 6:30 a.m. to put out hot spots, focusing on the roof. Multiple communities responded to the blaze, including Weymouth and Rockland. The State Fire Marshal...
HOLBROOK, MA
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in wooded area 1971 positively identified as missing 26-year-old

CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- Investigators have positively identified the remains of a woman who was found deceased over 50 years ago in a wooded area. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Oct. 6, 1971, a woman’s body was discovered at the end of Kilton Road in Bedford, New Hampshire, near Route 101, and analysis determined she had been dead for about one to three months.
BEDFORD, NH
liveboston617.org

BREAKING: Double Shooting in Belmont Leaves Town Shaken Monday Night

BELMONT — Chief James MacIsaac reports that the Belmont Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that occurred Monday night per a press release shared earlier this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Belmont Police received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive. Upon...
BELMONT, MA

