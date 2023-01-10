Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Safety advisory for Chinatown community as Lunar New Year celebrations near
It's almost time for the Lunar New Year and San Francisco city officials are getting ready for all of the celebrations. But officials are warning the Chinatown community to be on alert for criminals looking to target those who are celebrating.
San Francisco bakery Arsicault's croissant ranked among top 5 in US by Yelp
What's your favorite croissant at this legendary SF bakery?
SFGate
The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
A liquid time bomb: How the Great Flood of 1862 ravaged San Francisco
As monster storms slam the state, San Francisco is experiencing one of its wettest winters in recent years. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9, 12.37 inches of rain fell, the third-wettest 15-day period in The City’s history; 5.46 inches fell on Dec. 31, just missing the all-time single-day rainfall record set in 1994. But this rainy season pales by comparison with the staggering winter of 1861-62. After a very wet December, when 9.54 inches of rain fell, The City received an almost inconceivable 24.36 inches...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Chinatown leader remembered for his decades of community service
A prominent Oakland Chinatown leader is being remembered for his decades of community service. Walter Yin Chinn died last month, but those who worked with him and his family say his legacy lives on.
Eater
Here Are the Most Delicious Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in the San Francisco Bay Area
It’s about to be the Year of the Rabbit, symbolizing prosperity, longevity, and peace. While we don’t know what this new year will bring you, what we do know for sure is there are plenty of places to eat and celebrate the Lunar New Year around the Bay Area.
KTVU FOX 2
Upcoming weather for the Bay Area, Northern California
Meteorologist Mark Tamayo provides the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend. While the Bay Area is seeing a break from the torrential weather Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend more showers are expected.
San Francisco’s Ghirardelli Square Begins Second Flagship Store Renovation
Introduced in 1966, the Original Ice Cream and Chocolate Shop was Ghirardelli's first location that focused on sundaes
Fallout after viral clip of SF art gallery owner hosing down homeless person, police investigating
As police investigate a video that shows a man hosing down a homeless person, his art gallery was vandalized and some are saying race played a role in the viral incident.
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
KTVU FOX 2
Family of man killed while visiting San Francisco want justice and to bring attention to his case
San Francisco - The family of a man killed while visiting San Francisco is trying to bring attention to the case. They're concerned that it is still unsolved. The deadly shooting happened in June. Police are now offering a new $50,000 reward in hopes of generating leads. The parents of...
sfstandard.com
A Cult-Favorite Sushi Spot Moves to New Location—Plus 4 More Restaurants To Try
This week, most of the food world is buzzing about the 2024 closing of Noma, which many critics considered the best restaurant, period. Copenhagen chef René Redzepi called his operation “unsustainable,” leaving people speculating as to whether the fine dining model is dead entirely, or if Noma was just excessively pretentious. The truth may be somewhere in the middle, and fine dining may find itself in a moment of reinvention. Here in the Bay Area, an upscale dining trend that continues to captivate diners is omakase, a chef’s choice sushi format that’s traditional to Japanese cuisine.
San Francisco storm: Mission’s homeless weather rain, hail
Roger “Popeye” Schneider, 75, huddled up on a hammock, wrapped himself in a red, waterproof sleeping bag behind the San Francisco Best Buy and braved the afternoon’s harsh wind, rain and hail. The only evidence that a person was under the bundle: a quaking shoe that stuck...
KQED
Honoring Dave Schubert, San Francisco’s Wildest Street Photographer
On Friday morning, I got word that my favorite San Francisco photographer Dave Schubert had died suddenly. The long-time Mission District resident was discovered on Thursday, Jan. 5 by concerned friends at the 26th Street home Schubert lived in for two decades. Schubert’s work had been a minor obsession of...
oaklandside.org
Is there any budget-friendly — and decent — pizza left in the East Bay?
When Berkeley pizza party staple West Coast Pizza closed its doors last fall, East Bay families let out a collective cry of woe. Where would parents of hungry teens find inexpensive, tasty pizza cut just the right size for sharing?, Nosh readers wrote in to ask. Where would we all get our cheesy sticks?!
KTVU FOX 2
Army veteran beaten outside San Francisco home concerned suspect could get release
Army veteran viscously beaten outside of San Francisco home in disbelief that man he says is behind attack could be released in a diversion program. The victim suffered traumatic brain injuries that have derailed his life.
Thursday sees a break in between Bay Area storms
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After nearly a week straight of on-again, off-again rain and stormy weather for the Bay Area, Thursday will see a break between storms. But the question on many people’s minds is, when will it all end? With substantial rainfall totals recorded across the Bay Area, including record-breaking totals for Oakland. While […]
