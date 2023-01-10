ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Multi-Win Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

08-09-10-19-32-35

(eight, nine, ten, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

