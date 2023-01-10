NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old. Alyssa Lerma, who may also go by Alyssa Flores, left her home in Avery Park in southeast New Braunfels with her dog on Jan. 6. The dog has since been found, but she remains missing according to police.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO