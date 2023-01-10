ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Bonus Match 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Bonus Match 5” game were:

08-15-23-31-33, Bonus: 24

(eight, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-three; Bonus: twenty-four)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

