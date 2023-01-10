ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Zachary Levi might’ve won the DC war, but he’ll never achieve his dream of punching Dwayne Johnson in the face

There are many old-school DCEU heavyweights we might have suspected to survive James Gunn and Peter Safran’s shiny, new DCU rebranding who are actually being unceremoniously thrown out the door. Henry Cavill’s Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, even the Man in Black himself Dwayne Johnson. And yet, against all the odds, the universe’s quirkiest hero looks set to survive the purge — namely, Shazam! star Zachary Levi.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: Hasbro faces a potential lawsuit over DnD as viewers grow increasingly convinced Dwayne Johnson was in ‘The Way of Water’

Dwayne Johnson has starred in more than 60 film and television projects over the years, so it’s no wonder people sometimes get confused. The wrestler turned actor has dipped his toes into a number of high-profile franchises, but Avatar isn’t one of them. Despite this fact, a number of viewers are convinced the star had a cameo in the latest Avatar release, and they won’t be easily persuaded otherwise.
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
New York Post

Ashlee Simpson reveals what makes mother-in-law Diana Ross ‘nerve-wracking’

When your mother-in-law is such a legendary diva that she is known as “The Boss,” it can be one hard act to follow. Just ask Ashlee Simpson, 38, who’s been happily hitched to Diana Ross’ 34-year-old son Evan since 2014. Even though the “Pieces of Me” singer found pop stardom long before she married into the Ross family, she still gets intimidated when it comes to playing her music for the supreme Supreme. “It’s nerve-wracking at first, playing music: A, for anyone, when it’s new, but definitely her,” Simpson said during an appearance with her husband on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Tuesday....
wegotthiscovered.com

Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels

Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
ETOnline.com

Jenna Ortega Admits She Has Regrets Over Her Viral 'Wednesday' Dance (Exclusive)

Jenna Ortega officially made her Golden Globes debut! The Wednesday star wowed on the red carpet Tuesday in a flowing nude Gucci gown with cutouts as she arrived at the 80th annual awards ceremony. The 20-year-old actress topped off her goddess-inspired look with a dark red bob flipped out at the ends, and matching diamond necklaces and rings.
wegotthiscovered.com

Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty bring ‘Yellowstone’ to the Golden Globes

Prior to tonight, Paramount’s Yellowstone was an overlooked series far too often where awards season is concerned. But that’s changing after Kevin Costner took home the Golden Globe tonight for his work on the show and two of our favorite right-hand men took the 2023 Golden Globes stage to bring a Dutton-Esque flare to the big show. Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Rip Wheeler and Mo, respectively, took the Golden Globes stage to present the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Movie.
Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Variety

Angela Bassett Wins Golden Globe for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ as First Actor to Earn Major Award for Marvel Movie

Angela Bassett won the Golden Globe award Tuesday for her performance as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” making the 64-year-old the first actor ever to win a major individual acting award for a movie based on Marvel Comics. The evening marked Bassett’s second win (and second nomination) at the Globes; she took home the trophy for best actress in a musical or comedy for 1993’s Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” “I got to find my words. I’m so nervous. My heart is just beating,” Bassett began, taking the stage to accept the award. “The...
toofab.com

Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
ETOnline.com

Claire Danes Debuts Her Baby Bump, Discusses 'Not So Expected' Pregnancy at 2023 Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Claire Danes has officially debuted her baby bump on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The Fleishman Is in Trouble star arrived at the star-studded ceremony outside The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday dressed to impress in a white lace gown, accented with a baby pink bow. Danes looked gorgeous with her signature blonde bob haircut as she smiled for photos on the red carpet.

