Delaware State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 4 Night” game were:

0-8-1-8

(zero, eight, one, eight)

