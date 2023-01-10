ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 3 Night” game were:

4-0-4

(four, zero, four)

The Associated Press

Flyers play the Capitals after Konecny’s hat trick

Philadelphia Flyers (17-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (23-15-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Washington Capitals after Travis Konecny’s hat trick against the Washington Capitals in the Flyers’ 5-3 win. Washington is 23-15-6 overall with a 6-3-1 record...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people. In Autauga County, Alabama, 41 miles (66 kilometers) northeast of Selma, at least six fatalities were confirmed and an estimated 40 homes were damaged or destroyed by a tornado that cut a 20-mile (32-kilometer) path across two rural communities, said Ernie Baggett, the county’s emergency management director. Several mobile homes were launched into the air and at least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders, Baggett told The Associated Press. He said crews were focused Thursday night on cutting through downed trees to look for people who may need help. “It really did a good bit of damage. This is the worst that I’ve seen here in this county,” Baggett said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man charged in Woodbury, New Jersey fatal shooting

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities charged a Philadelphia man Monday in the shooting death of another man. Tyler McKinney, 22, was charged with murder, robbery, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and other offenses.Prosecutors say McKinney shot and killed Brandon Blanton, 21, in Woodbury last Wednesday.U.S. Marshals arrested McKinney on Sunday.Prosecutors did not say what led to the shooting but the investigation remains ongoing.
WOODBURY, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

5 men charged in Seaford dog fighting; 14 dogs rescued

Five men have been arrested in Seaford and charged with three felonies each for dog fighting. In the process, 12 dogs were rescued, according to a press release from the state Office of Animal Welfare. The charges came after that office and Delaware State Police raided a residence in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford Sunday at 2 ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
Daily Voice

Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police

A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
AVONDALE, PA
firststateupdate.com

Man Shot In Broad Day Light Thursday Afternoon

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:47 p.m., in the 2900 block of North Tatnall Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John O’Connor...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Dover man arrested on firearm charges following foot chase

DOVER, Del. – A Dove man is behind bars after he was found in possession of a loaded gun and marijuana Wednesday evening. At around 5 p.m., officers tried to contact 18-year-old Demetric Isabell in the area of South Governors Avenue and West Reed Street regarding an ongoing investigation. Isabell reportedly ran from officers and removed a loaded Glock 19 handgun with an extended magazine from his waistband and threw it on the ground. Officers were able to take Isabell into custody following the foot chase and found him to be in possession of 7.7 grams of marijuana.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot near 29th & N. Tatnall Streets in Wilmington

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting in the 2,900-block of North Tatnall Street that sent a 22-year-old man to a hospital. Police said the victim was reported to be in stable condition. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Irish Mikes Bar in Dover Draws Attention Following Fight

DOVER, Del.- A downtown Dover bar is under the microscope, once again. City leaders and the police department are mulling the future of Irish Mikes. Dover city council suspended Irish Mikes license in 2021, following multiple public disturbance complaints. Now, the bar is drawing the attention of city council once again, after a fight broke out inside.
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's COVID numbers are rising after the holidays

Once again, COVID numbers are rising in Delaware post holidays. The number of new COVID cases have been rising steadily over the past month with a 7-day average at 218.1 on the state’s My Healthy Community tracker. At the beginning of December, it was at just below 178. There...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware’s Robbie Jester wins ‘Pressure Cooker,’ $100,000

Robbie Jester is not one to sleep late. But on Monday, Jan. 9, he snoozed until 10:30 a.m. “I almost felt guilty,” the chef acknowledged. Almost. But just about anyone would forgive the owner of Pizzeria Mariana in Newark. After all, it’s not every weekend that you celebrate winning $100,000 on Netflix. Jester is the champion of “Pressure Cooker,” a culinary competition that is a ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
