Governor and State Republican lawmakers express thoughts on changing the Judicial selection process
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost a week after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruling on the state abortion ban, Governor Henry McMaster mentioned something in his inaugural address that has been weighing on the minds of Republican lawmakers. Right now State Supreme Court justices are elected by a vote by...
live5news.com
SC lawmakers to try again on passing school voucher program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Republicans are hoping this is the year they will be able to establish a school voucher program in the state. It would give families public dollars to send their children to private schools. A school voucher bill made headlines last year as versions passed in both the House and Senate, but it fell short in the closing hours of last year’s legislative session over a disagreement about whether students receiving the money would be required to take a test meant to determine whether the state-funded program actually works.
SC 'going to the top,' Governor McMaster says as new term begins
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a night of prominence at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center Wednesday as hundreds gathered for South Carolina's Inaugural Ball. The event attracted state and local leaders, Republican activists, donors and guests to celebrate Governor Henry McMaster and other constitutional officers following their inauguration. "This...
South Carolina Democrats ask attorneys general to investigate Superintendent of Education’s qualifications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a degree earned by newly elected state superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is legitimate. With just weeks to go before the November 2022 general election, Weaver – who was the founding president and CEO of […]
South Carolina lawmakers could end state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers could consider legislation to repeal the state's certificate of need requirement. While S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. However, according to the South Carolina Policy Council, it would not apply to nursing homes or the Medical University of South Carolina. CONs emerged at the state level after a 1974 law allowed the federal government to withhold funds...
gamblingnews.com
SC Bill Would Amend the Constitution and Allow Legislature to Legalize Gambling
However, the passage of the new amendment would not actually make gambling activities legal on its own. Instead, it would allow the state legislature to have a say in this regard and vote for it. The Bill, Referred to the House Committee on Judiciary. The new bill that has the...
wach.com
DSS reports state's first Daniel's Law case for 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A newborn baby girl was safely surrendered at a Richland County hospital Monday, officials with the Department of Social Services announced Thursday morning. The infant girl, who was born on Sunday, January 8th, was surrendered to staff at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia on...
WRDW-TV
S.C. Democratic Party requests investigation into newly elected Superintendent of Education claiming fraud
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Democratic Party has requested an investigation into the election of the state’s Superintendent of Education, alleging conspiracy to commit fraud. In letters written to both the state Attorney General and the United States Department of Justice, SCDP Chair Trav Roberston, Jr. asked...
communitytimessc.com
Senator Mia McCloud New Year, New Direction! “Why She Is Leaving The South Carolina Democratic Party”
After two long years of campaigning…I took some much-needed time to pray, rest, reflect and recharge. And although I wasn’t the SC Democratic Party’s (SCDP’s) gubernatorial nominee, I’m truly grateful to all of you who supported me…and those of you who didn’t. I mean that sincerely because I trust God’s Plan for my life.
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Using Black voters as political pawns is completely unforgivable
We’ll never know if Democratic congressional candidate Annie Andrews would have won a 2022 election against Republican Nancy Mace, but we do know one thing: Black voters in Charleston County were bleached out of the 1st Congressional District by targeted racial gerrymandering that impacted the election’s outcome. Let’s...
South Carolina Democrats allege fraud, conspiracy in election of Education Superintendent Ellen Weaver, ask AGs to investigate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) –The South Carolina Democratic Party is calling for an investigation into the election of Republican Ellen Weaver as the state’s Education Superintendent, saying she obtained a master’s degree last April in a program that was created solely for her so she could meet the qualifications for the job. In letters to U.S. […]
igbnorthamerica.com
South Carolina amendment would let legislature legalize betting and igaming
A South Carolina Representative has put forward a bill that would amend the state constitution, allowing the legislature to legalize varying forms of gambling – including sports betting. The passage of the amendment would not legalize forms of gambling itself. Instead, it would permit the South Carolina legislature to...
blufftontoday.com
Here are the issues and debates that will mold South Carolina politics in 2023
South Carolina heads into a new year of policymaking in Columbia with a Republican supermajority, an embattled state superintendent, legislative tension and an elevated focus on the national stage. In the last two-year session, the state legislature got the closest it ever has in passing near-total abortion bans and a...
wach.com
Local Non-profit provides disaster kits for S.C.'s disabled population
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — People with disabilities are up to four times more likely to die during a natural disaster than others. That's according to non-profit group Able South Carolina, that hopes to save thousands of lives. "Our goal is to ensure people with disabilities are included and receive...
Duke Energy reaches compromise with opponents on SC rate hike
SOUTH CAROLINA — Duke Energy Progress has reached a comprehensive settlement with all groups involved in its proposed $90 million rate hike in South Carolina and hopes to file details with the S.C. Public Service Commission on Thursday. Duke Energy Corp. and the intervenors reached by the Charlotte Business...
FOX Carolina
A SC bill would require health insurance companies to cover the cost of hearing aids
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A SC bill would require health insurance companies to cover the cost of hearing aids. Sharon Ramsey says without assistance her 18-year-old daughter, Emily, can’t hear much. “She wouldn’t hear the leaves on the trees or rain,” Sharon Ramsey said. “That was one of...
Ex-North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida
Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has moved to Florida, according to his recent social media post.
4 North Carolina Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
WIS-TV
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott took the stand in federal court Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving one of his former deputies. Shelia Webb is suing former deputy Cameron Duecker over a Feb. 2019 incident where Duecker tasered her nine times in her home. She is also suing Lott (in his official capacity) arguing the department was negligent in hiring and retaining Duecker.
WYFF4.com
SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
