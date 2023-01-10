ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

5-3-5

(five, three, five)

