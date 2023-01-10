Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets about Twitter suspension after Dr. Dre threatens legal action
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeted an article excerpt Monday suggesting her Twitter account was locked after a spat with rapper Andre Young, known as Dr. Dre, over the use of one of his songs in a Twitter video she posted. Young threatened legal action against her over the video...
msn.com
Anthony Fauci says he has 'no idea' what Elon Musk's talking about after the Twitter chief threatened to release the 'Fauci Files'
Anthony Fauci said he has "no idea" what Elon Musk is talking about after the Twitter chief threatened to release the "Fauci Files" last Sunday. Fauci told the CBS News podcast "The Takeout": "I have no idea what he's talking about. I mean, there's a lot of misinformation, conspiracy theories and disinformation going on."
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Dr. Dre for 'words of violence against women' after Twitter dispute
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and Dr. Dre got into it Monday after the rapper filed a copyright complaint with Twitter for the lawmaker's use of his music in a post.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for using Dr. Dre song featuring Snoop Dogg in video gloating about the House vote
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was finally voted in as Speaker of the House on Saturday, after 15 votes and no shortage of pushback from the far-right members of the Republican party. And seemingly no one could be more happy about it than Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), even as her colleagues in the so-called Freedom Caucus were instrumental in holding up the vote for as long as they did.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Bill Gates says his divorce from ex-wife Melinda French Gates was one of his 'personal low points' over the past few years
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates divorced last year after 27 years of marriage. They still work together on their philanthropic foundation.
Michelle Obama Says She 'Couldn't Stand' Husband Barack Obama for a Decade of Their Marriage
The former first lady shared some candid thoughts about her relationship with the former president at a Revolt TV roundtable earlier this month Michelle Obama is getting candid about the challenges of marriage. In a roundtable conversation with Revolt TV earlier this month, the former first lady, 58, said there was a decade in her relationship with Barack Obama when "she couldn't stand" him. "People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she said. "And guess when it happened? When...
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies
As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
Video of Kari Lake Making Obscene Gesture to the Media Viewed 400k Times
Kari Lake also repeated her false claims that the Arizona governor race had been stolen from her while speaking at a Turning Point event.
Royal Author Claims if Prince Harry Continues to Slam Prince William in ‘Spare,’ His Words Could Be Seen as an ‘Attack on the Monarchy’ After Damaging Netflix Special
Prince Harry may still have more ammunition against the royal family with the publication of "Spare" in Jan. 2023. However, will his words be seen as an "attack on the monarchy?"
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Dr. Dre Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using His Song in a Video, Calls Her 'Divisive and Hateful'
The controversial Republican congresswoman posted the video, which features the rapper's "Still D.R.E.," on her social media accounts Monday morning Dr. Dre is speaking out after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene used his music in a promo without his permission. The Republican congresswoman from Georgia posted the video to her social media channels on Monday morning, in which she touts her seeming behind-the-scenes role in helping to elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — all pegged to the rapper's iconic 1999 hit "Still D.R.E." Dre, 57, told TMZ he did not...
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead: Bizarre Internet Theory Says Ellen DeGeneres Has Something To Do With His Death
Following Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death, a weird and wild theory is becoming viral on social media. The DJ-choreographer was a mainstay on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and both the cast and viewers of the Emmy-winning program adored him. It was revealed on Tuesday, December 13 that the talk show host...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together
The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Nose-Picking George Santos
Jimmy Kimmel returned from his holiday break with a “new character” to roast in his nightly monologue.After listing off just some of the many lies that newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) seems to have told on his way into office, the late-night host joked that he “basically catfished an entire congressional district.”“But despite all of that, he did not resign,” Kimmel said. “He showed up to his first day of work in Washington today where no one—not one of the many scoundrels wriggling around the House—wanted to sit with him.”While footage of Santos yawning by himself as his colleagues tried and failed to elect a House Speaker played on screen, Kimmel said, “Imagine being so toxic, not even Matt Gaetz wants to sit next to you.”“He just sat there next to other people’s kids picking his nose and wiping on his hands like a sweaty kid in middle school,” the host continued.And in the “there’s-a-tweet-for-everything category,” Kimmel highlighted a 2021 post from Santos that read “BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR,” joking “it’s in all-caps, so you know it’s even truer.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to George Santos’ Rescue: He Might Still Be ‘Sincere’
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants Republicans to give GOP congressman-elect George Santos the benefit of the doubt after he was caught telling a string of lies about his professional and personal life—because he might still be “sincere,” she says. In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread, Greene bizarrely came to Santos’ defense after he gave a painful-to-watch interview to Fox News trying to explain away all his lies. Greene, apparently swayed by Santos’ flimsy excuse that “we all make mistakes,” wrote that he “is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume,” while stand-in Fox host Tulsi Gabbard and Democrats “are giving [him] zero grace.” They are even “demanding he resign,” she complained, before laying into Gabbard. “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is,” Greene wrote, adding that she hopes he “is sincere.” That message might be confusing for some who read Greene’s op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, where she said “lying to the base is a red line for me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Promo Video Removed From Twitter After Dr. Dre’s Copyright Complaint
A video that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted to her Twitter feed, in which she celebrated the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House and her bonds with the new chamber leader, was pulled from the platform after a copyright complaint from Dr. Dre. The spot featured Dre’s hit “Still D.R.E.,” but he told TMZ that it was used without his permission. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told TMZ. TMZ also posted a cease and desist letter that Dre’s attorney Howard King sent to the congresswoman,...
9 brutally funny cartoons about Kevin McCarthy's speaker vote disaster
Gary Varvel | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate R.J. Matson | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Darkow | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Steve Breen | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate
Comments / 4