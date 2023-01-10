Read full article on original website
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Lands Palm Desert Woman Behind Bars
A Palm Desert woman is in jail after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near Hwy 111 and Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert, just before 1 a.m. The vehicle in question...
Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells
A police pursuit suspect was in custody Thursday morning accused of leading Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase that ultimately ended in Indian Wells. The police activity shut down a stretch of Fred Waring Drive between California Drive and Warner Trail. Palm Desert Police were called about a stolen vehicle shortly after 1:00 a.m. An hour-long vehicle pursuit ended on The post Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities arrest man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside County cell tower
Authorities on Thursday announced that they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody. Video of the incident, which occurred on Dec. 15, shows the man hurling his dog over a tall fence lined with razor wire at a cell phone tower located atop a hill near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road, before walking away and leaving the 8-year-old male pitbull mix named KO behind. Due to the tower's security camera and the quick efforts of workers, the dog was only there for around three hours...
foxla.com
Man arrested after after video shows him abandoning dog at Riverside County cell tower
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was caught on video throwing and abandoning a dog at a Riverside County cell tower has been arrested, officials announced Thursday. Robert Ruiz Jr., 30, was arrested by Riverside County Animal Services officers and booked on allegations of felony animal cruelty and a misdemeanor for the suspected abandonment.
Authorities arrest Riverside County man suspected of throwing dog over razor wire fence
A Riverside County man suspected of throwing a dog over a fence topped with razor wire was arrested, authorities say.
Driver arrested after suspect DUI crash in Desert Hot Springs
A 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after a crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition Sunday night in Desert Hot Springs. Police said the collision occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Palm Drive, south of Two Bunch Palms Trail. The pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and The post Driver arrested after suspect DUI crash in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Man Killed in Lethal Force Encounter with Sheriff’s Deputies in Joshua Tree
A lethal force encounter with Sheriff’s Deputies at a Joshua Tree home left one man dead on Wednesday night (January 11). At 8:25 p.m., Deputies responded to a report of a man breaking into a house on the 61700 block of Oleander Drive. Deputies say that the man was attempting to break into a house after breaking a window, and was shouting obscenities at the female resident of the house.
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly committed several robberies in San Bernardino has been arrested
A man who allegedly committed a string of robberies at businesses in San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives were able to link at least 10 robberies to the suspect, who was identified as Hakeem McKinnon, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville. Detectives also found...
goldrushcam.com
Indio Woman Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges, Suspected of Shooting Man in Riverside County Motel
January 12, 2023 – The Riverside County Sheriff reported the following information. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 2:01 A.M., deputies responded to a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in unincorporated. Palm Desert regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. The victim sustained a single gunshot...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Seek Fourth Suspect in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery in Palm Desert
(CNS) – Authorities Wednesday sought a fourth suspect involved in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store. Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, allegedly robbed the business on June 28, 2022 with 26-year-old San Pedro resident Rayjon Thornton, Demetrius Thornton, 23, of Colton and Joshua King, 27, of Compton, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Joshua Tree
A man was killed following a deputy-involved shooting at a home in Joshua Tree Wednesday night. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed the shooting Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened after around 8:30 p.m. on the 61700 block of Oleander Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said deputies responded to the area for reports of The post Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Black ice causes 3 collisions in-a-row on Old Woman Springs Road
As Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a traffic collision caused by black ice on Old Woman Springs road, another vehicle lost control on the black ice and collided with the Deputies’ patrol car. At around 6:50 a.m. on Friday morning (January 6), deputies responded to a report of a car...
Three arrested, one wanted for violent armed robbery at Palm Desert jewelry store
Three people have been arrested, while one woman remains on the run, in connection with a violent armed robbery over the summer at a jewelry store in Palm Desert. The robbery happened on June 28 at the 111 Jewelry and Watch Repair store on the 73200 block of Highway 111. Authorities said three suspects entered The post Three arrested, one wanted for violent armed robbery at Palm Desert jewelry store appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Robbery in Desert Hot Springs
(CNS) – A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Palm Desert station responded to a report of a man who had just been robbed at gunpoint at about noon Friday in the 73300 block of Country Club Drive in Palm Desert. The victim said he was meeting with the suspect to sell him an Apple iPhone, but instead of handing him money, the suspect allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband and told the victim to give him the phone.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Indio Woman Jailed for Attempted Murder
An Indio woman is behind bars on attempted murder charges following a shooting over the weekend. Priscilla Guzman, 24, of Indio is accused of shooting the victim at a motel in unincorporated Palm Desert early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to an assault with a...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man to Stand Trial on Felony Charges for Alleged Palm Springs Robbery
(CNS) – A 41-year-old man accused of robbing his acquaintance at gunpoint in a Palm Springs apartment must stand trial on felony charges, a judge ruled Wednesday. Billy Botley was charged with two felony counts, one each of robbery and criminal threats that cause great bodily injury and death along with a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a firearm, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to all charges July 29, 2022.
Fontana Herald News
Man on probation is arrested after he is allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs
A man who was on probation was arrested after he was allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs, according to the Rialto Police Department. In a Facebook post on Jan. 10, the Rialto P.D. said it works closely with San Bernardino County Probation Department to ensure subjects on active probation remain within the terms set forth for them by the courts.
mynewsla.com
Driver Fatally Injured in Fiery Crash on Highway 79 in Winchester
A 29-year-old motorist was killed when his four-door sedan slammed into a traffic signal pole and caught fire in Winchester, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 79 and Holland Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
eastcountymagazine.org
EL CAJON MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH
January 10, 2023 (El Cajon) – An El Cajon man, 49, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on January 7 in North County. He was driving a 2016 Harley Davison northbound on State Route 79 south of the Riverside County line around 10:30 a.m. when he passed another vehicle on a curve, crossing a double yellow line. As he drove back into the northbound lane, his motorcycle drifted onto the dirt shoulder, where the driver lost control and was ejected, says Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol.
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Riverside County, authorities investigating
Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Riverside County on Monday. The victim has not been identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies first received reports of a shooting near Melinda Lane and Corydon Road in Wildomar around 4:47 p.m. When authorities arrived, neither the victim nor any suspects […]
