Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

1-8-2-0

(one, eight, two, zero)

