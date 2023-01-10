Read full article on original website
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
WDIO-TV
In Norway, sled dogs train and play in warming Arctic
BOLTERDALEN, Norway (AP) — Out of the dark, frozen vastness in this Arctic valley, a chorus of barks and howls trumpeted the return of Green Dog’s oldest puppies from a dogsledding training run through the polar night on Tuesday afternoon. Karina Bernlow and her husband, Martin Munck, run...
Is the snow impacting Minnesota's drought?
MINNEAPOLIS – There is zero shortage of moisture on the ground right now, right as it's most needed below the surface.Liquid or not, relief is now just a waiting game. Pete Boulay is a climatologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources."This is probably what the doctor ordered to help us kind of ease back in the drought a bit," Boulay said.Has our snowfall impacted the drought at all?"It's helping out a little bit, but by no means is it getting rid of the drought," he said. "We just don't get a lot of precipitation in the winter, and also it's...
Fear of Icy Injuries? How To Lower Your Risk During a Northland Winter
I've lived in Minnesota for 40 years now, and although I'm more of a summer guy than a winter fanatic, I don't mind the snow or even the cold fronts. Those blasts of arctic air mean fewer bugs and lower humidity. They keep the riff-raff out, right? If so, how did I get in?
agupdate.com
Orstens happy to be part of Minnesota’s turkey industry
WILLMAR, Minn. – Like many turkey farms in Minnesota, Orsten Turkeys of Willmar are a multi-generational operation. RJ Orsten, who is sharing reports from his farm this winter, said their turkey farm includes his grandparents, Rayburn and Marge Orsten; his parents, Robert and Rochelle Orsten; and his uncle and aunt, Ross and Rhonda Orsten.
