Florida State

Florida Phoenix

Advocates in FL and around the country are bracing for further erosion of local powers in 2023

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the 2023 Florida legislative session less than two months away, supporters of local government control fear that state lawmakers could pass a measure to get rid of an Orange County rent stabilization ordinance during the continuing housing crisis in central Florida. The ordinance came out of a referendum in November, which voters approved, but […] The post Advocates in FL and around the country are bracing for further erosion of local powers in 2023 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
publicnewsservice.org

Higher Ed Braces for DeSantis Attacks on Unions, 'Trendy Ideology'

If it's "woke," "trendy," or has anything to do with race and diversity, it appears Gov. Ron DeSantis wants no part of it in Florida. From signing what was dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act" to prohibit teaching certain concepts related to race, the DeSantis administration has now asked state colleges and universities for information about what resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as what some call "critical race theory."
iheart.com

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning it. Not content with installing the quack Joseph Ladapo at the […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Gen. John Haas as Adjutant General of Florida

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Major General John D. Haas as Adjutant General of Florida. Haas is the Assistant Adjutant General – Army and the Commander of the Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG). Prior to assuming his position, he was the Director of Strategic Plans, Policies, and Programs for the Florida National Guard.
The Associated Press

DeSantis announces prescription drug legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will seek to provide consumers more flexibility in buying prescription drugs and more information about their costs under a legislative proposal that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he will ask lawmakers to approve. The proposal would further regulate prescription benefit managers, the go-betweens for health plans and consumers. The goal is to drive down prescription costs, DeSantis said. Among other things, the proposal would bar prescription benefit managers from forcing consumers to use mail programs for prescription drugs. “What we’re going to say is, ‘You’re free to use the mail-in pharmacy that they’re telling you to use, but you do not have to use that,” DeSantis said. “You have the ability to make your own decision if it’s best for you.’”
Florida Phoenix

Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Maybe it’s because I’m from Florida, home to sooooo many slick talkers, but I love a good yarn about con artists. “The Sting,” “American Hustle,” “The Music Man” — the list of great grifter movies is a long one, including “The Grifters.” These stories show how some people can weave a magical spell with words […] The post Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wlrn.org

As background check proposals are filed, Florida seeks to shield gun purchase information

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced a proposal that takes aim at credit-card companies separately categorizing sales at gun shops. During an appearance at Lawmen’s & Shooters’ Supply in Titusville on Tuesday, Simpson said the proposal is intended to prohibit financial institutions from collecting and monitoring information on Floridians’ firearm and ammunition purchases.
flaglerlive.com

Moms for Liberty Want ‘Don’t Say LGBTQ’ Law Expanded to Cover K-8

The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade. The Parental Rights in Education law,...
floridapolitics.com

Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded

Advocates want the bill to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity to 8th grade. The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade.
wuwf.org

Democrats propose background checks for ammunition sales in Florida

Democrats in the Florida legislature are working to close a "loophole" in state law that allows people to buy ammunition without undergoing a background check. State law prohibits people with felony records from buying ammunition, but doesn't require everyone to undergo a criminal background check to purchase bullets and shells. Right now, a background check is required to purchase a gun.
Florida Phoenix

Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times An associate lecturer from the University of Central Florida criticized a Florida law that allows students to record lectures without permission of the instructor, saying that it makes him feel he’s a “criminal under suspicion.” Barry Edwards, a plaintiff in a federal legal challenge of a law that includes the controversial classroom recording provision, among […] The post Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
