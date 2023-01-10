Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Family of young Austin mother killed in road rage attack asks for help identifying shooter
AUSTIN, Texas - The family of a young mother gunned down in a road rage incident with three children in her car is asking the public for help identifying her killer. 22-year-old Elizabeth Lopez was fatally shot in the head while driving on East Stassney Lane Friday night. Austin Police believe the shooter’s motive was road rage.
Texas Nonprofit Says Dozens Of Guinea Pigs Have Been Dumped Along I-35
"We are getting calls weekly..."
Austin Guinea Pig Rescue seeking help after pets found dumped around Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Guinea Pig Rescue is seeking the public's help after dozens of pet guinea pigs have been found dumped across Central Texas. The group reported Wednesday that a breeder has been abandoning the animals along Interstate 35, MoPac and in bathrooms at city parks as far north as Round Rock and as south as Buda.
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
APD investigated call in downtown Austin near Travis County courthouse
The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Austin Thursday morning.
fox7austin.com
16-year-old missing in New Braunfels: Police
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old. Alyssa Lerma, who may also go by Alyssa Flores, left her home in Avery Park in southeast New Braunfels with her dog on Jan. 6. The dog has since been found, but she remains missing according to police.
Cedar Park man sentenced to 45 years for girlfriend’s murder
Samuel Byrd, 35, pled guilty in November and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
Family of five are no longer missing in Bexar County, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — Update: BCSO says all the individuals have been found and are safe. A search was underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Melissa Osorio, 58, and the...
KSAT 12
Woman shoves, injures employee while stealing watches at Walmart on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is wanted by San Antonio police in connection with a robbery that left a Walmart employee injured. The robbery was reported on Jan. 7 at the Walmart in the 8900 block of West Military Drive. According to Crime Stoppers, the employee saw the suspect...
Murder charge lessened to manslaughter, Austin man to serve 17 years in state prison
In November, a jury convicted a man of manslaughter related to a fatal September 2020 stabbing in southeast Austin.
Round Rock police asking public for help in reopened 1983 cold case
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) is reopening a 1983 cold case in which one person was killed and two others were injured. On Oct. 16, 1983, around 10:20 p.m., a man was believed to have shot three victims, killing one and injuring the other two, at a nightclub called the Cactus Lounge. The man believed to have shot and killed 56-year-old Helen Ochoa is Martin Gallegos.
KVUE
Fight over ambulance funding in Pflugerville
Pflugerville is still dealing with problems over how to pay for ambulance services. Now, firefighters say they're at risk of being defunded.
These Austin tattoo shops are offering Friday the 13th specials
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in March 2022. The time has come for Austin tattoo-lovers to flock to their favorite shops for Friday the 13th-themed tattoos!. Regardless of if you love spooky tattoos or dainty ones, you can probably find a design that's fit...
APD says woman in south Austin homicide may be victim of road rage
A woman who was found shot in south Austin last week may have been the victim of a road rage incident, the Austin Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
Neighbors say store uses loud opera music to push away homeless
Some businesses around the country have started using roaring classical music as a tactic to deter people experiencing homelessness from camping out in front of their storefronts.
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
Pleasanton Express
Two arrested, charged with murder
Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked swiftly to arrest two individuals on Thursday, Jan. 5 in connection with the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man, who was found deceased on Tessman Road north of the city limits of Pleasanton on Tuesday, Jan. 3. David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa...
Hays CISD families put up billboard with faces of students who died from fentanyl
Just one week into 2023 and a Hays CISD student is dead from a fentanyl overdose. The news comes as a group of parents unveiled a fentanyl awareness billboard that's next to I-35 in Kyle.
Sheriff: Hays CISD student dies from fentanyl overdose days into 2023
The Hays County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday its first fentanyl overdose of the year, with a Hays CISD student dying from fentanyl poisoning Jan. 2.
Recognize anyone? VFW thieves caught on camera.
SAN ANTONIO — VFW Post 8397 has released video of the thieves who raided their gun safe Friday morning. The video reveals that a crew of at least three people were involved in the burglary and one individual, who was in the white van involved in the crime, was not wearing a mask.
KVUE
Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0