Read full article on original website
Related
Advocates in FL and around the country are bracing for further erosion of local powers in 2023
Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the 2023 Florida legislative session less than two months away, supporters of local government control fear that state lawmakers could pass a measure to get rid of an Orange County rent stabilization ordinance during the continuing housing crisis in central Florida. The ordinance came out of a referendum in November, which voters approved, but […] The post Advocates in FL and around the country are bracing for further erosion of local powers in 2023 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
publicnewsservice.org
Higher Ed Braces for DeSantis Attacks on Unions, 'Trendy Ideology'
If it's "woke," "trendy," or has anything to do with race and diversity, it appears Gov. Ron DeSantis wants no part of it in Florida. From signing what was dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act" to prohibit teaching certain concepts related to race, the DeSantis administration has now asked state colleges and universities for information about what resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as what some call "critical race theory."
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning it. Not content with installing the quack Joseph Ladapo at the […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Ron DeSantis Names Gen. John Haas as Adjutant General of Florida
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Major General John D. Haas as Adjutant General of Florida. Haas is the Assistant Adjutant General – Army and the Commander of the Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG). Prior to assuming his position, he was the Director of Strategic Plans, Policies, and Programs for the Florida National Guard.
DeSantis announces legislative plan to regulate PBMs, lower drug prices
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced a legislative proposal to mitigate drug costs and create transparency in the Pharmacy Benefit Managers system.
DeSantis announces prescription drug legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will seek to provide consumers more flexibility in buying prescription drugs and more information about their costs under a legislative proposal that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he will ask lawmakers to approve. The proposal would further regulate prescription benefit managers, the go-betweens for health plans and consumers. The goal is to drive down prescription costs, DeSantis said. Among other things, the proposal would bar prescription benefit managers from forcing consumers to use mail programs for prescription drugs. “What we’re going to say is, ‘You’re free to use the mail-in pharmacy that they’re telling you to use, but you do not have to use that,” DeSantis said. “You have the ability to make your own decision if it’s best for you.’”
Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Maybe it’s because I’m from Florida, home to sooooo many slick talkers, but I love a good yarn about con artists. “The Sting,” “American Hustle,” “The Music Man” — the list of great grifter movies is a long one, including “The Grifters.” These stories show how some people can weave a magical spell with words […] The post Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago. A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.
wlrn.org
As background check proposals are filed, Florida seeks to shield gun purchase information
Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced a proposal that takes aim at credit-card companies separately categorizing sales at gun shops. During an appearance at Lawmen’s & Shooters’ Supply in Titusville on Tuesday, Simpson said the proposal is intended to prohibit financial institutions from collecting and monitoring information on Floridians’ firearm and ammunition purchases.
DeSantis holds news conference with Florida’s Surgeon General in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
flaglerlive.com
Moms for Liberty Want ‘Don’t Say LGBTQ’ Law Expanded to Cover K-8
The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade. The Parental Rights in Education law,...
floridapolitics.com
Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded
Advocates want the bill to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity to 8th grade. The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade.
DeSantis' new assault on public education: Breaking New College of Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis is in the process of remaking (destroying) a great state college. The governor announced last week that he’s appointing six new trustees to “fix” New College of Florida, the smallest school in the state’s public university system — and one that’s constantly lauded as one of the best bargains in higher education.
wuwf.org
Democrats propose background checks for ammunition sales in Florida
Democrats in the Florida legislature are working to close a "loophole" in state law that allows people to buy ammunition without undergoing a background check. State law prohibits people with felony records from buying ammunition, but doesn't require everyone to undergo a criminal background check to purchase bullets and shells. Right now, a background check is required to purchase a gun.
DeSantis and Florida Cabinet eye 12,000+ acres land conservation deals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week will consider a series of proposed land deals that include preserving more than 12,000 acres in Northwest Florida and keeping three ranches from future development. During a meeting Tuesday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will decide whether to...
Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times An associate lecturer from the University of Central Florida criticized a Florida law that allows students to record lectures without permission of the instructor, saying that it makes him feel he’s a “criminal under suspicion.” Barry Edwards, a plaintiff in a federal legal challenge of a law that includes the controversial classroom recording provision, among […] The post Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida House District 24 special election gets more crowded
After growing up in a family centered around politics, Justin Albright decided it was finally time to run for an elected public office once the District 24 seat of the Florida House of Representatives was vacated. A special election will take place for the seat vacated by Ocala Republican Joe...
"Jaime's Law" Filed For Third Time In Tallahassee
The law named in honor of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg would require background checks on sales of ammunition.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Admin Says Homeowners Not Responsible For Abandoned Migrant Vessels
The state of Florida says homeowners are not responsible for abandoned vessels left behind by migrants coming to the shore. WSVN in Miami reported on Tuesday that homeowners in South Florida are being told they are responsible for removing the rickety watercraft left by illegals
Comments / 2