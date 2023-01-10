ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Lands Palm Desert Woman Behind Bars

A Palm Desert woman is in jail after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near Hwy 111 and Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert, just before 1 a.m. The vehicle in question...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CBS LA

Authorities arrest man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside County cell tower

Authorities on Thursday announced that they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody. Video of the incident, which occurred on Dec. 15, shows the man hurling his dog over a tall fence lined with razor wire at a cell phone tower located atop a hill near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road, before walking away and leaving the 8-year-old male pitbull mix named KO behind. Due to the tower's security camera and the quick efforts of workers, the dog was only there for around three hours...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver arrested after suspect DUI crash in Desert Hot Springs

A 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after a crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition Sunday night in Desert Hot Springs. Police said the collision occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Palm Drive, south of Two Bunch Palms Trail. The pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and The post Driver arrested after suspect DUI crash in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Man Killed in Lethal Force Encounter with Sheriff’s Deputies in Joshua Tree

A lethal force encounter with Sheriff’s Deputies at a Joshua Tree home left one man dead on Wednesday night (January 11). At 8:25 p.m., Deputies responded to a report of a man breaking into a house on the 61700 block of Oleander Drive. Deputies say that the man was attempting to break into a house after breaking a window, and was shouting obscenities at the female resident of the house.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Authorities Seek Fourth Suspect in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery in Palm Desert

(CNS) – Authorities Wednesday sought a fourth suspect involved in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store. Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, allegedly robbed the business on June 28, 2022 with 26-year-old San Pedro resident Rayjon Thornton, Demetrius Thornton, 23, of Colton and Joshua King, 27, of Compton, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Joshua Tree

A man was killed following a deputy-involved shooting at a home in Joshua Tree Wednesday night. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed the shooting Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened after around 8:30 p.m. on the 61700 block of Oleander Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said deputies responded to the area for reports of The post Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
z1077fm.com

Black ice causes 3 collisions in-a-row on Old Woman Springs Road

As Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a traffic collision caused by black ice on Old Woman Springs road, another vehicle lost control on the black ice and collided with the Deputies’ patrol car. At around 6:50 a.m. on Friday morning (January 6), deputies responded to a report of a car...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Three arrested, one wanted for violent armed robbery at Palm Desert jewelry store

Three people have been arrested, while one woman remains on the run, in connection with a violent armed robbery over the summer at a jewelry store in Palm Desert. The robbery happened on June 28 at the 111 Jewelry and Watch Repair store on the 73200 block of Highway 111. Authorities said three suspects entered The post Three arrested, one wanted for violent armed robbery at Palm Desert jewelry store appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Robbery in Desert Hot Springs

(CNS) – A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Palm Desert station responded to a report of a man who had just been robbed at gunpoint at about noon Friday in the 73300 block of Country Club Drive in Palm Desert. The victim said he was meeting with the suspect to sell him an Apple iPhone, but instead of handing him money, the suspect allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband and told the victim to give him the phone.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Indio Woman Jailed for Attempted Murder

An Indio woman is behind bars on attempted murder charges following a shooting over the weekend. Priscilla Guzman, 24, of Indio is accused of shooting the victim at a motel in unincorporated Palm Desert early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to an assault with a...
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man to Stand Trial on Felony Charges for Alleged Palm Springs Robbery

(CNS) – A 41-year-old man accused of robbing his acquaintance at gunpoint in a Palm Springs apartment must stand trial on felony charges, a judge ruled Wednesday. Billy Botley was charged with two felony counts, one each of robbery and criminal threats that cause great bodily injury and death along with a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a firearm, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to all charges July 29, 2022.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man on probation is arrested after he is allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs

A man who was on probation was arrested after he was allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs, according to the Rialto Police Department. In a Facebook post on Jan. 10, the Rialto P.D. said it works closely with San Bernardino County Probation Department to ensure subjects on active probation remain within the terms set forth for them by the courts.
RIALTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Fatally Injured in Fiery Crash on Highway 79 in Winchester

A 29-year-old motorist was killed when his four-door sedan slammed into a traffic signal pole and caught fire in Winchester, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 79 and Holland Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
WINCHESTER, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EL CAJON MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

January 10, 2023 (El Cajon) – An El Cajon man, 49, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on January 7 in North County. He was driving a 2016 Harley Davison northbound on State Route 79 south of the Riverside County line around 10:30 a.m. when he passed another vehicle on a curve, crossing a double yellow line. As he drove back into the northbound lane, his motorcycle drifted onto the dirt shoulder, where the driver lost control and was ejected, says Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol.
EL CAJON, CA

