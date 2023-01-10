ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Arkansas Lottery’s “Cash 3 Evening” game were:

6-1-4

(six, one, four)

