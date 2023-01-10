Read full article on original website
Lola2you
3d ago
They have too much time on their hands but evil will never prevail and these individuals will alll get exactly what they give. I promise you that. It’s the law of life and God doesn’t like ugly.
Eyewitness News
Driver of stolen police cruiser slams into diner in Bristol
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. After 2 years of school lunches being free due to Covid-19, federal funding has run out and school districts are beginning to once again put a price on meals. CT filmmaker selected for first ever civilian project to...
NECN
Stolen Police Vehicle Crashes Into Diner in Connecticut
A police vehicle was stolen during an investigation into a carjacking Thursday afternoon and the suspect crashed into a Bristol diner, according to Bristol police. Around 12:18 p.m., the Bristol Police Department was investigating a carjacking that occurred in Farmington when a police vehicle was stolen and there was a pursuit, Bristol police said.
Eyewitness News
Missing high schooler sought by Woodbridge police
WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A high school student in Woodbridge last seen walking toward school was reported missing. Woodbridge police said Thursday morning that they’re actively looking for 14-year-old Anita Maranets. “[She was] last seen walking toward Amity High School on Newton Road in Woodbridge,” police posted to social...
'It’s frightening' | 4th-grade boy found with knife on school bus in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. — A fourth-grade boy in Norwich brought a knife onto a school bus Tuesday morning which prompted an immediate response from police and school officials. The Board of Education then sent a message to parents on how to prevent similar incidents from happening again. "I’m almost about...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: City leaders address violence in New Haven
New Haven police already investigating 3 homicides so far this year. Meteorologist Jill Gilardi explains how different our weather is so far this winter compared to most. Man charged after nearly hitting officers, leading police on chase.
Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
Eyewitness News
New Haven police already investigating three homicides so far this year
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - There has been a spike in violence in the Elm City to ring in the new year. New Haven is already investigating three homicides for 2023. That comes on the heels of several shootings to end last year. The New Haven police chief said some...
NBC Connecticut
Dog Seriously Injured, Adopted Last Year is Back at Branford Animal Shelter
Now, an update on a little pup that has been through some really tough times and some of the details are disturbing. A terrier – named Evander – is back at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford for a second time. Originally in April, he needed a...
Man convicted of 2005 killing in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Dante Davis in Hartford, officials announced Thursday. “We in the Cold Case Unit as well as members of Ms. Davis’ family are grateful to the ladies and gentlemen of the jury on this case […]
Eyewitness News
Hartford police: Teen dead in overnight shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police said an 18-year-old has died in a shooting that happened Wednesday in Hartford. Police found the 18-year-old gunshot wound victim when they arrived on scene in the area of 695 Broad St. at 9:53 p.m. The teen was transported to an area hospital for...
New Haven Independent
Derby Senior Center Leader Leaving For Ansonia
DERBY — The executive director of the Derby Senior Center is leaving her job to become the director at the new Ansonia Senior Center. The announcement that Christine Sonsini is leaving Derby for Ansonia happened Tuesday night at the Ansonia Board of Aldermen meeting. “Sonsini brings with her a...
Eyewitness News
Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday. The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg). The state said no human exposure...
Eyewitness News
SCENE VIDEO: One dead in Hartford Broad St. shooting
Arrest made after police chase in New London County. Suspect crashes stolen police cruiser into diner in Bristol. Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked some snow Thursday morning. The alert, however, is for later in the day. Here's his 7 a.m. forecast. Eyewitness News Thursday morning. Updated: 11 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa...
Ledyard police: 55-year-old New York man drove off ferry potentially intoxicated, almost hit police
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police officers were almost hit by a truck while responding to a call about a possible intoxicated driver Thursday afternoon on the Cross Sound Ferry, according to authorities. Ledyard police went to 2 Ferry Street in New London at about 1 p.m. after hearing that New London officers had boarded the […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Details released about driver who stole police cruiser and crashed it in Bristol
Early Warning Weather Tracker reports wet roads along Route 9 in Old Saybrook. Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker reported wet driving conditions along Route 9 in Old Saybrook on Friday morning. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Apartment rents fall, pilot contracts could raise ticket prices, HBO Max hike. Updated: 57 minutes...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Connecticut Dental Hygienist Saves Stranger’s Life
Linda Irwin, RDH, a dental hygienist in Middletown, Connecticut, was enjoying dinner out in Farmington when she noticed another diner fall out of his chair. The diner was 68-year-old Larry Friel, who was eating with friends in the restaurant when his heart stopped. Irwin leapt into action and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Friel, keeping his heart pumping until emergency medical team members arrived—essentially saving his life. Irwin visited Friel in the hospital during his recovery and the two have become friends. Both Irwin and Friel are now speaking out about the importance of learning CPR and its role in saving lives. Click here to read more.
Eyewitness News
Man charged after leading police on chase in New London County
(WFSB) – A New York man tried running over officers and led police on a chase Thursday, according to officials. Authorities said it started on the Cross Sound Ferry in New London. Officers responded there to investigate the report of an intoxicated driver. He was trying to deboard the...
Eyewitness News
Last ride held for beloved Middletown representative killed in wrong-way crash
(WFSB) - Wednesday was the “Final Ride” for State Representative Quentin Williams. Williams was killed by a wrong-way driver last week. A procession with his casket made its way from Middletown to the State Capitol Wednesday afternoon. You can watch the procession and tribute below:. His colleagues, friends,...
Waterbury Police Officer Fired For 'Unacceptable' Conduct
A Connecticut police officer was fired for "unacceptable" conduct during a traffic stop while he was directing traffic. The incident took place in New Haven County in Waterbury on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the intersection of Thomaston Avenue and Homer Street. During the stop, Officer James Hinkle was directing traffic...
Smokers Rejoice At Cannabiz Kickoff
As Tony Negron stood in line to become New Haven’s first customer of fully legal recreational weed, the 40-year-old recalled sharing a first joint with his boys at 12 years old and then eating boxed mac n’ cheese. How did he plan to celebrate his more grown-up purchase...
